NVIDIA DOCA doca-hugepages Tool

1. config Command

Usage :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages config [-h] --app APP --size SIZE --num NUM [--force]

Purpose : Adds or updates an application's configuration in the database.

Options

--force (optional) - Forces updating the configuration without prompting.

--app - Name of the application.

--size - Hugepage size in kB.

--num - Number of hugepages to allocate.

Example

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages config --app myApp --size 2048 --num 10

2. reload Command

Usage :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages reload

Purpose : Reloads the hugepages configuration for all applications based on the current database settings.

Example :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages reload

3. remove Command

Usage :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages remove <app>

Purpose : Removes an application's configuration from the database.

Options :

--all: Removes all configurations for the app without prompting.

Example :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages remove myApp

4. show Command

Usage :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages show

Purpose : Displays the current hugepages configuration for all applications.

Example :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages show

5. original-config

Usage :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages original-config {update,show}

Purpose : Manage and display the original system configuration saved by the tool. Upon its first run, the tool captures a snapshot of the current system Hugepages configuration and saves it. This configuration is used as a reference when configuring hugepages. If all configurations set by the tool are deleted, this original configuration will be reapplied.

Example :

Copy Copied! doca-hugepages original-config show

Options: