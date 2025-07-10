On This Page
DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS
This library is supported at alpha level; backward compatibility is not guaranteed.
The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS library is part of the DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that provide building blocks for developing and manipulating virtio filesystem devices using the device emulation capability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.
DOCA supports emulating virtio-FS devices over the PCIe bus. The PCIe transport is the common transport used for virtio devices. Configuration, discovery, and features related to PCIe (e.g., MSI-X and PCIe device hot plug/unplug) are managed through the DOCA DevEmu PCI APIs. Configuring common virtio registers and handling generic virtio logic (e.g., virtio device reset flow) is handled by the DOCA Virtio common library. This modular design enables each layer within the DOCA Device Emulation subsystem to manage its own business logic. It facilitates seamless integration with the other layers, ensuring independent functionality and operation throughout the system.
The DOCA Devemu Virtio-FS library efficiently handles virtio descriptors, carrying FUSE requests, sent by the device driver, and translating them into abstract virtio-FS requests which are then routed to the user. This translation process ensures that the underlying device-specific acceleration details are abstracted away, allowing applications to interact with abstracted virtio-FS requests.
Users of this library are responsible for developing a virtio-FS controller, which manages the underlying DOCA Devemu Virtio-FS device alongside an external backend file system which is outside DOCA's scope. The controller application is designed to receive DOCA Virtio-FS requests and process them according to virtio-FS and FUSE specifications, translating FUSE-based commands into the appropriate backend filesystem protocol.
Virtio-FS device emulation is part of DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It is, therefore, recommended to read the following guides before proceeding:
DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS is supported on the BlueField target only. The BlueField must meet the following requirements:
DOCA version 2.7.0 or greater
BlueField-3 firmware 32.41.1000 or higher
Please refer to the DOCA Backward Compatibility Policy.
Library must be run with root privileges.
Perform the following:
Configure BlueField to work in DPU mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.
Enable emulation by running the following on the host or DPU:
host/dpu>
sudomlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
Configure the number of static virtio-FS physical functions and the number of MSIX for each physical function to expose. This can be done by running the following command on the DPU:
host/dpu>
sudomlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=18
Perform a BlueField system reboot for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.
Hot-plug
Host Configuration
With a Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters are required to support the hot-plug feature:
For Intel machines:
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt pci=realloc
For AMD machines:
iommu=pt pci=reallocNote
On AMD machines, hotplug may not work.
Firmware Configuration
When PCIe switch emulation is enabled, BlueField can support 1 hotplug virtio-fs function. These PCIe functions are shared among all BlueField users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs , or other (e.g., virtio-net).
To enable PCIe switch emulation and configure one hot-plugged port, run:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=2
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT
equals 1 plus the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.
The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS library provides the following main software abstractions:
The virtio-FS type – extends the virtio type; represents common/default virtio-FS configurations of emulated virtio-FS devices
The virtio-FS device – extends the virtio device; represents an instance of an emulated virtio-FS device
The virtio-FS IO context – extends the virtio IO context; represents a progress context responsible for processing virtio descriptors, carrying FUSE requests, and their associated virtio queues (e.g., hiprio, request, admin, and notification queues).
The virtio-FS request
Virtio-FS Feature Bits
According to the virtio specification, a virtio-FS device may report support for
VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION which indicates the ability to handle FUSE notify messages sent via the notification queue.
Currently, DOCA does not support reporting the
VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver.
Virtio-FS Configuration Layout
According to the virtio specification, the virtio-FS configuration structure layout is as follows:
virtio_fs_config
struct virtio_fs_config {
char tag[36];
le32 num_request_queues;
le32 notify_buf_size;
};
The
tag and
num_request_queues fields are always available. The
notify_buf_size field is only available when
VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION is set.
Currently, there is no support for reporting the
VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver. Therefore,
notify_buf_size field is not available.
Virtio-FS Type
The virtio-FS type extends the virtio type and describes the common/default configuration of emulated virtio-FS devices , including some of the virtio-FS configuration space registers (e.g.,
num_request_queues
).
Currently , the virtio-FS type is read-only (i.e., only getter APIs are available to r etrieve information) . T he following method can be used for this purpose:
doca_devemu_vfs_type_get_num_request_queues– to get the default initial value of the
num_request_queuesregister for the associated virtio-FS devices
DOCA supports the default virtio-FS type. To retrieve the default virtio-FS type, users use the following method:
doca_devemu_vfs_is_default_vfs_type_supported– check if the default DOCA Virtio-FS type is supported by the device. If supported:
doca_dev_open– open supported DOCA device
doca_devemu_vfs_find_default_vfs_type_by_dev– get the default DOCA Virtio-FS type associated with the device
Virtio-FS Device
The virtio-FS device extends the virtio device. Before using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device, i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio device, DOCA DevEmu PCI device, and DOCA Core context configuration phase .
This section describes how to create, configure, and operate the virtio-FS device.
Virtio-FS Device Configurations
The virtio-FS emulated device might be in several different visibility levels from the host point of view:
Visible/non-visible to the PCIe subsystem – If the device is visible to the PCIe subsystem, the user is not able to configure PCIe-related parameters (e.g., number of MSI-X vector,
subsystem_id).
Visible/non-visible to the virtio subsystem – If the device is visible to the virtio subsystem, the user is not be able to configure virtio-related parameters (e.g., number of queues,
queue_size).
The flow for creating and configuring a virtio-FS device is as follows:
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_create– Create a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device instance.
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag– Set a unique tag for the device according to the virtio specification.
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues– Set the number of request queues for the device.
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size– Set the user data size of the virtio-FS request. If set, a buffer with this size is allocated for each DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS on behalf of the user.
Configure virtio-related parameters as described in DOCA Virtio configurations.Note
doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_queuesshould be equal to the number of request queues +1 (for the
hiprioqueue) since DOCA does not currently support the virtio-FS notification queue.
Configure PCIe-related parameters as described in DOCA DevEmu PCI configurations.
doca_ctx_start– Start the virtio-FS device context to finalize the configuration phase.
The virtio-FS device object follows the DOCA context state machine as described in DOCA Core context state machine
The virtio-FS device context moves to
runningstate after the initial number of virtio IO contexts is bound to it and turns to
runningstate, as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations
At this point, the DOCA Devemu Virtio-FS context is fully operational.
Mandatory Configurations
The following are mandatory configurations:
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag– s et a unique tag for the device
Optional Configurations
The optional configurations are as follows:
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues– set the number of request queues for the device. If not set, the default value is taken from the virtio-FS type configuration.
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size– set the user data size of the virtio-FS request. If not set, user data size defaults to 0.
Virtio-FS Device Events
DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture.
Common events are described in DOCA DevEmu Virtio device events, DOCA DevEmu PCI device events and in DOCA Core event .
Virtio-FS IO
The virtio-FS IO context extends the Virtio IO Context. To start using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio IO and DOCA Core context configuration phase.
This section describes how to create, configure and operate the virtio-FS IO context.
Virtio-FS IO Configurations
The flow for creating and configuring a virtio-FS IO context should be as follows:
doca_devemu_vfs_io_create– C reate a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO instance.
doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register– Register event handler for incoming virtio-FS requests.
doca_ctx_start– Start the virtio-FS IO context to finalize the configuration phase. The virtio-FS IO object follows the DOCA Core context state machine. The virtio-FS device context moves to
runningstate after the initial number of virtio-FS IO contexts is bound to it and moves to
runningstate (as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations).
Mandatory Configurations
The following are mandatory configurations:
doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register– Register event handler for incoming virtio-FS requests is mandatory
Virtio-FS Request
The virtio-FS request object serves as an abstraction for handling requests arriving on virtio-FS queues, including high-priority, request, or notification queues. These requests are initially generated by the device driver through created virtio queues and then routed to the user via a registered event handler, which is set up using
doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register , on the associated virtio IO context.
This event handler, issued by the DOCA Virtio FS library, ensures that users can receive and process virtio-FS requests effectively within their application. Once the event handler is called, the ownership of the virtio-FS request and the associated request user data move to the user. The request ownership moves back to the associated virtio IO context once it is completed by the user by calling
doca_devemu_vfs_req_complete.
The following APIs operate a virtio-FS request:
doca_devemu_vfs_req_get_datain– Get a DOCA buffer representing the data-in of the virtio-FS request. This DOCA buffer represents the host memory for the device-readable part of the request according to the virtio specification.
doca_devemu_vfs_req_get_dataout– Get a DOCA buffer representing the data-out of the virtio-FS request. This DOCA buffer represents the host memory for the device-writable part of the request according to the virtio specification.
doca_devemu_vfs_req_complete– Complete the virtio-FS request. The associated virtio-FS IO context completes the request toward the device driver according to the virtio-FS specification.
Emulated virtio-FS PCIe functions are represented by
a
doca_devinfo_rep
. To find the suitable
doca_devinfo_rep that is used as the input parameter for
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_create, users should first discover the existing device representors using the below:
doca_devinfo_create_list– Get a list of all DOCA devices.
doca_devemu_vfs_is_default_vfs_type_supported– Check whether the device can manage device associated to virtio-FS type.
If supported:
doca_dev_open– Get an instance of the DOCA device that can be used as virtio-FS emulation manager.
doca_devemu_vfs_find_default_vfs_type_by_dev– Get the default virtio-FS device type.
doca_devemu_vfs_type_as_pci_type– Cast virtio-FS type to PCIe type.
doca_devemu_pci_type_rep_list_create– Create a list of all available representor devices for the virtio-FS type.
At this point, the user can choose the preferred representor device, open it using
doca_dev_rep_open, and proceed with the flow described in section "Virtio-FS Device Configurations".
This section describes the initialization flow of a DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device and one or more DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO contexts (4 in this example). In this procedure, the user sets up and prepares the environment before starting to receive control path events (from the virtio-FS device context) and IO requests (from the virtio-FS IO contexts). During initialization, the user should configure various essential components to ensure correct behavior.
The user should perform the following:
Choose 4 Arm cores to run the application threads on.
Create 4 DOCA Core progress engine (PE) objects (
pe1,
pe2,
pe3,
pe4).
Find the suitable representor device according to the Discovery flow or any other method.
Create, configure, and start a new virtio-FS device according to the virtio-FS device configuration flow. Assume
pe1is associated with the virtio-FS device and
doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_required_running_virtio_io_ctxsis set to 4.
Create, configure, and start 4 new virtio-FS IO contexts according to the virtio-FS IO configuration flow . A ssume
pe1,
pe2,
pe3, and
pe4are associated with each of the 4 virtio-FS IO contexts respectively.
At this point, the 4 v irtio-FS IO contexts transition to
runningstate, followed by the virtio-FS device context transitioning to
runningstate.
During the initialization flow, it is guaranteed that no virtio/PCIe control path or IO path events are generated until the virtio-FS device has transitioned to
running state.
This section describes the teardown flow of DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device and one or more DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO contexts (4 in this example). In this procedure, the user cleans all the resources allocated in the initialization flow and all the outstanding events and requests.
The user should perform the following:
Start the teardown flow by calling
doca_ctx_stop. This causes the DOCA Virtio-FS device context to transition to
stoppingstate. It is guaranteed that no virtio/PCIe control path events is generated during this state.
Call
doca_ctx_stopfor any DOCA Virtio-FS IO context. This causes the DOCA Virtio-FS IO context to transition to
stoppingstate . It is guaranteed that no IO path events are generated during this state.
Flush all outstanding virtio-FS requests to the associated virtio-FS IO contexts by calling
doca_devemu_vfs_req_complete. Upon completing all the requests associated with a virtio-FS IO context, the DOCA Virtio-FS IO context transitions to
idlestate.
At this point, it is safe to destroy the virtio-FS IO context by calling
doca_devemu_vfs_io_destroy. Destroying a virtio-FS IO context not in
idlestate will fail .
Once all 4 virtio-FS IO contexts associated with the virtio-FS device transition to
idlestate , the DOCA Virtio-FS device context transitions to
idlestate as well .
At this point, it is safe to destroy the virtio-FS device context by calling
doca_devemu_vfs_dev_destroy. Destroying a virtio-FS device context not in
idlestate will fail.
This section describes execution on BlueField Arm cores using several DOCA Core PE objects (one per core):
Choose 4 Arm cores to run the application threads on.
Create 4 DOCA Core PE objects. The application threads should periodically call
doca_pe_progressto advance all DOCA contexts associated with the PE.
Create, configure, and start the DOCA Virtio-FS device.
Create, configure, and start 4 DOCA Virtio-FS IO contexts.
The progress of DOCA Virtio-FS objects is illustrated by the following diagram:
Control Path
The DOCA Virtio-FS device context extends the DOCA Virtio device context (which extends the DOCA PCIe device context). This means that the DOCA Virtio-FS device control path is comprised by all the object it extends (i.e., DOCA Context, DOCA DevEmu PCI device, and DOCA DevEmu Virtio device).
The following events can be triggered by a virtio-FS device context:
DOCA context state change events as described in DOCA Core context state machine and in DOCA DevEmu PCI state machine
DOCA DevEmu PCI FLR flow
DOCA DevEmu Virtio reset flow
The DOCA Virtio-FS IO context extends the DOCA Virtio IO context (which extends the DOCA core context). This means that the DOCA Virtio-FS IO context control path is comprised by all the object it extends (i.e., DOCA Context and DOCA DevEmu Virtio IO).
The following events can be triggered by a Virtio-FS IO context:
DOCA context state change events as described in DOCA Core context state machine
In addition to the control path events, the DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO context also produces IO path events as described in IO path.
IO Path
This section describes the flow for a single virtio-FS request sent by the device driver until its completion.
It is assumed that the user properly configured an event handler for an incoming virtio-FS request as explained in section "Virtio-FS IO Configurations".
It is also assumed that the user is familiar with the virtio-FS specification and has the ability to perform DMA operations to/from the host using DOCA DMA or any other suitable method.
The DOCA virtio-FS flow is illustrated in the following diagram: