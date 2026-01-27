DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
Changes and New Features

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8-based devices.

DOCA Framework New Features and Updates

This is an LTS version which included updated BlueField firmware version for security hardening enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

BlueField-3 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Dynamic MSI-X DPU: The new capability allows customers to enable dynamic MSI-X for a VF associated with an external host PF when the device is in DPU mode. The new nvconfig parameter, HOST_PRIV_DYNAMIC_MSIX_CONTROL, enables the PF to dynamically allocate MSI-X entries to its VF.

BlueField-2 Firmware Changes and New Features

BlueField-2 firmware version 24.43.4100 does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the BlueField family.

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

N/A

Updated Components in this LTS Version

Software Component

DOCA 2.9.4

DOCA 2.9.3

bf-release

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf2-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf2-cec-fw-signed

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-gi-signed

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax

4.9.4

4.9.3

bf3-cec-fw-signed

4.9.4

4.9.3

fwctl

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.kver.5.10.0_136.12.0.88.4.ctl3s

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.kver.5.10.0_136.12.0.88.4.ctl3s

iser

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1

isert

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1

mlnx-en

24.10-4.1.3.0

24.10-3.2.5.0.g8ad7fe3

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.rhel8u6

mlnx-nvme

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.rhel8u6

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.bf.rhel8u6

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.bf.rhel8u6

ofed-scripts

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5

