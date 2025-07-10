DOCA P4 Developer Tools

Select the File → Open Debug Session File and choose the appropriate <p4-debug-file>.tar.gz in this example hello_packet.tar.gz .

The tar.gz archive should be the output of a recorded debug session created with p4nspect debug .

On the left pane users can see the Packets list. The packet list exposes the following fields:

ID – this is the packet's unique identifier.

Date Time – the time it entered the p4 pipeline.

Time Since Start – time since the first packet entered the p4 pipeline.

Size – packet size

Ingress Port

To filter out packets use the fields at the bottom left of the screen.

For example: "packet ID is not 0".

Press the + button and then the Apply button

Press the "Clear All" button.

A converse filter example: "packet ID is 0" again pressing the + and then the Apply buttons

The middle section of the screen there is the parser graph

It outlines the route a packet can take. The purple nodes (such as "ethernet" above) indicate the node it traversed. It consists of both flex nodes which the p4 programmer instigated and static (fixed) nodes which are inherent part of the hardware.

Selecting a packet from the Packets list will display the selected packet's pipeline stages.

Each row in the pipeline stages correlates to a single source location point in the P4 program code.

Cells in the table are interactable, selecting a cell will mark the relevant source location when applicable.

Selecting a pipeline stage (a single cell or the whole row) will display variable information in two different tabs.

The "Variables" tab shows P4 variables defined in the program and their values in the current pipeline stage.

The "Raw" tab shows a deeper dive into the low level variables (e.g., registers, samplers, etc.)

Selecting a cell in a pipeline stage will open the P4 program in a new tab, marking the relevant source location when applicable.

The debugger seeks the P4 source file using the search paths defined in the Settings or by browsing manually for the file.

The log window pane is on the left side. It shows the internal logs of the P4 agent.

Selecting a pipeline stage will dissect the packet.

Selecting a pipeline stage will show a raw hex dump of the packet.

The File->Preferences menu will open the Preferences window.

Here you can set different settings related to the debugger and the debug session.