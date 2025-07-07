What can I help you with?
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide

This guide provides instructions on using the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs service on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

Introduction

Note

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service is currently supported at beta level.

NVIDIA® BlueField® enables hardware-accelerated software-defined virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. This leverages the power of BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) to provide high-performance file system access in bare-metal and virtualized environments. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host/guest, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. In this solution, t he host/guest uses its own standard virtio-fs driver which is fully isolated from the networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField .

Built upon the DOCA and SPDK frameworks, virtio-fs device emulation on BlueField devices offers a comprehensive set of libraries for BlueField-based solutions and for storage solutions. This architecture consists of several key components:

  • DOCA DevEmu subsystem and DOCA Virtio-fs library – These core libraries are responsible for the low-level hardware management and the translation of virtio descriptors carrying FUSE (filesystem in userspace) requests into abstract virtio-fs requests, which are then processed by the SPDK virtio-fs DOCA transport component.

  • SPDK virtio-fs transport – This component is responsible for the interaction with the low-level DOCA components and translating the incoming abstract DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs requests into generic virtio-fs request which are then processed by the virtio-fs target core.

  • SPDK virtio-fs target – This component implements and manages the virtio-fs device, transports, and the interface with a backend file system. Upon arrival on a new generic virtio-fs request from the transport, it processes and translates the requests according to virtio-fs and FUSE specifications, translating FUSE-based commands into the generic filesystem protocol.

  • SPDK FSdev – This component provides generic filesystem abstraction and interfaces with the low-level filesystem modules implementing a specific backend filesystem protocol.

snap-arch-version-1-modificationdate-1734473017537-api-v2.png

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as Container

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container image may be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and easily deployed on the BlueField using a YAML file. The YAML file points to the docker image that includes DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs binaries aligned with the latest spdk.nvda version.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand . For instructions on how to install the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, refer to section "DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment".

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Deployment

This section describes how to deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as a container.

Note

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs does not come pre-installed with the BFB bundle.

Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField

To install the BFB on BlueField:

[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Installation

[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Firmware Configuration

Note

Firmware configuration may expose new emulated PCIe functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, the user must make sure all exposed PCIe functions (static/hotplug) are backed by a supporting virtio-fs software configuration. Otherwise, these functions would malfunction and host behavior would be anomalous.

  1. Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:

    [dpu] mst start
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset

  2. Verify the firmware configuration:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query

    Output example:

    mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep VIRTIO_FS 
Configurations:                                      Default              Current              Next Boot
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE                  False(0)             True(1)              True(1)
         VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF                  0                    0                    0
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF                  0                    2                    2
         VIRTIO_FS_EMU_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID           6900                 6900                 6900
         VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_ID            4186                 4186                 4186
*        VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX                2                    3                    3

    The output provides 5 columns (listed from left to right):

    • Non-default configuration marker (*)

    • Firmware configuration name

    • Default firmware value

    • Current firmware value

    • Firmware value after reboot – shows configuration update pending system reboot

  3. To enable storage emulation options, BlueField must be set to work in internal CPU model:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

  4. To enable the firmware config with virtio-fs emulation PF:

    [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=3

Note

For a complete list of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration".

Note

Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration

RoCE communication is blocked for the default interfaces of BlueField OS's (named ECPFs), mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 typically. If RoCE traffic is required, scalable functions (or SFs) must be added which are network functions which support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

Note

This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.


Hot-plug Firmware Configuration

When PCIe switch emulation is enabled, BlueField can support PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1 hotplug virtio-fs function. These PCIe functions are shared among all BlueField users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs , and more (e.g., virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and configure 31 hot-plugged ports to be used, run:

[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 plus the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.

Note

On AMD machines, hotplug is not guaranteed to work and enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE may impact SR-IOV capabilities.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is available on the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs NVIDIA™ NGC page.

To deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container on top of BlueField, the following procedure is required:

  1. Setup preparation and DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.

  2. Adjust the doca_vfs.yaml for advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".

  3. Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container" for details.

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Allocate Hugepages

Allocate 4GiB hugepages for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container according to the DPU OS's Hugepagesize value:

  1. Query the Hugepagesize value:

    [dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo

    In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB.

  2. Append the following line to the end of the /etc/sysctl.conf file:

    vm.nr_hugepages = 2048

  3. Run the following:

    [dpu] sysctl --system

Note

If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.

Warning

If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate a number of hugepages appropriate to accommodate all applications.


Step 2: Create /etc/virtiofs Folder

The folder /etc/virtiofs is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.

Note

The default YAML configuration only mounts the /etc/virtiofs folder for exposure and sharing between the container and the BlueField. This folder is used to expose configuration files or local file backends (e.g., AIO FSdev ) from the DPU to the container.

Downloading YAML from NGC

The .yaml configuration file for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, doca_vfs.yaml, is uploaded to DOCA NGC.

Note

Internet connectivity is necessary to download DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resources.


Adjusting YAML Configuration

The .yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.

  • The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs .yaml file is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e., Hugepagesize = 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.

    To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the relevant Hugepagesize value for the BlueField OS. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure Hugepagesize to 512MB:

     limits:
    hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"

  • The following example edits the .yaml file to request 8 CPU cores for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container:

    resources:
    cpu: "8"
  limits:
    cpu: "8"
env:
  - name: APP_ARGS
    value: "-m 0xff"

    Note

    If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over CPU resources.

  • To automatically configure the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container upon deployment:

    1. Add the spdk_rpc_init.conf file under /etc/virtiofs/. File example:

      fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs/test
virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 32 --driver-platform x86_64
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F3"
virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0

    2. Edit the .yaml file accordingly (uncomment):

      env:
  - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF
    value: "/etc/virtiofs/spdk_rpc_init.conf"

      Note

      It is user responsibility to make sure DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.

Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container

Run the Kubernetes tool:

[dpu] systemctl restart containerd 
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet 
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd

Copy the updated doca_vfs.yaml file to the /etc/kubelet.d directory.

Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.

cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds.

To verify whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is running, send spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is operational or still initializing.

Debug and Log

View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):

Copy
crictl pods

Example output:

Copy
POD ID              CREATED               STATE         NAME
0379ac2c4f34c       About a minute ago    Ready         virtiofs

View currently active containers, and their IDs:

crictl ps

View existing containers and their ID:

crictl ps -a

Examine the logs of a given container (virtio-fs logs):

crictl logs <container_id>

Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:

journalctl -u kubelet

The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under /var/log/containers.

Stop, Start, Restart DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container

  • To stop the container, remove the .yaml file form /etc/kubelet.d/.

  • To start the container, copy the .yaml file to the same path:

    cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d

  • To restart the container (with sig-term), use the -t (timeout) option:

    crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>

    Note

    After containers in a pod exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, along with associated packages, natively supports DOCA SNAP 4.x.x, which is implemented as an SPDK subsystem module, allowing the concurrent operation of both virtio-fs and virtio-blk as a unified service. Additionally, DOCA SNAP is deployed as part of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs deployment.

Info

Refer to NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk documentation here.


RPC Commands

Like other standard SPDK applications, the remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service and supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from the CLI.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set. Standard SPDK commands are executed by the spdk_rpc.py tool.

To invoke the extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set, users must add the --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt flag to the SPDK's rpc.py command. The SPDK RPC plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt.py is implemented as an RPC plugin. This flag is not needed when working with containers.

The following is an example of an RPC when using DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs from the source:

/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/spdk/install-$(hostname)/bin/spdk_rpc --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt --help

Note

Users may need to define the path to the virtio-fs -target folder using the PYTHONPATH environment variable. More details on the RPC plugins can be found in SPDK's official documentation.

Info

Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs extended commands are detailed in the following subsections.

Using JSON-based RPC Protocol

The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used with the rpc.py script inside the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container and crictl tool.

Info

The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is CRI-compatible.

  • To query the active container ID:

    crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs

  • To post RPCs to the container using crictl:

    crictl exec <container-id> spdk_rpc.py -v <RPC-method>

    The flag -v controls verbosity. For example:

    crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

    Alternatively, an alias can be used:

    crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

  • To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:

    crictl exec -it <container-id> bash

PCIe Function Management

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through DOCA devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers have special privileges to control, manipulate, and expose the emulated PCIe devices towards the host PCIe subsystem.

To operate a virtio-fs device/function by the DOCA transport, it is necessary to locate the appropriate emulation manager for it. The emulation manager maintains a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. Each of those functions is assigned a globally unique serial called a vendor unique identifier or VUID (e.g., MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2), which serves as unambiguous reference for identification and tracking purposes.

Command

Description

virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs

virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

List functions for virtio-fs

virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs

virtio_fs_doca_manager_create

Create emulation manager for virtio-fs

virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy

Destroy emulation manager for virtio-fs

virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs . This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "name": "mlx5_0"
    }
  ]
}


virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

List functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics. The user may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or specify an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by that emulation manager device.

Example response:

{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "manager": "mlx5_0",
      "Function List": [
        {
          "hot pluggable": "false",
          "pci_address": "0000:29:00.2",
          "vuid": "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2",
          "function_type": "PF"
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Optional

String

Emulation manager device name to list emulated virtio-fs functions specific to it


virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs. This method has no input parameters.

Example response:

{
  "jsonrpc": "2.0",
  "id": 1,
  "result": [
    {
      "name": "mlx5_0",
    }
  ]
}


virtio_fs_doca_manager_create

Create a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name


virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs emulation manager.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name

Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.

The commands outlined in the following subsections hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.

virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

List DOCA transport functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics.

Users may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by a specific emulation manager device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for creating a new Virtio FS function


virtio_fs_doca_function_create

Create a DOCA virtio FS function. The return value of this method is a VUID. This is n ot needed for static functions as the VUID can be retrieved from virtio_fs_doca_get_functions.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for creating a new virtio-fs function


virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy

Destroy a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs function.

Note

This function should not be associated to any virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

manager

Mandatory

String

Emulation manager device name for destroying a virtio-fs function

vuid

Mandatory

String

VUID of the function to destroy


virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug

Hot plug a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs device. The virtio-fs device must be started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to hot plug

wait-for-done

Optional

Flag

If used, the method waits until the device is visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-plug operation and exit.


virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug

Hot unplug a DOCA virtio FS device. The virtio FS device must be started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to hot unplug

wait-for-done

Optional

Flag

If exists, the method waits until the device is non-visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-unplug operation and exit.

SPDK FSdev Module Configuration

fsdev_set_opts

Set SPDK FSdev module options.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

fsdev_io_pool_size

Mandatory

int

SPDK FSdev IO objects pool size

fsdev_io_cache_size

Mandatory

int

SPDK FSdev IO per-thread objects cache size


fsdev_get_opts

Get SPDK FSdev module options.

SPDK FSDEV Management

DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs uses the SPDK file system ( FSdev ) device framework as a backend for its virtio-fs controllers. Therefore, an SPDK FSdev must created and configured in advance.

Although the SPDK FSdev framework is generic and allows different types of the backend file system devices to be implemented. Currently, the only available backend device is AIO. This is the file system device that provides passthrough access to a local folder using either the Linux-native async I/O or POSIX async I/O.

fsdev_get_fsdevs

Get information about the SPDK filesystem devices (fsdevs). The user may specify no parameters to list all filesystem devices, or a filesystem device may be specified by name.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Optional

string

Name of the fsdev of interest


fsdev_aio_create

Create an SPDK AIO FSdev ,

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the AIO FSdev to create

root_path

Mandatory

string

Path on the system directory to be exposed as an SPDK filesystem

enable_xattr

Optional

bool

Enable extended attributes if set to true; false by default

enable_writeback_cache

Optional

bool

Enable the writeback cache if set to true; false by default

max_write

Optional

int

Maximum write size in bytes; 0x00020000 by default

enable_skip_rw

Optional

bool

Enable skipping read/write IOs if set to true; false by default

Note

For debug purposes only.


fsdev_aio_delete

Delete an AIO FSdev .

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

name

Mandatory

string

Name of the AIO FSdev to delete

Virtio-fs Emulation Management

Virtio-fs emulation is a protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These mount points are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical mount points to the user within the virtual machine. Each virtio-fs mount point (e.g., virtio-fs PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-fs controller.

Note

Probing a virtio-fs driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-fs controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).

Command

Description

virtio_fs_transport_create

Create a virtio-fs transport

virtio_fs_transport_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs transport

virtio_fs_transport_start

Start a virtio-fs transport

virtio_fs_transport_stop

Stop a virtio-fs transport

virtio_fs_get_transports

Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport

virtio_fs_device_create

Create a virtio-fs device

virtio_fs_device_start

Start a virtio-fs device

virtio_fs_device_stop

Stop a virtio-fs device

virtio_fs_device_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs device

virtio_fs_get_devices

Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics

virtio_fs_doca_device_modify

Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport

virtio_fs_transport_create

Create a virtio-fs transport. This RPC includes all the common parameters/options for all transports. The transport becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs , transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs transport.

