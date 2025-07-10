DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS
Hardware Architecture

BlueField's main hardware entities, which are optimized for different workloads.

Arm Cores

Optimized for control-path applications, general-purpose computing, and single-flow performance.

  • 16 Arm Cortex-A78 cores for general-purpose processing

  • Coherent Mesh architecture for efficient interconnectivity

  • Last-Level Cache (LLC) for optimized memory performance

  • DDR5 memory subsystem for high-speed data access

  • Base OS and microservices for managing system resources

Accelerated Programmable Pipeline

Optimized for high-performance packet processing and advanced packet handling.

  • Programmable 64-128 packet processor for flexible networking

  • Multi-stage, highly parallelized architecture for throughput optimization

  • Flow-based classification and action engine for efficient packet processing

  • Support for RDMA, cryptographic acceleration, and time-based scheduling

Data-Path Accelerator

Designed for I/O-intensive applications, high insertion rate tasks, network flow processing, device emulation, and DMA operations.

  • 16 hyper-threaded I/O and packet processing cores for handling intensive workloads

  • Real-time OS for deterministic and low-latency operations
