Bug Fixes in This Version

44527750 / 4400949 Description: Fixed an issue where the MCTP context was incorrectly cleared when a new message arrived over a different transport.

Keywords: MCTP

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4774378 / 3921355 Description: Fixed a deadlock seen during stress traffic with small packets and modify actions, which could hang the SoC (e.g., testpmd with three SFs and hardware offload disabled).

Keywords: Firmware deadlock, small packets

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4507527 / 4518004 / 4633348 / 4662213 Description: Fixed an issue where, after installing the fw-bundle, the DOCA installer could not query BMC/CEC versions, so doca-installer --show-running-fw failed to display that version information..

Keywords: fw-bundle installation, BMC/CEC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4507527 Description: Fixed an issue where multiple "NCSI Error" messages could appear in the DPU BMC journalctl logs during boot. These messages have no functional impact.

Keywords: BMC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4566988 / 4570720 Description: Fixed an issue where the mlxconfig reset command resets the user's TLVs by swapping between NV_DATA0 and NV_DATA1 flash partitions, causing unnecessary flash wear. The reset now invalidates the TLVs directly, using the same approach as when resetting a single TLV.

Keywords: mlxconfig rese

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4719936 / 4731957 / 457884 Description: Fixed an issue where NV Config operations could hang or produce untracked register errors, and where flash operations longer than 2 seconds could trigger an unnecessary assert. Debug information has been added to help detect stuck NV Config operations and register access errors.

Keywords: Stability and diagnostic

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4370695 / 465353 / 4739817 Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.

Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4507579 / 4498670 Description: Fixed an issue where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command returning syndrome 0xF3F880 due to a race condition.

Keywords: VHCA ID, syndrome 0xF3F880

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4640489 Description: Fixed an issue where the TX precoding state was changed to OFF during link cycle tests. TX precoding for LPO is now forced to remain ON.

Keywords: TX precoding state

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4641440 / 4636590 Description: Fixed a bug that could trigger assert 0x8cad when ROCE_CC_STEERING_EXT is enabled and roce_cc_shaper_coalescing is set to DEST_IP or 5_TUPLE.

Keywords: assert 0x8cad

Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4711949 / 4773333 / 4773334 Description: Fixed an issue where, in older versions and under specific configurations, the MEMIC BAR size could be unaligned to 64 bytes. The software now treats the address as aligned down to a 64-byte boundary.

Keywords: MEMIC BAR size

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4508525 / 4480427 Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.

Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

4261968 Description: Performing a FW reactivation when there is no pending image on the flash will cause the PLDM upgrade to fail on the first attempt.

Keywords: PLDM

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566

Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100

