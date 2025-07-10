Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

In order to use RDMA in Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking mode, two main components are required:

RDMA device plugin - this plugin allows for exposing RDMA devices in a Pod SR-IOV CNI plugin - this plugin provisions VF net device in a Pod

When used in SR-IOV mode, this plugin enables SR-IOV and performs necessary configuration including setting GUID, MAC, privilege mode, and Trust mode.

The plugin also allocates the VF devices when Pods are scheduled and requested by Kubernetes framework.