Virtio-net Service Guide Release Notes

3879093 Description: When creating a large number of virtio-net VFs, the representor name of the SF may not be renamed.

Workaround: Use the ip command to rename the representor manually.

Keyword: Representor

Reported in version: 24.10

3943905 Description: Host OS kernel <3.19 does not support 31 hotplug devices.

Workaround: Avoid hotplugging more than 20 devices if host OS kernel is <3.19, or upgrade the kernel to ≥3.19.

Keyword: Host OS; kernel; hotplug

Reported in version: 24.07

4022160 Description: Feature bit VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN is not supported. Enabling it from the hotplug device may results in anomalous behavior.

Workaround: Disable VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN .

Keyword: Feature bit

Reported in version: 24.07

4001261 Description: The virtnet.conf file does not check invalid values such as negative numbers or 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtnet; config; invalid value

Reported in version: 24.07

3965598 Description: Admin-VQ-based transitional VF show a vf_get error when the controller is restarted. However, VF functionality is not affected.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Admin VQ; transitional device

Reported in version: 24.07

3961951 Description: Out-of-memory call trace occurs when creating many (>300) VFs on a BlueField running OpenEuler or CentOS 7.6.

Workaround: Update the kernel to support shared RQ.

Keyword: OOM; OpenEuler; CentOS 7.6; virtual function

Reported in version: 24.07

3862683 Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.

Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.

Keyword: Virtio-net emulation

Reported in version: 1.9.0

3683801 Description: Starting from kernel 5.14, the virtio-net TX path has a logic which may trigger infinite loop when vq is broken (e.g., device is removed) under heavy traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3714522 Description: When creating/destroying VFs back to back, make sure the virtio-net controller side does not see any alive VF before recreating them from the guest OS (i.e., virtnet query ).

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; VFs

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3694402 Description: When restarting the virtio-net-controller from the DPU while the guest OS is booting, the guest OS may see kernel call trace while the controller is preparing the device. It recovers once the controller starts.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; restart

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3633453 Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU

Reported in version: 1.7.0

3021967 Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.

Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.

Keyword: Reboot; VFs

Reported in version: 1.7.0

3232444 Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration

Reported in version: 1.4.0

2801780 Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error ( Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28 ) from dmesg in traffic stress test.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; error

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2870213 Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: Clear NVRAM and reset mlxconfig to default

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2685191 Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2702395 Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.

Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot