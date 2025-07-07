What can I help you with?
DOCA PCC Application Guide

This document provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking p latform .

Introduction

Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) allows users to design and implement their own congestion control (CC) algorithm, giving them the flexibility to work out an optimal solution to handle congestion in their clusters. On BlueField-3 networking p latforms , PCC is provided as a component of DOCA.

The application leverages the DOCA PCC API to provide users the flexibility to manage allocation of DPA resources according to their requirements.

Typical DOCA application includes App running on host/Arm and App running on DPA. Developers are advised to use the host/Arm application with minimal changes and focus on developing their algorithm and integrating it into the DPA application.

System Design

DOCA PCC application consists of two parts:

  • Host/Arm app is the control plane. It is responsible for allocating all resources and handover to the DPA app initially, then destroying everything when the DPA app finishes its operation. The host app must always be alive to stay in control while the device app is working.

  • Device/DPA app is the data plane.

    • The default mode of the data plane is running as a reaction point (RP). When the first thread is activated, DPA App initialization is done in the DOCA PCC library by calling the algorithm initialization function implemented by the user in the app. Moreover, the user algorithm execution function is called when a CC event arrives. The user algorithm takes event data as input and performs a calculation, using per-flow context, and replies with the updated rate value and a flag to send an RTT request. The following is an illustration of the general RP application flow: image-2024-6-26_14-3-13-version-1-modificationdate-1734469809177-api-v2.png

      The host/Arm application sends a command to the BlueField platform firmware when allocating or destroying resources. CC events are generated by the BlueField platform hardware automatically when sending data or receiving ACK/NACK/CNP/RTT packets, then the device application handles these events by calling the user algorithm. After the DPA application replies to hardware, handling of current event is done, and the next event can arrive.

      Info

      The device/DPA app can also run different algorithms for the RP program, which users can configure as a runtime option.

    • The device/DPA app can function as a notification point (NP). When a new probe request packet arrives, the user handler can read and analyze the data and send a probe response back. The following is an illustration of the general NP application flow:

      image-2024-6-26_14-1-31-version-1-modificationdate-1734469808900-api-v2.png

      Info

      The device/DPA app is as well capable of functioning as a telemetry program for a NP NIC or switch operations, which users can configure as a runtime option.

Application Architecture

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/
├── host
│    ├── pcc.c
│    ├── pcc_core.c
│    └── pcc_core.h
└── device
     ├── pcc_common_dev.h
     ├── rp
     │    ├── rtt_template
     │    │         ├── algo     
     │    │         │    ├── rtt_template.h    
	 │    │         │    ├── rtt_template_algo_params.h       
     │    │         │    ├── rtt_template_ctxt.h       
     │    │         │    └── rtt_template.c
     │    │         └── rp_rtt_template_dev_main.c
     │    └── switch_telemetry
     │              ├── algo     
     │              │    ├── telem_template.h    
	 │              │    ├── telem_template_algo_params.h       
     │              │    ├── telem_template_ctxt.h       
     │              │    └── telem_template.c
     │              └── rp_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c
	 └── np
         ├── nic_telemetry
		 │			└── np_nic_telemetry_dev_main.c
         └── switch_telemetry
				 	└── np_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c

The main content of the reference DOCA PCC application files are the following:

  • host/pcc.c – entry point to entire application

  • host/pcc_core.c – host functions to initialize and destroy the PCC application resources, parsers for PCC command line parameters

  • device/pcc_common_dev.h – common util calls and definitions for device programs

  • device/rp/rtt_template/rp_rtt_template_dev_main.c – callbacks for user CC algorithm initialization, user CC algorithm calculation and algorithm parameter change notification of the RTT template algorithm reference

  • device/rp/rtt_template/algo/* – user CC algorithm reference for RTT template. Put user algorithm code here

  • device/rp/switch_telemetry/rp_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c – callbacks for user CC algorithm initialization, user CC algorithm calculation, and algorithm parameter change notification of the switch telemetry algorithm reference

  • device/rp/switch_telemetry/algo/* – user CC algorithm reference for switch telemetry. Put user algorithm code here.

  • device/np/nic_telemetry/np_nic_telemetry_dev_main.c – callback for user NP handling, implemented as a NIC telemetry program to observe RX counters

  • device/np/switch_telemetry/np_switch_telemetry_dev_main.c – callback for user NP handling, implemented as a switch telemetry program to observe last hop switch metadata

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA library:

Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.

Dependencies

  • NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platform is required

  • Firmware 32.38.1000 and higher

  • MFT 4.25 and higher

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.


Compiling Only the Current Application

To directly build only the PCC application:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_pcc=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_pcc to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_pcc is created under /tmp/build/pcc/.

Compilation Options

The application offers specific compilation flags which one can set for a desired behavior in the device/DPA program.

In the meson_options.txt file, one can find the following options:

  • enable_pcc_application_tx_counter_sampling: set to trueto use TX counters sampled at runtime in the RP CC handling algorithm.

  • enable_pcc_application_np_rx_rate: set to trueto use RX counters received from NP in the RP CC handling algorithm.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application.

Running the Application

Prerequisites

Enable USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC in mlxconfig:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 set USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC=1

Perform a BlueField system reboot for the mlxconfig settings to take effect.

Application Execution

The PCC application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_pcc [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                 Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version              Print program version information
  -l, --log-level            Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level            Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>          Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --device <IB device names>       IB device name that supports PCC (mandatory).
  -np-nt, --np-nic-telemetry <PCC Notification Point NIC Telemetry> Flag to indicate running as a Notification Point NIC Telemetry (optional). The application will generate CCMAD probe packets. By default the flag is set to false.
  -rp-st, --rp-switch-telemetry <PCC Reaction Point Switch Telemetry> Flag to indicate running as a Reaction Point Switch Telemetry (optional). The application will generate IFA2 probe packets. By default the flag is set to false.
  -np-st, --np-switch-telemetry <PCC Notification Point Switch Telemetry> Flag to indicate running as a Notification Point Switch Telemetry (optional). The application will generate IFA2 probe packets. By default the flag is set to false.
  -t, --threads <PCC threads list>  A list of the PCC threads numbers to be chosen for the DOCA PCC context to run on (optional). Must be provided as a string, such that the number are separated by a space.
  -w, --wait-time <PCC wait time>      The duration of the DOCA PCC wait (optional), can provide negative values which means infinity. If not provided then -1 will be chosen.
  -r-handler, --remote-sw-handler <CCMAD remote SW handler> CCMAD remote SW handler flag (optional). If not provided then false will be chosen.
  -hl, --hop-limit <IFA2 hop limit> The IFA2 probe packet hop limit (optional). If not provided then 0XFE will be chosen.
  -gns, --global-namespace <IFA2 global namespace> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace (optional). If not provided then 0XF will be chosen.
  -gns-ignore-mask, --global-namespace-ignore-mask <IFA2 global namespace ignore mask> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore mask (optional). If not provided then 0 will be chosen.
  -gns-ignore-val, --global-namespace-ignore-value <IFA2 global namespace ignore value> The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore value (optional). If not provided then 0 will be chosen.
  -f, --coredump-file <PCC coredump file> A pathname to the file to write coredump data in case of unrecoverable error on the device (optional). Must be provided as a string.

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_pcc -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField Platform or the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_pcc -d mlx5_0

    Note

    The IB device identifier (mlx5_0) should match the identifier of the desired IB device.

  3. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_pcc --json [json_file]

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_pcc --json ./pcc_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

    Info

    The application uses a unique logging implementation that makes use of DOCA's logging levels.

N/A

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

N/A

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

d

device

IB device name that supports PCC
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"device": ""

np-nt

np-nic-telemetry

(Optional) Flag to indicate running as a NP NIC telemetry.

The DOCA PCC application can run as a NP NIC telemetry program. If this flag is used, the application loads a program to run on the DPA to sample RX NIC counters and send them in a response packet.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"np-nic-telemetry": false

rp-st

rp-switch-telemetry

(Optional) Flag to indicate running as a RP switch telemetry.

The DOCA PCC application can run as a RP switch telemetry program. If this flag is used, the application loads a program to run on the DPA of a switch telemetry algorithm which receives metadata from the last hop switch congestion point from the NP node.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"rp-switch-telemetry": false

np-st

np-switch-telemetry

(Optional) Flag to indicate running as a NP switch telemetry.

The DOCA PCC application can run as a NP switch telemetry program. If this flag is used, the application loads a program to run on the DPA to sample metadata from the last hop switch congestion point and send them in response packet.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"np-switch-telemetry": false

t

threads

(Optional) A list of the PCC EU indexes to be chosen for the DOCA PCC event handler threads to run on. Must be provided as a string, such that the numbers are separated by a space.

The placement of the PCC threads per core can be controlled using the EU indexes. Utilizing a large number of EUs, while limiting the number of threads per core, gives the best event handling rate and lowest event latency.

The last EU is used for communication with the BlueField Platform while all others are for data path CC event handling.

Note

If np-nic-telemetry option is chosen by the user, a different set of threads will be chosen as default list.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"pcc-threads": "176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 
184 185 186 187 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 
200 201 202 203 208 209 210 211 212 213 214 215 
216 217 218 219 224 225 226 227 228 229 230 231 
232 233 234 235 240"

w

wait-time

(Optional) In seconds, the duration of the DOCA PCC wait. Negative values mean infinity.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"wait-time": -1

r-handler

remote-sw-handler

(Optional) CCMAD remote SW handler flag. Relevant for RP contexts. This flag indicates whether the expected CCMAD probe packet responses are generated by a remote DOCA NP process or not.

Note

If using other probe types than CCMAD, probe packet responses are always expected to be generated from a remote DOCA NP process.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"remote-sw-handler": false

hl

hop-limit

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet hop limit

Info

Relevant for RP contexts.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"hop-limit": 0xFE

gns

global-namespace

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace

Info

Relevant for RP contexts.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"global-namespace": 0xF

gns-ignore-mask

global-namespace-ignore-mask

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore mask

Info

Relevant for NP contexts.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"global-namespace-ignore-mask": 0

gns-ignore-val

global-namespace-ignore-value

(Optional) The IFA2 probe packet global namespace ignore value

Info

Relevant for NP contexts.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"global-namespace-ignore-value": 0

f

coredump-file

(Optional) A pathname to the file to write core dump data if an unrecoverable error occurs on the device

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"coredump-file": "/tmp/doca_pcc_coredump.txt"
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

This section lists the application's configuration flow, explaining the different DOCA function calls and wrappers.

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register PCC application parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_pcc_params();

    3. Parse the arguments.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();

      1. Parse DOCA flags.

      2. Parse DOCA PCC parameters.

  2. PCC initialization.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    pcc_init();

    1. Open DOCA device that supports PCC.

    2. Create DOCA PCC context.

    3. Configure affinity of threads handling CC events.

  3. Start DOCA PCC.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_pcc_start();

    1. Create PCC process and other resources.

    2. Trigger initialization of PCC on device.

    3. Register the PCC in the BlueField Platform hardware so CC events can be generated and an event handler can be triggered.

  4. Process state monitor loop.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_pcc_get_process_state();
doca_pcc_wait();

    1. Get the state of the process:

      State

      Description

      DOCA_PCC_PS_ACTIVE = 0

      The process handles CC events (only one process is active at a given time)

      DOCA_PCC_PS_STANDBY = 1

      The process is in standby mode (another process is already ACTIVE)

      DOCA_PCC_PS_DEACTIVATED = 2

      The process has been deactivated by the BlueField Platform firmware and should be destroyed

      DOCA_PCC_PS_ERROR = 3

      The process is in error state and should be destroyed

    2. Wait on process events from the device.

  5. PCC destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_pcc_destroy();

    1. Destroy PCC resources. The process stops handling PCC events.

    2. Close DOCA device.

  6. Arg parser destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_argp_destroy()

Port Programmable Congestion Control Register

The Port Programmable Congestion Control (PPCC) register allows the user to configure and read PCC algorithms and their parameters/counters.

It supports the following functionalities:

  • Enabling different algorithms on different ports

  • Querying information of both algorithms and tunable parameters/counters

  • Changing algorithm parameters without compiling and reburning user image

  • Querying or clearing programmable counters

Usage

The PPCC register can be accessed using a string similar to the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=0" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"

Where you must:

  • Set the cmd_type and the indexes

  • Give values for algo_slot, algo_param_index

  • Keep local_port=1, pnat=0, lp_msb=0

  • Keep doca_pcc application running

cmd_type

Description

Method

Index

Input (in --set)

Output

0x0

Get algorithm info

Get

algo_slot

N/A

  • Value – 32-bit algo_num or 0 if no algo is available at this index

  • Text – algorithm description

  • sl_bitmask_support – indicates whether the device supports sl_bitmask logic

0x1

Enable algorithm

Set

sl_bitmask

trace_en

counter_en

N/A

0x2

Disable algorithm

Set

N/A

N/A

0x3

Get algorithm enabling status

Get

N/A

  • Value:

    • 0 – disabled

    • 1 – enabled

  • sl_bitmask – this field allows to apply to specific SLs based on the bitmask

  • sl_bitmask_support – indicates whether the device supports sl_bitmask logic

0x4

Get number of parameters

Get

N/A

  • Value – num of params of algo

0x5

Get parameter information

Get

algo_slot

algo_param_index

N/A

  • param_value1 – default value of param

  • param_value2 – min value of param

  • param_value3 – max value of param

  • prm –

    • 0: read-only

    • 1: read-write

    • 2: read-only but may be cleared using the "get and clear" command

0x6

Get parameter value

Get

N/A

  • Value – param value

0x7

Get and clear parameter

Get

N/A

  • Value – param value

0x8

Set parameter value

Set

Parameter value

N/A

0xA

Bulk get parameters

Get

algo_slot

N/A

  • text_length – param num x 4 bytes

  • text[0]…text[n] – param values

0xB

Bulk set parameters

Set

text_length - param num x 4

text[0]…text[n] - param values

N/A

0xC

Bulk get counters

Get

N/A

  • text_length – counter num x 4 bytes

  • text[0]…text[n] – counter values

0xD

Bulk get and clear counters

Get

N/A

  • text_length – counter num x 4 bytes

  • text[0]…text[n] – counter values

0xE

Get number of counters

Get

N/A

  • Value – num of counters of algo

0xF

Get counter information

Get

algo_slot

algo_param_index

N/A

  • param_value3 – max value of parameter

  • prm –

    • 0: read-only

    • 1: read-write

    • 2: read-only but may be cleared via "get & clear" command

0x10

Get algorithm info array

Get

N/A

N/A

  • text_length – algo slot initialized x 4 bytes

  • text[0]…text[n] – 32-bit algo_num or 0 if no algorithm is available at this slot index


Internal Default Algorithm

The internal default algorithm is used when enhanced connection establishment (ECE) negotiation fails. It is mainly used for backward compatibility and can be disabled using "force mode". Otherwise, users may change doca_pcc_dev_user_algo() in the device app to run a specific algorithm without considering the algorithm negotiation.

The force mode command is per port:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0"


Counters

Counters are shared on the port and are only enabled on one algo_slot per port. The following command enables the counters while enabling the algorithm according to the algo_slot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1,counter_en=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"

After counters are enabled on the algo_slot, they can be queried using cmd_type 0xC or 0xD.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=12" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=13" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"


References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/pcc_params.json