Note

The transport must be stopped for destruction.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_start

Start a virtio-fs transport. This RPC finalizes the transport configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational and can be used to create new devices.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_transport_stop

Stop a virtio-fs transport. This RPC makes the transport configurable again.

Note

A transport cannot be stopped if any devices are associated to it.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_get_transports

Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Optional

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.


virtio_fs_device_create

Create a virtio-fs device. This RPC creates a device with common parameters which are acceptable to all the transport types. To configure transport-specific parameters, users should use the virtio_fs_doca_device_modify command. The device becomes operational once it is started.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Mandatory

String

Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, transport_name should be DOCA.

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to use

tag

Optional

String

Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification.

Note

Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

num_request_queues

Optional

Number

Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31, range 1-62)

queue_size

Optional

Number

The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64, range 8-256)

fsdev

Optional

String

The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device

Note

Must be provided during the virtio_fs_device_create RPC before the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

Note

RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.

packed_vq

Optional

Bool

Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation.

driver_platform

Optional

String

Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native; x86; x86_64; aarch32; aarch64 .

Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.


virtio_fs_device_start

Start a virtio-fs device. This RPC finalizes the device configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_device_stop

Stop a virtio-fs device.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name

Note

The RPCs virtio_fs_device_stop and virtio_fs_device_start are supported during traffic. The user can stop the device while traffic is ongoing using virtio_fs_device_stop, then restart it using virtio_fs_device_start, and the device would continue handling I/O without any errors.


virtio_fs_device_destroy

Destroy a virtio-fs device.

Note

The device must be stopped before destruction.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_device_modify

Modify a virtio-fs device. This RPC is used to modify/set common properties of the device which are acceptable to all the transports.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name to use

tag

Optional

String

Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification

Note

Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

num_request_queues

Optional

Number

Virtio-fs num_request_queues according to the virtio specification (default 31; range 1-62)

queue_size

Optional

Number

The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)

fsdev

Optional

String

The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device

Note

Must be provided during virtio_fs_device_create or virtio_fs_device_modify RPCs, before virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

Note

RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.

packed_vq

Optional

Bool

Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation

driver_platform

Optional

String

Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values: native; x86; x86_64; aarch32; aarch64.

Using the native platform option sets the driver platform to be identical to the device platform.


virtio_fs_get_devices

Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics.

  • The user may specify no parameters to list the virtio-fs devices associated with all transports

  • The user may specify the name of a transport to list the virtio-fs devices associated with it

  • The user may specify the name of a virtio-fs device to display its characteristics

Transport name and device name parameters should be mutually exclusive.

Example response:

{
    "jsonrpc": "2.0",
    "id": 1,
    "result": [
        {
           "name": "vfsdev0",
           "transport_name": "DOCA",
           "state": "idle",
          "fsdev": "aio0",
          "tag": "docatag",
          "queue_size": 256,
          "num_request_queues": 1,
          "packed_ring": true
         }
    ]
}

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

transport_name

Optional

String

Name of transport whose associated virtio-fs devices to list

dev_name

Optional

String

Virtio-fs device name


virtio_fs_doca_device_modify

Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport.

Info

This RPC is for configuring DOCA target specific parameters.

Parameter Name

Optional/Mandatory

Type

Description

dev_name

Mandatory

String

Virtio-fs device name

manager

Optional (must be provided before start)

String

Emulation manager

vuid

Optional (must be provided before start)

String

Vendor unique identifier

Note

VUID validation is not done. If an invalid VUID is set, virtio_fs_device_start RPC fails.

Configuration Example

Static Function – Bring up

The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport and associating it to a virtio-fs device using a static physical function.

  • In BlueField:

    1. Create an AIO FSdev backend:

      rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs

    2. List possible emulation managers:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers

    3. Create DOCA transport, emulation manager and start transport:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA

    4. Get transport information:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports

    5. Get managers information:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers

    6. Get function information, including their VUIDs:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions

    7. Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 8 --queue-size 256 --driver-platform x86_64

    8. Set and modify virtio-fs parameters (VUID must be provided before calling virtio_fs_device_start RPC):

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2

    9. Start the virtio-fs device:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0

    10. Get device information:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

  • In VM/host:

    • To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded:

      mkdir "/tmp/test"
modprobe -v virtioFS
mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test

Static Function – Teardown

  • In BlueField:

    1. Get device information:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices

    2. Stop and destroy the virtio-fs device:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0

    3. Stop the DOCA transport and destroy emulation manager and transport:

      rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA

  • In VM/host:

    • To unmount the device:

      umount /tmp/test
modprobe -rv virtiofs

Hotplug Function

The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport, creating a virtio-fs function, associating it to a virtio-fs device, and hot-plugging it:

  • In BlueField:

    1. Create AIO FSdev backend:

      rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs

    2. List possible emulation managers:

      Copy
    3. Create the DOCA transport and emulation manager and start the transport:

      Copy
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA

    4. Get transport information:

      Copy
    5. Get managers information:

      Copy
      Some managers would show hotplug capability.

