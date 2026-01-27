Changes and New Features

This is an LTS version which included updated BlueField firmware version for security hardening enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Dynamic MSI-X DPU: The new capability allows customers to enable dynamic MSI-X for a VF associated with an external host PF when the device is in DPU mode. The new nvconfig parameter, HOST_PRIV_DYNAMIC_MSIX_CONTROL , enables the PF to dynamically allocate MSI-X entries to its VF.

BlueField-2 firmware version 24.43.4100 does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the BlueField family.