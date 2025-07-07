On This Page
- Introduction
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Deployment
- Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField
- Firmware Installation
- Firmware Configuration
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment
- DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support
- RPC Commands
- Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
- PCIe Function Management
- Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management
- SPDK FSdev Module Configuration
- SPDK FSDEV Management
- Virtio-fs Emulation Management
- Configuration Example
- Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration
- Appendix – Host OS Configuration
- References
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service Guide
This guide provides instructions on using the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs service on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service is currently supported at beta level.
NVIDIA® BlueField® enables hardware-accelerated software-defined virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. This leverages the power of BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) to provide high-performance file system access in bare-metal and virtualized environments. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host/guest, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. In this solution, t he host/guest uses its own standard virtio-fs driver which is fully isolated from the networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField .
Built upon the DOCA and SPDK frameworks, virtio-fs device emulation on BlueField devices offers a comprehensive set of libraries for BlueField-based solutions and for storage solutions. This architecture consists of several key components:
DOCA DevEmu subsystem and DOCA Virtio-fs library – These core libraries are responsible for the low-level hardware management and the translation of virtio descriptors carrying FUSE (filesystem in userspace) requests into abstract virtio-fs requests, which are then processed by the SPDK virtio-fs DOCA transport component.
SPDK virtio-fs transport – This component is responsible for the interaction with the low-level DOCA components and translating the incoming abstract DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs requests into generic virtio-fs request which are then processed by the virtio-fs target core.
SPDK virtio-fs target – This component implements and manages the virtio-fs device, transports, and the interface with a backend file system. Upon arrival on a new generic virtio-fs request from the transport, it processes and translates the requests according to virtio-fs and FUSE specifications, translating FUSE-based commands into the generic filesystem protocol.
SPDK FSdev – This component provides generic filesystem abstraction and interfaces with the low-level filesystem modules implementing a specific backend filesystem protocol.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as Container
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container image may be downloaded from NVIDIA NGC and easily deployed on the BlueField using a YAML file. The YAML file points to the docker image that includes DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs binaries aligned with the latest
spdk.nvda version.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is not pre- installed on the BFB but can be downloaded manually on demand . For instructions on how to install the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, refer to section "DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment".
This section describes how to deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs as a container.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs does not come pre-installed with the BFB bundle.
Installing Full DOCA Image on BlueField
To install the BFB on BlueField:
[host] sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
For more information, please refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Installation
[dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
Firmware Configuration
Firmware configuration may expose new emulated PCIe functions, which can be later used by the host's OS. As such, the user must make sure all exposed PCIe functions (static/hotplug) are backed by a supporting virtio-fs software configuration. Otherwise, these functions would malfunction and host behavior would be anomalous.
Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration:
[dpu] mst start [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset
Verify the firmware configuration:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query
Output example:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep VIRTIO_FS Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1) VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 0 0 * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF 0 2 2 VIRTIO_FS_EMU_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID 6900 6900 6900 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_ID 4186 4186 4186 * VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX 2 3 3
The output provides 5 columns (listed from left to right):
Non-default configuration marker (
*)
Firmware configuration name
Default firmware value
Current firmware value
Firmware value after reboot – shows configuration update pending system reboot
To enable storage emulation options, BlueField must be set to work in internal CPU model:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
To enable the firmware config with virtio-fs emulation PF:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=3
For a complete list of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – BlueField Firmware Configuration".
Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.
RDMA/RoCE Firmware Configuration
RoCE communication is blocked for the default interfaces of BlueField OS's (named ECPFs),
mlx5_0 and
mlx5_1 typically. If RoCE traffic is required, scalable functions (or SFs) must be added which are network functions which support RoCE transport.
To enable RDMA/RoCE:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
This is not required when working over TCP or RDMA over InfiniBand.
Hot-plug Firmware Configuration
When PCIe switch emulation is enabled, BlueField can support
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT-1 hotplug
virtio-fs
function. These PCIe functions are shared among all BlueField users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk,
virtio-fs
, and more (e.g., virtio-net).
To enable PCIe switch emulation and configure 31 hot-plugged ports to be used, run:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT equals 1 plus the number of hot-plugged PCIe functions.
On AMD machines, hotplug is not guaranteed to work and enabling PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE may impact SR-IOV capabilities.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container Deployment
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is available on the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs NVIDIA™ NGC page.
To deploy DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container on top of BlueField, the following procedure is required:
Setup preparation and DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resource download for container deployment. See section "Preparation Steps" for details.
Adjust the
doca_vfs.yamlfor advanced configuration if needed according to section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
Deploy the container. The image is automatically pulled from NGC. See section "Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container" for details.
Preparation Steps
Step 1: Allocate Hugepages
Allocate
4GiB hugepages for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container according to the DPU OS's
Hugepagesize value:
Query the
Hugepagesizevalue:
[dpu] grep Hugepagesize /proc/meminfo
In Ubuntu, the value should be 2048KB.
Append the following line to the end of the
/etc/sysctl.conffile:
vm.nr_hugepages = 2048
Run the following:
[dpu] sysctl --system
If live upgrade is utilized in this deployment, it is necessary to allocate twice the amount of resources listed above for the upgraded container.
If other applications are running concurrently within the setup and are consuming hugepages, make sure to allocate a number of hugepages appropriate to accommodate all applications.
Step 2: Create /etc/virtiofs Folder
The folder
/etc/virtiofs is used by the container for automatic configuration after deployment.
The default YAML configuration only mounts the
/etc/virtiofs folder for exposure and sharing between the container and the BlueField. This folder is used to expose configuration files or local file backends (e.g., AIO
FSdev
) from the DPU to the container.
Downloading YAML from NGC
The
.yaml configuration file for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container,
doca_vfs.yaml, is uploaded to DOCA NGC.
Internet connectivity is necessary to download DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs resources.
Adjusting YAML Configuration
The
.yaml file can easily be edited for advanced configuration.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs
.yamlfile is configured by default to support Ubuntu setups (i.e.,
Hugepagesize= 2048 kB) by using hugepages-2Mi.
To support other setups, edit the hugepages section according to the relevant
Hugepagesizevalue for the BlueField OS. For example, to support CentOS 8.x configure
Hugepagesizeto 512MB:
limits: hugepages-512Mi: "<number-of-hugepages>Gi"
The following example edits the
.yamlfile to request 8 CPU cores for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container:
resources: cpu: "8" limits: cpu: "8" env: - name: APP_ARGS value: "-m 0xff"Note
If all BlueField-3 cores are requested, the user must verify no other containers are in conflict over CPU resources.
To automatically configure the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container upon deployment:
Add the
spdk_rpc_init.conffile under
/etc/virtiofs/. File example:
fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs/test virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag docatag --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues 1 --queue-size 32 --driver-platform x86_64 virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid "MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F3" virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Edit the
.yamlfile accordingly (uncomment):
env: - name: SPDK_RPC_INIT_CONF value: "/etc/virtiofs/spdk_rpc_init.conf"Note
It is user responsibility to make sure DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configuration matches firmware configuration. That is, an emulated controller must be opened on all existing (static/hotplug) emulated PCIe functions (either through automatic or manual configuration). A PCIe function without a supporting controller is considered malfunctioned, and host behavior with it is anomalous.
Spawning DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container
Run the Kubernetes tool:
[dpu] systemctl restart containerd
[dpu] systemctl restart kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable kubelet
[dpu] systemctl enable containerd
Copy the updated
doca_vfs.yaml file to the
/etc/kubelet.d directory.
Kubelet automatically pulls the container image from NGC described in the YAML file and spawns a pod executing the container.
cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d/
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service starts initialization immediately, which may take a few seconds.
To verify whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is running, send
spdk_rpc.py spdk_get_version to confirm whether DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs is operational or still initializing.
Debug and Log
View currently active pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start):
crictl pods
Example output:
POD ID CREATED STATE NAME
0379ac2c4f34c About a minute ago Ready virtiofs
View currently active containers, and their IDs:
crictl ps
View existing containers and their ID:
crictl ps -a
Examine the logs of a given container (virtio-fs logs):
crictl logs <container_id>
Examine the kubelet logs if something does not work as expected:
journalctl -u kubelet
The container log file is saved automatically by Kubelet under
/var/log/containers.
Stop, Start, Restart DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Container
To stop the container, remove the
.yamlfile form
/etc/kubelet.d/.
To start the container, copy the
.yamlfile to the same path:
cp doca_vfs.yaml /etc/kubelet.d
To restart the container (with sig-term), use the
-t(timeout) option:
crictl stop -t 10 <container-id>Note
After containers in a pod exit, the kubelet restarts them with an exponential back-off delay (10s, 20s, 40s, etc.) which is capped at five minutes. Once a container has run for 10 minutes without an issue, the kubelet resets the restart back-off timer for that container.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs with SNAP Support
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container, along with associated packages, natively supports DOCA SNAP 4.x.x, which is implemented as an SPDK subsystem module, allowing the concurrent operation of both virtio-fs and virtio-blk as a unified service. Additionally, DOCA SNAP is deployed as part of the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs deployment.
Refer to NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk documentation here.
Like other standard SPDK applications, the remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service and supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from the CLI.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set. Standard SPDK commands are executed by the
spdk_rpc.py tool.
To invoke the extended DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs-specific command set, users must add the
--plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt flag to the SPDK's
rpc.py command. The SPDK RPC plugin
rpc_virtio_fs_tgt.py is implemented as an RPC plugin. This flag is not needed when working with containers.
The following is an example of an RPC when using DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs from the source:
/opt/nvidia/spdk-subsystem/src/spdk/install-$(hostname)/bin/spdk_rpc --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt --help
Users may need to define the path to the
virtio-fs
-target folder using the
PYTHONPATH environment variable. More details on the RPC plugins can be found in SPDK's official documentation.
Full
spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs extended commands are detailed in the following subsections.
Using JSON-based RPC Protocol
The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used with the
rpc.py script inside the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container and
crictl tool.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs container is CRI-compatible.
To query the active container ID:
crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs
To post RPCs to the container using
crictl:
crictl exec <container-id> spdk_rpc.py -v <RPC-method>
The flag
-vcontrols verbosity. For example:
crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Alternatively, an alias can be used:
crictl exec -it $(crictl ps -s running -q --name virtiofs) spdk_rpc.py -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:
crictl exec -it <container-id> bash
PCIe Function Management
Emulated PCIe functions are managed through DOCA devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers have special privileges to control, manipulate, and expose the emulated PCIe devices towards the host PCIe subsystem.
To operate a virtio-fs device/function by the DOCA transport, it is necessary to locate the appropriate emulation manager for it. The emulation manager maintains a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. Each of those functions is assigned a globally unique serial called a vendor unique identifier or VUID (e.g., MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2), which serves as unambiguous reference for identification and tracking purposes.
Command
Description
List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs
List functions for virtio-fs
List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs
Create emulation manager for virtio-fs
Destroy emulation manager for virtio-fs
virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
List existing emulation managers for virtio-fs . This method has no input parameters.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"name":
"mlx5_0"
}
]
}
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
List functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics. The user may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or specify an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by that emulation manager device.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"manager":
"mlx5_0",
"Function List": [
{
"hot pluggable":
"false",
"pci_address":
"0000:29:00.2",
"vuid":
"MT2251XZ02WZVFSS0D0F2",
"function_type":
"PF"
}
]
}
]
}
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Emulation manager device name to list emulated virtio-fs functions specific to it
virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
List possible emulation managers for virtio-fs. This method has no input parameters.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"name":
"mlx5_0",
}
]
}
virtio_fs_doca_manager_create
Create a virtio-fs emulation manager.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name
virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs emulation manager.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name
Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management
Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs.
The commands outlined in the following subsections hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
List DOCA transport functions for virtio-fs with their characteristics.
Users may specify no parameters to list all emulated virtio-fs functions managed by any emulation manager device, or an emulation manager device name to list virtio-fs functions managed by a specific emulation manager device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for creating a new Virtio FS function
virtio_fs_doca_function_create
Create a DOCA virtio FS function. The return value of this method is a VUID. This is n
ot needed for static functions as the VUID can be retrieved from
virtio_fs_doca_get_functions.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for creating a new virtio-fs function
virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy
Destroy a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs function.
This function should not be associated to any virtio-fs device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Emulation manager device name for destroying a virtio-fs function
Mandatory
String
VUID of the function to destroy
virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug
Hot plug a DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs device. The virtio-fs device must be started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to hot plug
Optional
Flag
If used, the method waits until the device is visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-plug operation and exit.
virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug
Hot unplug a DOCA virtio FS device. The virtio FS device must be started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to hot unplug
Optional
Flag
If exists, the method waits until the device is non-visible by the host PCIe subsystem. Otherwise, only issue hot-unplug operation and exit.
SPDK FSdev Module Configuration
fsdev_set_opts
Set SPDK FSdev module options.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
int
SPDK FSdev IO objects pool size
Mandatory
int
SPDK FSdev IO per-thread objects cache size
fsdev_get_opts
Get SPDK FSdev module options.
SPDK FSDEV Management
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs uses the SPDK file system ( FSdev ) device framework as a backend for its virtio-fs controllers. Therefore, an SPDK FSdev must created and configured in advance.
Although the SPDK FSdev framework is generic and allows different types of the backend file system devices to be implemented. Currently, the only available backend device is AIO. This is the file system device that provides passthrough access to a local folder using either the Linux-native async I/O or POSIX async I/O.
fsdev_get_fsdevs
Get information about the SPDK filesystem devices (fsdevs). The user may specify no parameters to list all filesystem devices, or a filesystem device may be specified by name.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
string
Name of the fsdev of interest
fsdev_aio_create
Create an SPDK AIO FSdev ,
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the AIO FSdev to create
Mandatory
string
Path on the system directory to be exposed as an SPDK filesystem
Optional
bool
Enable extended attributes if set to
Optional
bool
Enable the writeback cache if set to
Optional
int
Maximum write size in bytes;
Optional
bool
Enable skipping read/write IOs if set to
Note
For debug purposes only.
fsdev_aio_delete
Delete an AIO FSdev .
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
string
Name of the AIO FSdev to delete
Virtio-fs Emulation Management
Virtio-fs emulation is a protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These mount points are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical mount points to the user within the virtual machine. Each virtio-fs mount point (e.g., virtio-fs PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-fs controller.
Probing a virtio-fs driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-fs controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).
Command
Description
Create a virtio-fs transport
Destroy a virtio-fs transport
Start a virtio-fs transport
Stop a virtio-fs transport
Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport
Create a virtio-fs device
Start a virtio-fs device
Stop a virtio-fs device
Destroy a virtio-fs device
Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics
Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport
virtio_fs_transport_create
Create a virtio-fs transport. This RPC includes all the common parameters/options for all transports. The transport becomes operational once it is started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name.
For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs
,
virtio_fs_transport_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs transport.
The transport must be stopped for destruction.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_transport_start
Start a virtio-fs transport. This RPC finalizes the transport configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational and can be used to create new devices.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_transport_stop
Stop a virtio-fs transport. This RPC makes the transport configurable again.
A transport cannot be stopped if any devices are associated to it.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_get_transports
Display virtio-fs transports or requested transport.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
virtio_fs_device_create
Create a
virtio-fs
device. This RPC creates a device with common parameters which are acceptable to all the transport types. To configure transport-specific parameters, users should use the
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify command. The device becomes operational once it is started.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Transport type name. For DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs,
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to use
Optional
String
Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification.
Note
Must be provided during the
Optional
Number
Virtio-fs
Optional
Number
The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64, range 8-256)
Optional
String
The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device
Note
Must be provided during the
Note
RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.
Optional
Bool
Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation.
Optional
String
Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values:
Using the
virtio_fs_device_start
Start a virtio-fs device. This RPC finalizes the device configuration. From this point, the transport is fully operational.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_device_stop
Stop a virtio-fs device.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
The RPCs
virtio_fs_device_stop and
virtio_fs_device_start are supported during traffic. The user can stop the device while traffic is ongoing using
virtio_fs_device_stop, then restart it using
virtio_fs_device_start, and the device would continue handling I/O without any errors.
virtio_fs_device_destroy
Destroy a virtio-fs device.
The device must be stopped before destruction.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_device_modify
Modify a virtio-fs device. This RPC is used to modify/set common properties of the device which are acceptable to all the transports.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name to use
Optional
String
Virtio-fs tag according to the virtio specification
Note
Must be provided during
Optional
Number
Virtio-fs
Optional
Number
The maximal queue size for all virtio queues (default 64; range 8-256)
Optional
String
The name of the SPDK filesystem backend device
Note
Must be provided during
Note
RPC does not verify if FSdev is valid. If a wrong FSdev is attached to the device, the user would experience failure during mount of the FS on the host.
Optional
Bool
Expose packed virtqueues feature to the driver for negotiation
Optional
String
Set the driver's platform architecture. Possible values:
Using the
virtio_fs_get_devices
Display virtio-fs devices with their characteristics.
The user may specify no parameters to list the virtio-fs devices associated with all transports
The user may specify the name of a transport to list the virtio-fs devices associated with it
The user may specify the name of a virtio-fs device to display its characteristics
Transport name and device name parameters should be mutually exclusive.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc":
"2.0",
"id":
1,
"result": [
{
"name":
"vfsdev0",
"transport_name":
"DOCA",
"state":
"idle",
"fsdev":
"aio0",
"tag":
"docatag",
"queue_size":
256,
"num_request_queues":
1,
"packed_ring":
true
}
]
}
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Optional
String
Name of transport whose associated virtio-fs devices to list
Optional
String
Virtio-fs device name
virtio_fs_doca_device_modify
Modify a virtio-fs device created from DOCA transport.
This RPC is for configuring DOCA target specific parameters.
Parameter Name
Optional/Mandatory
Type
Description
Mandatory
String
Virtio-fs device name
Optional (must be provided before start)
String
Emulation manager
Optional (must be provided before start)
String
Vendor unique identifier
Note
VUID validation is not done. If an invalid VUID is set,
Configuration Example
Static Function – Bring up
The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport and associating it to a virtio-fs device using a static physical function.
In BlueField:
Create an AIO FSdev backend:
rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs
List possible emulation managers:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
Create DOCA transport, emulation manager and start transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
Get transport information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports
Get managers information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
Get function information, including their VUIDs:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues
8--queue-size
256--driver-platform x86_64
Set and modify virtio-fs parameters (VUID must be provided before calling
virtio_fs_device_startRPC):
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_modify --dev-name vfsdev0 --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2
Start the virtio-fs device:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Get device information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
In VM/host:
To mount a device with the tag
docatagand load
virtio_pcidriver if not loaded:
mkdir
"/tmp/test"modprobe -v virtioFS mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test
Static Function – Teardown
In BlueField:
Get device information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Stop and destroy the virtio-fs device:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0
Stop the DOCA transport and destroy emulation manager and transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA
In VM/host:
To unmount the device:
umount /tmp/test modprobe -rv virtiofs
Hotplug Function
The following is an example of creating virtio-fs DOCA transport, creating a virtio-fs function, associating it to a virtio-fs device, and hot-plugging it:
In BlueField:
Create AIO FSdev backend:
rpc.py fsdev_aio_create aio0 /etc/virtiofs
List possible emulation managers:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_possible_managers
Create the DOCA transport and emulation manager and start the transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_create -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_create -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_start -t DOCA
Get transport information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_transports
Get managers information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_managers
Some managers would show hotplug capability.
Get functions information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Create virtio-fs function:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_create --manager mlx5_0
Returns VUID
MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2.
Get functions information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_get_functions
Returns the function that has been created with the appropriate VUID.
Create the virtio-fs device associated with DOCA transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues
8--queue-size
256--driver-platform x86_64
Set and modify virtio-fs parameters:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_create --transport-name DOCA --dev-name vfsdev0 --tag doca_test --fsdev aio0 --num-request-queues
8--queue-size
256--driver-platform x86_64
The VUID must be provided before calling the
virtio_fs_device_startRPC.
