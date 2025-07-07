What can I help you with?
DOCA Documentation v2.9.3 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.3 LTS  DOCA Switching

On This Page

DOCA Switching

NVIDIA® BlueField® and NVIDIA® ConnectX® platforms provide robust support for diverse applications through hardware-based offloads, offering unparalleled scalability, performance, and efficiency.

This section lists the extensive switching capabilities enabled by DOCA libraries and services on these platforms. It includes detailed configurations of Open Virtual Switch (OVS) such as the setup of representors, virtualization options, and optional bridge configurations. The subsections guide users through the steps to effectively implement these software components.

Switch Device Mode

Switchdev mode allows the physical function (PF) to operate as a virtual switch, granting software a means to control associated virtual function (VF) and scalable function (SF) traffic. In this mode, software can intercept incoming/outgoing VF/SF traffic and configure steering rules that offload traffic.

Once this mode is configured, the PF is considered an E-Switch, and additional ports are allocated for each associated VF and SF. The additional ports are referred to as port representors.

ConnectX and BlueField NIC Mode

Switchdev mode may be configured for each PF as described in the "Configuring Switchdev Mode" section.

Kernel_Representors_Model_Host-version-2-modificationdate-1728894372387-api-v2.png

BlueField DPU Mode

When BlueField operates in DPU mode, switchdev mode is configured by default for all PFs on the Arm. That configuration must not be changed. In this mode, the host cannot configure PFs to operate in switchdev mode. Instead, host PFs operate in legacy mode only.

The following diagram shows the mapping of between the PCIe functions exposed on the host side and the representors. For the sake of simplicity, the diagram shows a single port model (duplicated for the second port).

Kernel_Representors_Model_DPU-version-1-modificationdate-1728340051240-api-v2.png

The red arrow demonstrates packet flow through the representors, while the green arrow demonstrates the packet flow when steering rules are offloaded to the embedded switch.

E-Switch Port

Once switchdev mode is configured, the PF acts as an e-switch and manages all switch ports. The e-switch can be used to control VF and SF traffic. Software can then use the e-switch through the netdev and RDMA core interfaces.

Netdev Interface

The e-switch has a netdev interface (e.g., pf0), allowing it to be used with common Linux networking tools (e.g., ifconfig) and OVS. While the interface looks like a regular network port, in reality it is considered the upstream representor and it cannot host an IP server. That is, configuring an IP address to this interface is not useful (e.g., it cannot be pinged).

The netdev interface can be used mainly by OVS and the Linux bridge.

To overcome this limitation, it is possible to create SFs. For more details, see BlueField Scalable Function User Guide.

RDMA Core Interface

The e-switch has an RDMA device instance (e.g., mlx5_0) which grants software access to the e-switch capabilities for offloading steering rules and accessing various RDMA capabilities.

The instance behaves like an RDMA core device with the following limitations:

  • It cannot host an RDMA connection and cannot be used to connect to the remote RDMA target (e.g., cannot do RDMA send)

  • It cannot have an RDMA GID

The RDMA device can mainly be used to configure the e-switch.

To overcome this limitation, it is possible to create SFs. For more details, see BlueField Scalable Function User Guide.

Representor Port

For each network function (i.e., VF/SF) a corresponding representor port is created. The representor port represents the actual port. The network function can then be used to access the network by a VM/container, while the representor can be used to manage switching by virtual switch software (e.g., bare metal host).

Netdev Interface

Each representor port would have a netdev interface (e.g., pf0vf0), allowing it to be used with common Linux networking tools (e.g., ifconfig) as well as OVS.

While the interface looks like a regular network port, in reality it is a VF/SF representor and it cannot host an IP server. That is, configuring an IP address to this interface is not useful (e.g., it cannot be pinged).

The representor netdev can be used to refer to a specific network function when configuring steering rules using OVS or Linux bridge.

RDMA Core Interface

The representor does not have a corresponding RDMA core instance (e.g., mlx5_0). Instead, it is managed by the RDMA core instance of the e-switch manager. Each representor is an RDMA port of the e-switch RDMA device.

Configuring Switchdev Mode

Note

For BlueField in DPU mode, there is no need to follow these steps as the PFs are already configured to switchdev mode by default.

  1. Unbind all VFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # echo 0000:3d:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
# echo 0000:3d:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind

    Note

    VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs.

  2. Change the e-switch mode from legacy to switchdev on the PF device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:3d:00.0 mode switchdev

    This creates the VF/SF representor ports in the host OS.

    Note

    Before changing the mode, make sure that all VFs are unbound.

    Info

    To return to legacy mode, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:3d:00.0 mode legacy

    This removes the VF/SF representor ports.

    On OSes or kernels that do not support devlink, moving to switchdev mode can be done using sysfs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # echo switchdev > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/mode

  3. At this stage, VF representors have been created. To map a representor to its VF, make sure to obtain the representor's switchid and portname by running:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # ip -d link show eth0
41: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether ba:e6:21:37:bc:d4 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff promiscuity 0 addrgenmode eui64 numtxqueues 10 numrxqueues 10 gso_max_size 65536 gso_max_segs 65535 portname pf0vf0 switchid f4ab580003a1420c

    Where:

    • switchid – used to map representor to device, both device PFs have the same switchid

    • portname – used to map representor to PF and VF. Value returned is pf<X>vf<Y>, where X is the PF number and Y is the number of VF.

  4. Bind the VFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 0000:3d:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind
echo 0000:3d:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 7, 2025.
content here