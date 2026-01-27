On This Page
Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8-based devices.
This is an LTS version which included updated BlueField firmware version for security hardening enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
BlueField-3 Firmware Changes and New Features
Dynamic MSI-X DPU: The new capability allows customers to enable dynamic MSI-X for a VF associated with an external host PF when the device is in DPU mode. The new nvconfig parameter,
HOST_PRIV_DYNAMIC_MSIX_CONTROL, enables the PF to dynamically allocate MSI-X entries to its VF.
BlueField-2 Firmware Changes and New Features
BlueField-2 firmware version 24.43.4100 does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the BlueField family.
Software Component
DOCA 2.9.4
DOCA 2.9.3
bf-release
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf2-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf2-cec-fw-signed
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-fw-signed
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-gi-signed
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax
4.9.4
4.9.3
bf3-cec-fw-signed
4.9.4
4.9.3
fwctl
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.kver.5.10.0_136.12.0.88.4.ctl3s
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.kver.5.10.0_136.12.0.88.4.ctl3s
iser
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1
isert
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1
mlnx-en
24.10-4.1.3.0
24.10-3.2.5.0.g8ad7fe3
mlnx-nfsrdma
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.rhel8u6
mlnx-nvme
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.rhel8u6
mlnx-ofa_kernel
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.bf.rhel8u6
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5.1.bf.rhel8u6
ofed-scripts
24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0
24.10-OFED.24.10.3.2.5