Start the virtio FS device:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_start --dev-name vfsdev0
Get device information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
The output for
vfsdev0would show it is not yet plugged.
Hot plug the DOCA device to the host and wait until it becomes visible by the host:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-
for-done
In VM/host:
To mount a device with the tag
docatagand load
virtio_pcidriver if not loaded:
mkdir
"/tmp/test"modprobe -v virtiofs mount -t virtiofs docatag /tmp/test
Hot-unplug Function
The following is an example of cleaning up and destroying the flow described under section "Hotplug Function":
In VM/host:
To unmount the device:
umount /tmp/test modprobe -rv virtiofs
In BlueField:
Get device information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Hot unplug the DOCA device from the host and wait until it becomes non-visible by the host:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug --dev-name vfsdev0 --wait-
for-done
Get device information:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_get_devices
Stop and destroy the virtio-fs DOCA device:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_stop --dev-name vfsdev0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_device_destroy --dev-name vfsdev0
Destroy the virtio-fs function:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_function_destroy --manager mlx5_0 --vuid MT2333XZ0VJQVFSS0D0F2
Stop the DOCA transport and destroy the emulation manager and transport:
rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_stop -t DOCA rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_doca_manager_destroy -m mlx5_0 rpc.py --plugin rpc_virtio_fs_tgt -v virtio_fs_transport_destroy -t DOCA
Before configuring DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, virtio-fs is disabled and must be enabled by running both common DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).
After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.
To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query
System Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model
Note
Must be set to
0/1
Enable PCIe switch for emulated PFs
0/1
The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals
Note
One switch port is reserved for all static PFs.
[0-32]
RDMA/RoCE Configuration
BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField's default OS interfaces (nameds ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions (scalable functions) must be added which support RDMA/RoCE traffic.
The following is not required when working over TCP or even RDMA/IB.
To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the BlueField device:
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
[dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2
Virtio-fs Configuration
Due to virtio-fs protocol limitations, using bad configuration while working with static virtio-fs PFs may cause the host server OS to fail on boot.
Before continuing, make sure you have configured:
A working channel to access Arm even when the host is shut down. Setting such channel is out of the scope of this document. Please refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.
Use the initial configure file to create a controller on the static virtio-fs PF.Info
For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-fs Emulation Management"
Parameter
Description
Possible Values
Enable virtio-fs device emulation
0/1
Number of static emulated virtio-fs PFs
Note
See WARNING above.
[0-2]
Number of MSIX assigned to emulated virtio-fs PF/VF
[0-63]
With Linux environment on host OS, additional kernel boot parameters may be required to support DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs related features:
To use PCIe hotplug,
pci=reallocmust be added
modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofsfor the virtio-fs driver which is not built-in
modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pcifor the
virtio_pcidriver which is not built-in
To view boot parameter values, run:
cat /proc/cmdline
It is recommended to use the following command with virtio-fs :
[dpu] cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE … pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
Intel Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
AMD Server Performance Optimizations
cat /proc/cmdline
cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=(hd0,msdos1)/vmlinuz-5.15.0_mlnx root=UUID=91528e6a-b7d3-4e78-9d2e-9d5ad60e8273 ro crashkernel=auto resume=UUID=06ff0f35-0282-4812-894e-111ae8d76768 rhgb quiet pci=realloc modprobe.blacklist=virtio_pci,virtiofs
Title
Description
NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs
BlueField Board Support Package includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components
This document provides details as to the interfaces of
the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up
This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
DOCA Device Emulation library documentation. The DOCA Device Emulation subsystem provides a low-level software API for users to develop PCIe devices and their controllers.
DOCA Device Emulation Virtio-fs library documentation. The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-fs library is part of the DOCA DevEmu Virtio subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that provide building blocks for developing and manipulating virtio filesystem devices using the device emulation capability of BlueField platforms.
DOCA Device Emulation PCI library documentation. DOCA DevEmu PCI is part of the DOCA Device Emulation subsystem. It provides low-level software APIs that allow management of an emulated PCIe device using the emulation capability of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms.