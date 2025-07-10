NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) provide the ability to emulate a PCIe device. The DOCA Device Emulation subsystem provides a low-level software API for users to develop PCIe devices and their controllers. These APIs include discovery, configuration, hot plugging/unplugging, management, and IO path handling. In simpler terms, the libraries enable the user to implement a hardware PCIe function using software, such that the host is not aware that the PCIe function is emulated, and all interactions from the host are routed to software on the BlueField instead of actual hardware.

The diagram shows the potential for device emulation to replace a regular PCIe function of some PCIe device.