SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes

Description: If the FLR is initiated from the host by writing 1 to the reset file under /sys/bus/pci/devices/bdf/ using the command echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:29\:00.2/reset , then the host driver does not create virtqueues, causing the mount point to remain stuck indefinitely.

Workaround: FLR should only be performed without any mount over virtio-fs on the host. To run IO after FLR, reload the virtio-fs host driver.

Description: On the host, when the virtio-fs mount is idle (i.e., no I/O operations), dmesg logs are filled with repeated AppArmor DENIED messages. These messages indicate that the ntpd service is being denied access to specific files by AppArmor. The ntpd service is trying to access /snap/bin/ and /etc/ssl/openssl.cnf , but the AppArmor profile for ntpd does not permit these accesses, resulting in denied requests.