    6. Get functions information:

      Copy
    7. Create virtio-fs function:

      Copy
      Returns VUID MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2.

    8. Get functions information:

      Copy
      Returns the function that has been created with the appropriate VUID.

    9. Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:

      Copy
    10. Set and modify virtio-fs parameters:

      Copy
      The VUID must be provided before calling the virtio_fs_device_start RPC.

    11. Start the virtio FS device:

      Copy
    12. Get device information:

      Copy
      The output for vfsdev0 would show it is not yet plugged.

    13. Hot plug the DOCA device to the host and wait until it becomes visible by the host:

      Copy
  • In VM/host:

    • To mount a device with the tag docatag and load virtio_pci driver if not loaded:

      Copy
modprobe -v virtiofs
mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test

Hot-unplug Function

The following is an example of cleaning up and destroying the flow described under section "Hotplug Function":

  • In VM/host:

    • To unmount the device:

      Copy
modprobe -rv virtiofs

  • In BlueField:

    1. Get device information:

      Copy
    2. Hot unplug the DOCA device from the host and wait until it becomes non-visible by the host:

      Copy
    3. Get device information:

      Copy
    4. Stop and destroy the virtio-fs DOCA device:

      Copy
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0

    5. Destroy the virtio-fs function:

      Copy
    6. Stop the DOCA transport and destroy the emulation manager and transport:

      Copy
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA

Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration

Before configuring DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, virtio-fs is disabled and must be enabled by running both common DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).

After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.

Note

To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:

Copy
System Configuration Parameters

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL

Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model

Note

Must be set to 1 for storage emulations.

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable PCIe switch for emulated PFs

0/1

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT

The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals  PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT minus 1. For example, if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32, then the maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs would be 31.

Note

One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.

[0-32]


RDMA/RoCE Configuration

BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.

Note

The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.

To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the BlueField device:

Copy
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2


Virtio-fs Configuration

Warning

Due to virtio-fs protocol limitations, using bad configuration while working with static virtio-fs PFs may cause the host server OS to fail on boot.

Before continuing, make sure you have configured:

  • A working channel to access Arm even when the host is shut down. Setting such channel is out of the scope of this document. Please refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.

  • Use the initial configure file to create a controller on the static virtio-fs PF.

    Info

    For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-fs Emulation Management"

Parameter

Description

Possible Values

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE

Enable virtio-fs device emulation

0/1

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF

Number of static emulated virtio-fs PFs

Note

See WARNING above.

[0-2]

VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX

Number of MSIX assigned to emulated virtio-fs PF/VF

[0-63]


Appendix – Host OS Configuration

With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs related features:

  • To use PCIe hotplug, pci=realloc must be added

  • modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs for the virtio-fs driver which is not built-in

  • modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci for the virtio_pci driver which is not built-in

To view boot parameter values, run:

Copy
It is recommended to use the following command with virtio-fs :

Copy
Intel Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs


AMD Server Performance Optimizations

Copy
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs


References

Title

Description

NVIDIA DOCA

NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs

NVIDIA BlueField BSP

BlueField Board Support Package includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components

BlueField DPU Hardware User Manual

This document provides details as to the interfaces of

the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up

NVIDIA BlueField BSP Documentation

This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform

DOCA Device Emulation

DOCA Device Emulation library documentation. The DOCA Device Emulation subsystem provides a low-level software API for users to develop PCIe devices and their controllers.

DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs

DOCA Device Emulation Virtio-fs library documentation. The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs library is part of the DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that provide building blocks for developing and manipulating virtio filesystem devices using the device emulation capability of BlueField platforms.

DOCA DevEmu PCI

DOCA Device Emulation PCI library documentation. DOCA DevEmu PCI is part of the DOCA Device Emulation subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that allow management of an emulated PCIe device using the emulation capability of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms.
