MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide

MLNX_OFED is a software stack that provides kernel drivers, user space libraries, and management tools for NVIDIA networking products, including ConnectX and BlueField adapters. MLNX_OFED has been the standard software stack for NVIDIA networking products for many years, providing high performance, scalability, and compatibility with various operating systems and applications.

With the introduction of NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platform and DOCA as the software framework to support it, there are 2 host-server software packages dedicated for different devices.

DOCA-Host is the unified software package for your host-server, supporting both BlueField and ConnectX. Customers may choose to use the Inbox drivers of the operating system vendor. The drivers with the latest features are included as part of NVIDIA software packages, and specifically DOCA-OFED.