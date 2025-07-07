DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool

The Comm Channel Admin Tool can be executed on the host or Arm CPUs. By default, the tool scans all available PCIe slots to detect supported DOCA devices and reports any Comch information available.

The tool can be run on BlueField Arm or x86 host using the following command:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_comm_channel_admin

On the BlueField Arm side, any active DOCA Comch servers are be reported:

The following information is available:

Server Name – the name assigned to the server

PID – the Linux process ID of the application which created the server

Connections – the number of connections active on the server out of the total allowed (e.g., 2/512 means 2 active connections of a maximum of 512)

PCIe – the PCIe address of the device which the server has been detected on

Interface Name – the interface name associated with the PCIe address

Note Connections may also be displayed on the BlueField Arm like on x86. This occurs if SF ports are detected here. The interface name associated with the PCIe address indicates the SF port.





The x86 host cannot run DOCA Comch servers. Therefore, individual client connections are reported:

The following information is available: