CLI name: dpacc

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor. It compiles code targeted for the DPA processor into an executable and generates a DPA program.

The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the DPA executable. This DPA program can be linked with the host application to generate a host executable where the DPA code is invoked through the FlexIO runtime API.

CLI name: dpaeumgmt

This tool allows users to manage the DPA's EUs which are the basic resource of the DPA. The tool enables the resource control of EUs to optimize the usage of computation resources of the DPA. Using this tool, users may query, create, and destroy EU partitions and groups , thus ensuring proper EU allocation between devices.

CLI name: dpa-gdbserver

The DPA GDB Server tool enables debugging FlexIO DEV programs.

CLI name: dpa-ps

This tool allows users to monitor running DPA processes and threads.

CLI name: dpa-statistics

This tool allows users to monitor and obtain statistics on thread execution per running DPA process and thread.