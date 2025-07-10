DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS
Virtio-net Service Guide Release Notes

The following subsections provide information on virtio-net service new features, interoperability, known issues, and bug fixes.

Changes and New Features in v24.10

  • High availability process is added to handle crashes and reduce downtime

  • Added support for dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM)

  • Support VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN

  • Parallel admin VQ commands

Known Issues

The following are known limitations of this NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net software version.

Ref #

Issue

3879093

Description: When creating a large number of virtio-net VFs, the representor name of the SF may not be renamed.

Workaround: Use the ip command to rename the representor manually.

Keyword: Representor

Reported in version: 24.10

3943905

Description: Host OS kernel <3.19 does not support 31 hotplug devices.

Workaround: Avoid hotplugging more than 20 devices if host OS kernel is <3.19, or upgrade the kernel to ≥3.19.

Keyword: Host OS; kernel; hotplug

Reported in version: 24.07

4022160

Description: Feature bit VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN is not supported. Enabling it from the hotplug device may results in anomalous behavior.

Workaround: Disable VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN.

Keyword: Feature bit

Reported in version: 24.07

4001261

Description: The virtnet.conf file does not check invalid values such as negative numbers or 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtnet; config; invalid value

Reported in version: 24.07

3965598

Description: Admin-VQ-based transitional VF show a vf_get error when the controller is restarted. However, VF functionality is not affected.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Admin VQ; transitional device

Reported in version: 24.07

3961951

Description: Out-of-memory call trace occurs when creating many (>300) VFs on a BlueField running OpenEuler or CentOS 7.6.

Workaround: Update the kernel to support shared RQ.

Keyword: OOM; OpenEuler; CentOS 7.6; virtual function

Reported in version: 24.07

3862683

Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.

Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.

Keyword: Virtio-net emulation

Reported in version: 1.9.0

3683801

Description: Starting from kernel 5.14, the virtio-net TX path has a logic which may trigger infinite loop when vq is broken (e.g., device is removed) under heavy traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3714522

Description: When creating/destroying VFs back to back, make sure the virtio-net controller side does not see any alive VF before recreating them from the guest OS (i.e., virtnet query).

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; VFs

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3694402

Description: When restarting the virtio-net-controller from the DPU while the guest OS is booting, the guest OS may see kernel call trace while the controller is preparing the device. It recovers once the controller starts.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; restart

Reported in version: 1.8.0

3633453

Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU

Reported in version: 1.7.0

3021967

Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.

Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.

Keyword: Reboot; VFs

Reported in version: 1.7.0

3232444

Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration

Reported in version: 1.4.0

2801780

Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28) from dmesg in traffic stress test.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; error

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: Clear NVRAM and reset mlxconfig to default

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2685191

Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2

Reported in version: 1.2.0

2702395

Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.

Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot

Reported in version: 1.2.0

Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

3974893

Description: VLAN traffic does not work in virtio interface because rq_attr.vlan_strip_disable is set to 0 by default, stripping the VLAN tag a packet arrives at the virtio RQ.

Keyword: VLAN

Fixed in version: 24.10

3936435

Description: After changing uplink MTU to more than 1500, errors are printed from the virtio-net-controller side when using the vHost Acceleration Software Stack.

Keyword: Virtio-net; vhost; live migration

Fixed in version: 24.07

3933592

Description: When FLR times out, virtnet commands begin to hang and not return.

Keyword: FLR; commands

Fixed in version: 24.07
