On This Page
Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8-based devices.
This is an LTS version which mostly includes bug fixes.
DOCA Installer Tool – Added a new tool for installing software on multiple BlueField DPUs concurrently
Added beta-level support for retrieving ATF, UEFI, CEC, and BMC firmware versions from the host without relying on RShim access
Increased BlueField-2 UEFI database size for storing additional certificates
Updated logging system for BlueField-3 BMC for unified time synchronized event logging
Added report on BlueField-3 BMC for power loss/resume events
Bug fixes
Software Component
DOCA 2.9.3 – TBD
DOCA 2.9.2
doca-openvswitch
2.9.2-0010-25.02-based-3.3.3
bluefield-kernel
5.15.0-1060-bluefield
bf-release
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf2-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf2-cec-fw-signed
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-gi-signed
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax
4.9.3
4.9.2
bf3-cec-fw-signed
4.9.3
4.9.2
fwctl-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
iser
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
libopensm
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
libxlio
3.40.2-1
mft
4.30.1-113
mlnx-fw-updater-signed
24.10-2.1.8.1
mlnx-iproute2
6.10.0-1.2410218
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-2
mlnx-nfsrdma-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
mlnx-nvme-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
mlnx-ofed-kernel
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-7
mlxbf-bootimages-signed
4.9.2-13551
ofed-scripts
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8-1
opensm
5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114
spdk
23.01.5-26
srp-modules
24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield
virtio-net-controller
24.10.37-1
xpmem
2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield