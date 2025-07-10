DOCA Glossary

DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS
ACS

Access control services

ASAP2

Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing

ASN

Autonomous system number

ATF

Arm-trusted firmware

BAR

Base address register

BDF address

Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.

BFB

BlueField bootstream

BGP

Border gateway protocol

BMC

Board management controller

BUF

Buffer

BSP

BlueField support package

CBS

Committed burst size

CIR

Committed information rate

CMDQ

Command queue

CPDS

Control pipe dynamic size

CQE

Completion queue events

CTX

Context

DEK

Data encryption key

DMA

Direct memory access

DOCA

DPU SDK

DPA

Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations

DPCP

Direct packet control plane

DPDK

Data plane development kit

DPI

Deep packet inspection

DPIF

Datapath offload interface

DPU

Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU. BlueField is available as a DPU and as a SuperNIC.

DW

Dword

EBS

Excess burst size

ECE

Enhanced connection establishment

ECMP

Equal-cost multi-path

ECPF

Embedded CPU physical function

EIR

Excess information rate

EM

Exact match

eMMC

Embedded multi-media card

ESP

EFI system partition

ESP

Encapsulating security payload

EU

Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.

FLR

Function level reset

FIFO

First-in-first-out

FIPS

Federal Information Processing Standards

FPGA

Field-programmable gate arrays

FW

Firmware

GDAKIN

GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network

GDB

GNU debugger

HCA

Host-channel adapter

Host

When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".

  • Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)

  • Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores

HW

Hardware

hwmon

Hardware monitoring

IB

InfiniBand

ICM

Interface configuration memory

ICV

Integrity check value

IDE

Integrated development environment

IKE

Internet key exchange

IR

Intermediate representation

IRQ

Interrupt request

KPI

Key performance indicator

LRO

Large receive offload

LSO

Large send offload

LTO

Link-time optimization

MFT

Mellanox firmware tools

MLNX_OFED

Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution

MPU

Message passing interface

MSB

Most significant bit

MSI-X

Message signaled interrupts extended

MSS

Maximum segment size

MSS

Memory subsystem

MST

Mellanox software tools

MTU

Maximum transmission unit

NAT

Network address translation

NIC

Network interface card

NIST

National Institute of Standards and Technology

NP

Notification point

NS

Namespace

NUMA

Non-uniform memory access

OOB

Out-of-band

OS

Operating system

OVS

Open vSwitch

PAT

Port address translation

PBA

Pending bit array

PBS

Peak burst size

PCIe

PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express

PF

Physical function

PE

Progress engine

PHC

Physical hardware clock

PIR

Peak information rate

PK

Platform key

PKA

Public key accelerator

POC

Proof of concept

PUD

Process under debug

RD

Route distinguisher

RDMA

Remote direct memory access

RDMA CM

RDMA connection manager

RegEx

Regular expression

REQ

Request

RES

Response

RN

Request node

RN-F – Fully coherent request node

RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support

RN-I – IO coherent request node

RNG

Random number generator/generation

RoCE

Ethernet and RDMA over converged Ethernet

RP

Reaction point

RQ

Receive queue

RShim

Random shim

RSP

Remote serial protocol

RT

Route target

RTOS

Real-time operating system

RTT

Round-trip time

RX

Receive

RXP

Regular expression processor

SA

Security association

SBSA

Server base system architecture

SDK

Software development kit

SF

Sub-function or scalable function

SFC

Service function chaining (HBN)

SG

Scatter-gather

SHA

Secure hash algorithm

SN

Sequence number

SNAP

Storage-defined network-accelerated processing

SNAT

Source NAT

SPDK

Storage performance development kit

SPI

Security parameters index

SQ

Send queue

SR-IOV

Single-root IO virtualization

SuperNIC

a configuration of a DPU that is specific for E-W networking. BlueField has a SuperNIC configuration

SVI

Switch virtual interface

Sync event

Synchronization event

TAI

International Atomic Time

TIR

Transport interface receive

TIS

Transport interface send

TLS

Transport layer security

TSO

TCP segmentation offload

TX

Transmit

UDS

Unix domain socket

UEFI

Unified extensible firmware interface

UTC

Coordinated Universal Time

vDPA

Virtual data path acceleration

VF

Virtual function

VFE

Virtio full emulation

VM

Virtual machine

VMA

NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator

VNI

  • Virtual network identifier

  • VXLAN network identifier

VPI

Virtual protocol interconnect

VRF

Virtual routing and forwarding

VTEP

VXLAN tunnel endpoint

WorkQ or workq

Work queue

WQE

Work queue elements

WR

Write

XLIO

NVIDIA® Accelerated IO
