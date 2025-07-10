The library should be used for offloading the NVMe-oF traffic on DPA.

The library provides APIs for configuring an NVMe-oF target application in compliance with the NVMe specification.

The application must complete the following steps before it can receive traffic from the initiator side.

add subsystems

add namespaces into subsystems

bound NVMe PCI disks to the namespaces

Note: The application utilizing the library is responsible for implementing the RDMA connection management service.

Please refer to the content of the doca_sta_subsystem.h and doca_sta_be.h header files for more information.

Upon receiving the RDMA connect request, the application should call an appropriate API:

doca_sta_io_qp_alloc + doca_sta_io_qp_accept or

doca_sta_io_qp_connect

Upon successful completion, the sta QP is created. The sta QP handle represents the sta QP.

Note: subsequent communication of the application layer with QP API and vice versa, should be done in the context of

the same io thread (io context) from which the QP was created.

Immediately, after establishing a connection, the "fabric connect" (FC) command capsule will be sent from the initiator.

The FC should be handled by the application (non-offload flow).

The application layer is responsible for:

get data/payload for the FC command (if it was not received as inline data)

verify parameters inside FC command (host nqn, subsystem nqn, etc.)

complete FC processing (send a response to the initiator)

Note: all actions initiated by the application layer are asynchronous. They are part of the

non-offload flow/communication between DPA ← → host (DPU).

Please refer to the content of the doca_sta_io_non_offload.h header file for more information.

The DOCA STA exposes asynchronous tasks that should be used for different async flows like:

disconnect QP

remove (detach) namespace

destroy back-end queue

The asynchronous flow is initiated by allocating a task through the appropriate API.

The application is responsible for submitting the task to initiate the desired action.

The library is responsible for submitting and monitoring the completion of the asynchronous flow.

Once completed, the library will notify the application about completion by issuing the callback function.

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

The operation is not atomic

Other limitations are described in the DOCA Core Task

The app layer is responsible for processing the NVMeoF capsules for the non-offload flow.

First, the NVMeoF capsule should be delivered from the DPA → host and eventually delegated to the app layer.

It might be required to perform the RDMA operations during the processing of the capsule.

Note: the QP is owned by DOCA STA library and must be accessed by the library API only.

The following are the non-offload tasks that can be used for initiating the RDMA operation

(by the application layer, for processing non-offload capsules):

RDMA-READ

RDMA_WRITE with RDMA_SEND

RDMA_SEND

Please refer to the content of the doca_sta_io_non_offload.h file for more information.

The task is responsible for initiating RDMA-READ operation.

Upon completion, an appropriate callback function will be invoked to notify the application layer about completion.

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_read_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_read_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-READ operation was completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-READ operation was failed

The task is responsible for initiating the RDMA-WRITE operation in conjunction with the RDMA-SEND.

Upon completion, an appropriate callback function will be invoked to notify the application layer about completion.

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_write_send_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_write_send_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-WRITE & RDMA-SEND operation was completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-WRITE & RDMA-SEND operation was failed

The task is responsible for initiating the RDMA-SEND operation.

Upon completion, an appropriate callback function will be invoked to notify the application layer about completion.

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_set_rdma_write_send_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_non_offload_rdma_send_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The RDMA-SEND operation was completed successfully

If the task fails midway:

The RDMA-SEND operation was failed

The QP disconnect task is responsible for initiating the asynchronous flow of QP disconnect:

move QP to the error state

send a notification message from a host (DPU) to the appropriate DPA about QP disconnect

DPA should verify that there are no in/out IO is available

DPA will send a response to the host/DPU

notify the application about task completion

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_io_task_disconnect_set_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_io_task_disconnect_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The QP is disconnected and might be destroyed

If the task fails midway:

the QP was not disconnected

The remove (detach) namespace task is responsible for initiating the asynchronous flow

of the detach namespace:

send a notification message from a host (DPU) to the appropriate DPA about detach namespace

DPA should mark the namespace as not valid anymore

DPA will send a response to the host/DPU

notify the application about task completion

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_subsystem_task_rm_ns_set_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_subsystem_task_rm_ns_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The namespace is removed Any I/O sent to the removed namespace will be completed with an error

If the task fails midway:

The namespace is not removed

The destroy 'be queue' task is responsible for initiating the asynchronous flow of the destroy back-end queue:

send a notification message from a host (DPU) to the appropriate DPA about destroying be queue

DPA should mark the 'be queue' as destroyed Any outstanding commands should be completed with an error

DPA will send a response to the host/DPU

notify the application about task completion

Description API to set the configuration Enable the task doca_sta_be_task_destroy_queue_set_conf

Description API to set the configuration Allocation the task doca_sta_be_destroy_queue_task_alloc_init

After the task is completed successfully:

The be queue is removed

If the task fails midway: