What can I help you with?
DOCA Documentation v2.9.3 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.3 LTS  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8-based devices.

New Features and Updates

This is an LTS version which mostly includes bug fixes.

  • DOCA Installer Tool – Added a new tool for installing software on multiple BlueField DPUs concurrently

  • Added beta-level support for retrieving ATF, UEFI, CEC, and BMC firmware versions from the host without relying on RShim access

  • Increased BlueField-2 UEFI database size for storing additional certificates

  • Updated logging system for BlueField-3 BMC for unified time synchronized event logging

  • Added report on BlueField-3 BMC for power loss/resume events

  • Bug fixes

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

N/A

Updated Components in this LTS Version

Software Component

DOCA 2.9.3 – TBD

DOCA 2.9.2

doca-openvswitch

2.9.2-0010-25.02-based-3.3.3

bluefield-kernel

5.15.0-1060-bluefield

bf-release

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf2-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf2-cec-fw-signed

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-gi-signed

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax

4.9.3

4.9.2

bf3-cec-fw-signed

4.9.3

4.9.2

fwctl-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

iser

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

libopensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

libxlio

3.40.2-1

mft

4.30.1-113

mlnx-fw-updater-signed

24.10-2.1.8.1

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410218

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-2

mlnx-nfsrdma-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

mlnx-nvme-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

mlnx-ofed-kernel

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-7

mlxbf-bootimages-signed

4.9.2-13551

ofed-scripts

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8-1

opensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

spdk

23.01.5-26

srp-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

virtio-net-controller

24.10.37-1

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 7, 2025.
content here