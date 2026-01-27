Bug Fixes in This Version

On This Page
Ref #
Issue
4469496
Description: On some environments, when an application deletes all flow rules from a template table and then attempted to read flow rules to the same table, an error with
Keyword: Flow rules
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4391384
Description: The UCX package is built without GDR copy support due to an unintended change in the build system that excluded CUDA. As a result, applications relying on GDR functionality in UCX are unable to use it.
Keyword: GDR support; CUDA missing; build environment
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4403063
Description: When the package
Keyword: MFT; firmware
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4259675
Description: In rare cases, systems using shared receive queues (shared_rxq) may experience incorrect packet handling during high-throughput traffic.
Keyword: Shared RXQ; packet corruption; routing error
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4410028
Description: On SLES 15 SP5 with kernel version 5.14.21-150500.55.68-default or later, installation of mlnx-ofa_kernel drivers fails to use weak-modules, causing the system to fall back to inbox OFED modules. This occurs because the kernel used to build the drivers (5.14.21-150500.53-default) did not include the mana_ib driver, while newer kernels do—triggering a weak-modules sanity check failure due to the missing replacement.
Keyword: Weak modules; Kernel version mismatch; inbox driver conflict
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4728634 / 4648210
Description: Fixed an issue preventing DNF/YUM upgrades of rebuilt mlnx-ofa_kernel-devel packages (via doca-kernel-support) due to version sorting errors. The rebuilt package now appends ".1" and the kernel version to ensure proper RPM comparison and smooth upgrades.
Keywords: mlnx-ofa_kernel-devel package
Reported in version: 2.9.3
4403055
Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.
Keywords: Power cycle; FS corruption
Reported in version:
N/A
Description: N/A
Reported in version: N/A
44527750 / 4400949
Description: Fixed an issue where the MCTP context was incorrectly cleared when a new message arrived over a different transport.
Keywords: MCTP
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4774378 / 3921355
Description: Fixed a deadlock seen during stress traffic with small packets and modify actions, which could hang the SoC (e.g., testpmd with three SFs and hardware offload disabled).
Keywords: Firmware deadlock, small packets
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4507527 / 4518004 / 4633348 / 4662213
Description: Fixed an issue where, after installing the fw-bundle, the DOCA installer could not query BMC/CEC versions, so doca-installer --show-running-fw failed to display that version information..
Keywords: fw-bundle installation, BMC/CEC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4507527
Description: Fixed an issue where multiple "NCSI Error" messages could appear in the DPU BMC journalctl logs during boot. These messages have no functional impact.
Keywords: BMC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4566988 / 4570720
Description: Fixed an issue where the
Keywords: mlxconfig rese
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4719936 / 4731957 / 457884
Description: Fixed an issue where NV Config operations could hang or produce untracked register errors, and where flash operations longer than 2 seconds could trigger an unnecessary assert. Debug information has been added to help detect stuck NV Config operations and register access errors.
Keywords: Stability and diagnostic
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4370695 / 465353 / 4739817
Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.
Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4507579 / 4498670
Description: Fixed an issue where destroying two emulation objects with the same VHCA ID could result in one destroy command returning syndrome 0xF3F880 due to a race condition.
Keywords: VHCA ID, syndrome 0xF3F880
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4640489
Description: Fixed an issue where the TX precoding state was changed to OFF during link cycle tests. TX precoding for LPO is now forced to remain ON.
Keywords: TX precoding state
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4641440 / 4636590
Description: Fixed a bug that could trigger assert 0x8cad when ROCE_CC_STEERING_EXT is enabled and roce_cc_shaper_coalescing is set to DEST_IP or 5_TUPLE.
Keywords: assert 0x8cad
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4711949 / 4773333 / 4773334
Description: Fixed an issue where, in older versions and under specific configurations, the MEMIC BAR size could be unaligned to 64 bytes. The software now treats the address as aligned down to a 64-byte boundary.
Keywords: MEMIC BAR size
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4508525 / 4480427
Description: Fixed incorrect calculation of start address and mode for the CQE buffer in DPA CQ, which could cause CQEs to be written to the wrong address when the buffer is not 4K-aligned and spans a second page boundary.
Keywords: CQ, CQE Buffer, DPA
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4261968
Description: Performing a FW reactivation when there is no pending image on the flash will cause the PLDM upgrade to fail on the first attempt.
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
4507527 / 4508401
Description: During DPU BMC boot, users may observe multiple "NCSI Error" messages in the DPU BMC journalctl logs. These messages have no functional impact.
Keywords: BMC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 32.43.4100
No bug fixes