- Embedded DOCA Firmware Components
- Supported NIC Firmware Versions
- Embedded DOCA Drivers
- DOCA Packages
- Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile
- DOCA-OFED Version Interoperability
- BF-Bundle (BFB) Version Upgrade/Downgrade
- Supported DOCA Version Upgrade Using Standard Linux Tools on BlueField
- API Changes
General Support
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.43.2566
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.43.2566
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
DOCA 2.9.0 is the last DOCA release to support ConnectX-4. DOCA 2.9.0 will be an LTS version and will be supported for 3 years for bug fixes and CVE updates.
BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-2
24.43.2566
ConnectX-7
28.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.43.2566
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.43.2566
ConnectX-6
20.43.2566
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
ConnectX-4
12.28.2302
To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.
Package
Revision
Licenses
clusterkit
1.14.462-1.2410068
BSD
BSD
collectx-clxapi
1.19.1
CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
Proprietary
dpacc
1.9.0-6
High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
Proprietary
dpcp
1.1.50-1.2410068
BSD-3-Clause
Proprietary
flexio
24.10.2454
SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
Proprietary
fwctl
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
hcoll
4.8.3230-1.2410068
Proprietary
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2410068
(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause
GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2410068
BSD2+GPL2
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2410068
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils
2.1.1
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Proprietary
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.21902.MLNX20241029.g46cf6278.2410068
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
Proprietary
iser
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
isert
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.30.1-113
Dual BSD/GPL
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
BSD and GPLv2
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.60-1
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.40.2-1
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
mft
Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
Proprietary
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2410.3.0
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2
mlnx-en
24.10-2.1.8.0.g57699cd
GPLv2
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
6.9-1.2410068
GPL
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.10.0-1.2410218
GPL
GPL
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-2
Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
Proprietary
mlnx-nfsrdma
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-7 TBD
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
Proprietary
mlnx-tools
24.10-0.2410068
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-regex
1.2-ubuntu1
Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
Proprietary
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2410068
GPLv2
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2410068
BSD
BSD
mstflint
4.29.0-1
User space part of our MFT tools
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2410068
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-scripts
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8
GPL/BSD
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7rc1-1.2410218
BSD
BSD
opensm
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2410068
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL
perftest
24.10.0-0.65.g9093bae.2410068
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later
rdma-core
2410mlnx54-1.2410068
GPLv2 or BSD
GPLv2 or BSD
rivermax
1:1.60.6
Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
Proprietary
rshim
2.1.10-0.g4f69018
GPLv2
GPLv2
sharp
3.9.0.MLNX20241029.7a20b607-1.2410068
Proprietary
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2410068
BSD
BSD
spdk
23.01.5-26
Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
Proprietary
srp
24.10-OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1
GPLv2
GPLv2
ucx
1.18.0-1.2410068
BSD
BSD
virtio-net-controller
24.10.37-1
Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices
Proprietary
xpmem
2.7.4-1.2410068
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
LGPLv2.1
LGPLv2.1
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA Devel
2.9.2
Software development kit package and tools for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
2.9.2
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Extra
2.9.2
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
2.9.2
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.9.2
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
2.9.2
Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
2.9.2
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
Supported DOCA Profile
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
doca-roce
Alinux 3.2
x86
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alma 8.5
x86
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
aarch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86
5.10.134+
Primary
Azure Linux 3.0
x86
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
Primary
BCLinux 21.10SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream 8
aarch64
4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64
Community
x86
4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream 9
aarch64
5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64
Community
x86
5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64
Community
CTyunOS 22.06
aarch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTyunOS 23.01
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian 10.8
aarch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.9
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.13
aarch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian 11.3
aarch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.1
aarch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP9
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP10
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP11
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP12
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 10 SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 10 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.11
aarch64
6.11
Primary
x86
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
aarch64
-
Community
x86
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP1
aarch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP3
x86
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
aarch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
aarch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
aarch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
aarch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
aarch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
aarch64
aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.7
aarch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
aarch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
aarch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le