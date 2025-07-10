On This Page
Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.
This is an LTS version which mostly includes bug fixes.
OVS-DOCA – added support fir VF based VTEP interface
Bug fixes
Software Component
DOCA 2.9.2
DOCA 2.9.1
doca-openvswitch
2.9.2-0010-25.02-based-3.3.3
2.9.1-0013-24.11-based-3.3.3
bluefield-kernel
5.15.0-1060-bluefield
5.15.0.1057-bluefield
bf-release
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf2-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf2-cec-fw-signed
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-gi-signed
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax
4.9.2
4.9.1
bf3-cec-fw-signed
4.9.2
4.9.1
fwctl-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
iser
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
libopensm
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
libxlio
3.40.2-1
3.40.2-1
mft
4.30.1-113
4.30.1-8
mlnx-fw-updater-signed
24.10-2.1.8.1
24.10-1.1.4.0.1
mlnx-iproute2
6.10.0-1.2410218
6.10.0-1.2410114
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-2
1.6.0-2
mlnx-nfsrdma-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
mlnx-nvme-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
mlnx-ofed-kernel
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.bf.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-7
3.8.0-7
mlxbf-bootimages-signed
4.9.2-13551
4.9.1-13442
ofed-scripts
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8-1
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4-1
opensm
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
spdk
23.01.5-26
23.01.5-26
srp-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
virtio-net-controller
24.10.37-1
24.10.30-1
xpmem
2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield