SNAP-3 Release Notes
The release note pages provide information for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 SNAP software such as changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
Key features in version 3.8.0-7:
Improved RDMA access reliability following a host warm reboot
The following are known limitations of this NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP software version.
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is currently not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
–
Description: When running with virtio-blk and virtio-net protocols in parallel, performance may be negatively impacted.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in version: 3.7.2
2957317
Description: Due to an upstream kernel bug that exists in some Linux kernel distributions, the command
Workaround: It is recommended to ensure that all inflight traffic on the device is stopped before performing a hotunplug.
Keywords: PCIe Hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
3046440
Description: NVMe full-offload mode does not work properly over the first generation of BlueField SoCs
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe full-offload mode
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
2879262
Description: Due to a kernel bug that exists in some Linux kernel distributions, configuring large number of virtio queues along with a small number of MSIX may lead the kernel to a soft lock-up (on top of causing significant performance degradation).
Workaround: It is recommended that to keep virtio-blk controller's
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel hang
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
–
Description: SPDK multipath is supported only with NVMe over RDMA (and not with NVMe over TCP).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SPDK; NVMe
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
3055119
Description: Windows driver does not work with Virtio-blk SNAP-Direct feature.
Workaround:
To disable the feature when working with Windows OS, user must set
Keywords: Windows
Discovered in version: 3.5.0
–
Description: NVMe multipath features cannot be obtained when using SNAP in full-offload mode configuration
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe full-offload mode; multipath
Discovered in version: 3.4.0
–
Description: After each PCIe device hot-plug, a matching controller must be immediately opened. Specifically, hot-unplugging the device before a controller is created may cause the host kernel driver to malfunction on some Linux distributions.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hot-plug; controller
Discovered in version: 3.3.0
–
Description: SR-IOV on hot-plugged PFs is not supported
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe Hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.2.0
–
Description: Any PCIe emulated device exposed to the host must have a matching controller opened on it in mlnx_snap service prior to loading its kernel driver. This includes virtio-net devices too.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF; PF; virtio-net; kernel driver
Discovered in version: 3.1.0
–
Description: It is not possible to attach block devices using the same nsid to different NVMe controllers which are linked to the same NVMe subsystem. For example, the following commands will result with an error as both controllers are attached with NSID 1:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Block device; controller
Discovered in version: 3.0.0
–
Description: mlnx_snap NVMe controller supports an admin queue with a maximum size of 1024 towards the host.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Admin queue; controller
Discovered in version: 3.0.0
–
Description: The DPU expansion ROM includes NVMe and virtio-blk UEFI drivers certified by NVIDIA, which should be used by the BIOS. Any other BIOS drivers are not guaranteed to work properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BIOS; certified drivers
Discovered in version: 3.0.0
–
Description: Legacy interrupts are not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Block device; controller
Discovered in version: 3.0.0
Windows OS Known Issues
The following are not BlueField SNAP limitations.
Ref #
Issue
3543249
Description: When using hotplugged PCIe devices, after all devices are plugged, the host must be rebooted for Windows to detect all devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.7.4
3521378
Description:
For a successful
Note
If
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; RPC
Discovered in version: 3.7.4
2957317
Description: Setting virtio-blk emulation on bare metal will end with server crash.
Workaround: Set the
Keywords: Virtio-blk; bare-metal; seg_max
Discovered in version: 3.7.2
3056533
Description: When using NVMe driver in Windows, if I/O is not completed for more than 120 seconds, Windows starts ignoring the NVMe device and its disks disappear.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe device disappears
Discovered in version: 3.6.1
N/A
Description: There is a Windows driver known issue that it may crash when attaching multiple namespaces simultaneously. Users must attach namespaces one-by-one, and verify each namespace is discovered by the OS before attaching a new one.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Attaching multiple namespaces simultaneously
Discovered in version: 3.4.0
N/A
Description: There is a known Windows NVMe driver bug which causes Windows initiators to crash if the NVMe driver is started and no target is up and ready. Therefore, if users work with Windows OS on top of the emulated NVMe device, they must make sure that mlnx_snap NVMe controller is connected to the remote target before running the driver on the host side.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Windows initiators crash
Discovered in version: 3.1.0
N/A
Description: There is a known Windows driver bug in which namespaces hotplug is not supported. On newer Windows builds, NVMe controller quirks must be set to 0x5. For more information, please see section "Controller Parameters".
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Namespaces hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.1.0
Virtio-blk Linux Driver Limitations
Ref #
Issue
3066750
Description: Driver does not support PCIe function level reset (FLR). Running FLR during IO causes the IO (and kernel) to hang.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe function; hang
Discovered in version: 3.6.1
2879262
Description: When working with a large number of virtqueues (≥ 64) over a single MSIX, the host kernel might experience soft lockup. Specifically, setting
Workaround:
Keywords: Kernel; hang; virtqueues
Discovered in version: 3.6.1
2957317
Description: In Linux kernel version 5.4.0-91-generic and above, the command
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Command time out
Discovered in version: 3.6.1
Virtio-blk Transitional Device Limitations
Ref #
Issue
3231721
Description: When using
Workaround: Use the
Keywords: Hot plugging virtio-blk transitional device
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
–
Description: L egacy/transitional drivers do not require syncing with the device upon driver initialization. Therefore, it is highly recommended that the SNAP controller is opened on the PCIe function before the driver becomes operational. If the driver becomes operational before the controller, controller configuration options would be very limited.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Legacy; SNAP controller; SNAP driver
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
–
Description: L egacy/transitional device support naturally includes backends with 512B block size. Using backends with any other block size (e.g., 4K) can only be achieved when SNAP controller is opened before driver is activated.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Legacy; backend block size
Discovered in version: 3.7.0