DOCA P4 Developer Tools

Running p4nspect with no additional arguments will show the basic usage of the CLI tool.

To see a more detailed usage use the -h / --help argument, this argument is also used to get detailed usage of commands. e.g, p4nspect [command] -h

Running commands requires a connection to the local/remote host where p4nspect-server is running, the address host and port are configurable and are 127.0.0.1:9560 by default.

The executed command's output format varies between executed commands and can sometimes be modified by providing additional arguments.

A common use case for modifying a command output is to be able use it as part of some automatic scripting.