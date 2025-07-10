DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS
Out-of-order Data Placement

Note

This feature is only supported on:

  • NVIDIA® ConnectX®-5 adapters and above

  • RC and XRC QPs

  • DC transport

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets for a given QP may take up different paths in a network from source to destination. This results into packets being received in an out-of-order manner. These packets can now be handled instead of being dropped, in order to avoid retransmission, by:

  • Achieving better network utilization

  • Decreasing latency

Data will be placed into host memory in an out-of-order manner when out-of-order messages are received.

For information on how to set up out-of-order processing by the QP, please refer to HowTo Configure Adaptive Routing and SHIELD community post.
