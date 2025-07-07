Bug Fixes in This Version

4444987 Description: Removed from the relevant PRS the incorrect INI configuration that skipped receiver detection.

Keywords: PRS

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4427796 Description: Enabled MCTP communication with the DPU BMC on SKUs: 900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0 and 900-9D3C6-B9SV-DA0.

Keywords: MCTP communication, DPU BMC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4438736 Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure and a potential endless loop.

Keywords: Race; endless loop

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4470567 Description: Modified the VQoS parameter configuration to improve latency for large messages.

Keywords: VQoS, latency improvement

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4443919 Description: Fixed a race condition between firmware and hardware flows during QP closure.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4355566 Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.

Keywords: Data latency

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4444874 Description: Fixed an issue where the firmware failed to de-assert the PERST signal of the DSP on pcore1. The fix involved correctly checking the output of the default GPIO mapping against 0xFFF (NO_GPIO_FUNCTION) instead of 0xFF (INVALID_READ).

Keywords: PERST signal

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4234972 Description: Fixed an issue where the isr_distributer, responsible for distributing tokens to SQs, was not being triggered reliably every 100 µs. Its priority has been elevated to HIGH, and it is now marked as 'busy' upon completion to ensure consistent and timely execution.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4384412 Description: Fixed an issue where the firmware could send an incorrect object_id in the device emulation object change event, causing the virtio-net controller to fail in handling operations on the host's virtio device. This typically occurred after a software live upgrade when many events were triggered simultaneously—such as unbinding drivers on VFs in parallel—and could result in a host hang.

Keywords: Device emulation object change event

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4344710 Description: The enabled by default MSB bit in pkg_id has been removed from the strap. pkg_id now correctly supports values in the range 0 to 3.

Keywords: NC-SI package ID

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4330201 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the OS from booting due to UEFI PCI enumeration.

Keywords: Booting

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4283167 Description: Fixed an issue in the VQoS algorithm related to learning when an element is active and when it begins sending traffic.

Keywords: VQoS algorithm

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4283168 Description: Resolved higher latency issue when enabling VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).

Keywords: Rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4361277 Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm when using SOURCE_QP (ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE in mlxconfig) in LAG mode, which caused low bandwidth in many-to-one traffic scenarios.

Keywords: LAG, PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4403151 Description: Fixed an issue that caused reduced bandwidth during the initial traffic phase when the lossy ADP retransmission feature was enabled alongside the DCQCN congestion control algorithm, due to a low ACK timeout making ADP retransmissions overly aggressive.

Keywords: Lossy ADP retransmission, Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4444306 Description: Fixed an issue where transitioning a QP attached to an XRQ to the error state using the 2ERR command could lead to request conflicts. The firmware now properly waits for all in-flight requests to complete before issuing a new event, ensuring the software can safely proceed with initializing a new QP.

Keywords: NVMe-oF Target Offload

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4336970 Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs. This change is enabled by default.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4336965 Description: Adjusted the RX lossless buffer default parameters to delay transmission of Pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested. Rx lossless buffer parameters will now be enabled by default.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.3608

4361179 Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566