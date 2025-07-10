DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS
Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4268325

Description: Consumer context may get suspended before it has fully initialized.

Keyword: Consumer, context

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4316503

Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start().

Keyword: Simple forward, mlx5

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4310521

Description: When counters are preallocated for use with Flow Template API through rte_flow_configure(), CPU usage on a core which runs a service thread (spawned by mlx5 PMD) might reach 100% even when no flow rules are being created/destroyed.

Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4270617

Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.

Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4260450

Description: Fixed an issue where enabling SFLOW with OVN causes OVS to crash.

Keyword: SFLOW

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4249302

Description: Fixed an issue where using dpdkvhostuser interface with OVS-DOCA causes it to crash.

Keyword: OVS-DOCA, dpdkvhostuser

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4213469

Description: Fixed an issue where openvswitch service gets disabled (masked) after DOCA installation.

Keyword: openvswitch, installation

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4192818

Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in uplink-to-uplink direction results in OVS crash resulting in complete traffic drop.

Keyword: OVS restart, traffic drop

Detected in version: 2.9.2

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

4284756

Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4211513

Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect

Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4196880

Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4389380

Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle

Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4384302

Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.

Keywords: Partition; update

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4390904

Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.

Keywords: NIC mode; installation

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4370524

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"

Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4353110

Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:

- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode

- push the new release bfb

Keyword: bfb-install; rshim

Detected in version : 4.10.0

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4331648

Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.

Reported in version: BMC 25.01

4376078

Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.

Discovered in version: 24.10

BlueField-3 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4186805

Description: Fixed an issue in the default DPU configuration that prevented the DPU from hiding the PF device by default after a firmware upgrade. Additionally, CQE_COMPRESSION=1 and NUM_OF_VFS=0 were not set as expected.

Keywords: BF3-COM-DPU default nvconfig settings

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566

4219027

Description: Fixed an issue where the BlueField-3 device, which uses two GPIOs for pkg_id calculation, had the MSB incorrectly set to zero.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566

4271933

Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an unusually long time to execute, with the host driver showing a "No done completion" for the command.

Keywords: Mkey

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566

4271933

Description: Fixed the issue where HCA initialization could fail due to occasional random memory violations.

Keywords: HCA initialization

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566

4189104

Description: Fixed the issue where the vDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruption.

Keywords: vDPA

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566

BlueField-2 Firmware Bug Fixes

This version does not include Bug Fixes.
