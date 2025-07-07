SR-IOV Live Migration

When using the Live Migration process, the guest virtual machine continues to run on the source host physical machine while its memory pages are transferred to the destination host physical machine. During migration, the Hypervisor monitors the source for any changes in the pages it has already transferred and begins to transfer these changes when all of the initial pages have been transferred.

It also estimates transfer speed during migration, so when the remaining amount of data to transfer will take a certain configurable period of time, it will suspend the original guest virtual machine, transfer the remaining data, and resume the same guest virtual machine on the destination host physical machine.

The purpose of this section is to demonstrate how to perform basic live migration of a QEMU VM with an MLX5 VF assigned to it. This section does not explains how to create VMs either using libvirt or directly via QEMU.

The below are the requirements for working with MLX5 VF Live Migration.

Components Description Adapter Cards ConnectX-7 ETH

BlueField-3 ETH Note The same PSID must be used on both the source and the target hosts (identical cards, same CAPs and features are needed), and have the same firmware version. Firmware 28.41.1000

32.41.1000 Kernel Linux v6.7 or newer User Space Tools iproute2 version 6.2 or newer QEMU QEMU 8.1 or newer Libvirt Libvirt 8.6 or newer

Setup

SR-IOV should be enabled and be configured to support the required number of VFs as of enabling live migration. This can be achieved by the below command:

Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d *<PF_BDF>* s SRIOV_EN= 1 NUM_OF_VFS= 4 VF_MIGRATION_MODE= 2

where:

SRIOV_EN Enable Single-Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) NUM_OF_VFS The total number of Virtual Functions (VFs) that can be supported, for each PF. VF_MIGRATION_MODE Defines support for VF migration. 0x0: DEVICE_DEFAULT

0x1: MIGRATION_DISABLED

0x2: MIGRATION_ENABLED

Needs to be compiled with driver MLX5_VFIO_PCI enabled. (i.e. CONFIG_MLX5_VFIO_PCI).

To load the driver, run:

Copy Copied! modprobe mlx5_vfio_pci





Needs to be compiled with VFIO_PCI enabled (this is enabled by default).