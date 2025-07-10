On This Page
SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes
The release notes provide information for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service such as changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
Key Features in Version 1.1.0-doca2.9.0
Fuse commands support
31 hotplug functions support
Signed DPA
Resolved a known issue where restarting the application or controller was not permitted after the controller had processed FUSE commands
The following features are currently not supported in this version of the application:
The ability to handle device recovery
Live update
Live migration
Dynamic MSIX
Only 62 queues per emulation function are supported
Building a custom container via the SDK
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Issues
The following are known limitations of DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs software version.
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: Currently, the only supported protocol is NFS-over-TCP. NFS-over-RDMA is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NFS-over-TCP; NFS-over-RDMA
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: Due to the lack of recovery support, it is not possible to perform any negative/resilience operations during IO traffic (e.g., destroy and restore).
Info
Restarting the device using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Recovery; negative/resilience operations
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The following FUSE commands are unsupported: BMAP, SETUPMAPPING, REMOVEMAPPING.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: Application restart is not allowed if the application controller has processed FUSE commands.
Workaround: Unload the virtio-fs driver on the host, then restart the application.
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The total number of virtio queues the application can create is limited to 2,000.
Workaround: N/A.
Keywords: Virtio queues
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The following operations are not supported when using Linux's virtio-fs inbox/upstream kernel driver: FLR and the virtio-fs notification queue.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FLR; virtio-fs; inbox/upstream kernel driver
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
OS or Vendor Issues
The following are not DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs limitations.
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: If the FLR is initiated from the host by writing
Workaround: FLR should only be performed without any mount over virtio-fs on the host. To run IO after FLR, reload the virtio-fs host driver.
Keywords: Driver; FLR
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: On the host, when the
virtio-fs
mount is idle (i.e., no I/O operations), dmesg logs are filled with repeated AppArmor DENIED messages. These messages indicate that the ntpd service is being denied access to specific files by AppArmor. The ntpd service is trying to access
Workaround: Modify the AppArmor profile for ntpd to grant the required read permissions.
Keywords: AppArmor, ntpd
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: With a kernel version older than 6.10, if stress loading and unloading of the
Workaround: Add a delay of 1 second between loading and unloading of the drivers.
Keywords: virtio_pci; virtiofs
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0