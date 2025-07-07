OVS Inside BlueField

Set IP address on the Windows side for the RShim or Physical network adapter, please run the following command in Command Prompt:

Copy Copied! PS C:\Users\Administrator> New-NetIPAddress -InterfaceAlias "Ethernet 16" -IPAddress "192.168.100.1" -PrefixLength 22

To get the interface name, please run the following command in Command Prompt:

Copy Copied! PS C:\Users\Administrator> Get-NetAdapter

Output should give us the interface name that matches the description (e.g. NVIDIA BlueField Management Network Adapter).

Copy Copied! Ethernet 2 NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter 6 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1D Ethernet 6 NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Ad...#2 23 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1C Ethernet 16 NVIDIA BlueField Management Netw...#2 15 Up CA-FE-01-CA-FE-02

Once IP address is set, Have one ping the other.