DOCA Accelerated UPF Reference Application Guide

The Accelerated UPF RAP leverages the DPU's hardware capability to handle data traffic between the RAN (gNB) and the WAN (DN).

The Accelerated UPF RAP utilizes the DOCA Flow API for programming of the DPU's hardware with UPF's domain network pipelines, allowing acceleration through HW handling of the packets, instead of directing the packets to SW handling on the server CPU.

The operational flow is defined as follows:

N6 Traffic Handling: Reception: All N6 traffic is received on Port A. Processing: The UPF applies appropriate processing to the N6 traffic, including routing, policy enforcement, quota management, or any other relevant actions based on the traffic characteristics and network configuration. Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N6 traffic to Port B.

N3 Traffic Handling: Reception: All N3 traffic is received on Port B. Processing: The UPF processes the N3 traffic, applying actions such as QoS enforcement, user-plane policy application, or routing as per the core network's requirements. Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N3 traffic to Port A.



This flow ensures efficient and streamlined traffic processing and forwarding for both N6 and N3 interfaces, enabling robust user-plane functionality with clear traffic flow paths.

The Accelerated UPF RAP is designed to efficiently handle and manage traffic while incorporating key features for performance, observability, and resource optimization. The detailed operation and capabilities are as follows:

Rate Meters: Configurable rate meters to monitor traffic throughput on N3 and N6 interfaces.

Quota Meters: Per-subscriber quota management is enabled, tracking data usage against assigned limits. Notifications or actions (e.g., throttling or redirecting traffic) can be triggered when quotas are exceeded.

Flow Aging: A flow aging mechanism efficiently tracks active flows and removes inactive ones based on configurable timeouts, ensuring resource efficiency and preventing stale flow accumulation.

DPI Infrastructure: Allows configuring the number of packets from a flow to be processed by software before the flow is accelerated to hardware.

Connection Tracking Infrastructure: Maintains a shared software context for N3 and N6 flows of the same connection. This is achieved in a performance-oriented manner by utilizing symmetric RSS, which ensures that both flows are processed on the same core. This approach enables lock-free database access, enhancing efficiency and reducing latency.

Debuggability and Telemetry: Real-time debug counters provide visibility into flow-level and packet-level operations.

The Accelerated UPF RAP does not enforce a specific traffic type (N3/N6) on either port. Instead, it is designed to handle both traffic types on any port interchangeably.

These advanced features ensures the UPF is capable of meeting modern network demands with high efficiency, robust observability, and optimal resource management for N3 and N6 flows.