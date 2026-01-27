The DOCA DevEmu PCI library provides 2 main software abstractions, the PCIe type, and the PCIe device. The PCIe type represents the configurations of the emulated device, while the PCIe device represents an instance of an emulated device. Furthermore, any PCIe device instance must be associated with a single PCIe type, while PCIe type can be associated with many PCIe devices.

A PCIe type object can be acquired in 2 different ways:

Acquire a pre-defined type, using emulation libraries of existing protocols such as DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS library

Create from scratch using the DOCA DevEmu Generic library

In case of pre-defined type, the configurability of the type is limited.

As part of the DOCA PCIe emulation, every type has a name assigned to it. This property is not part of the PCIe specification, but rather it is a mechanism in DOCA that uniquely identifies the PCIe type.

There cannot be 2 different PCIe types with the same name, even across different processes, unless the type in the second process is configured in identical manner to the first one. Furthermore, attempting to configure the second type with same name but with slight configuration difference will fail.

After configuring the desired DOCA Devemu PCIe type, it is possible to create an emulated device based on the configured type using doca_devemu_pci_dev_create_rep . This sequential process ensures that the DOCA DevEmu PCIe device is created with the specified parameters and configuration defined by the PCIe type object. Furthermore, it is possible to destroy the emulated device using doca_devemu_pci_dev_destroy_rep .

The created device representor starts in "power_off" state and is not visible to the host until hot-plug sequence is issued by the user, see Hot-plug Emulated Device. The device can then be destroyed only while in "power_off" state.

Info The created emulated device may outlive the application that created it, see Objects Lifecycle and Persistency.





Hot-plugging refers to the process of emulating the physical attachment of a PCIe device to the host PCIe subsystem after the system has been powered on and initialized. Note that some operating systems require additional settings to enable the process of hot-plugging a PCIe device. For supported systems, t his feature proves particularly advantageous for systems that need to remain operational at all times while expanding their hardware resources, such as additional storage and networking capabilities. DOCA DevEmu PCI provides software APIs that allow users to emulate this process in an asynchronous manner.

When creating a PCIe device object, if it starts in "power off" state, then the device is not yet visible to the host. It is possible then, from the BlueField, to hot-plug the device. This starts an async process of the device getting hot-plugged towards the host. Once the process completes, the emulated device transitions to "power on" and becomes visible to the host. Usually at this stage, the emulated device receives its BDF address. The hot-unplug process works in similar async manner.

Using DOCA API, the BlueField Arm can register to any changes to the hot-plug state of each emulated device using doca_devemu_pci_dev_event_hotplug_state_change_register .

The emulated device is represented as a doca_devinfo_rep . It is possible to iterate through all the emulated devices as explained in DOCA Core Representor Discovery.

There are 2 ways of filtering the list of emulated devices:

Get all emulated devices – use DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_FILTER_EMULATED as the filter argument in doca_devinfo_rep_create_list

Get all emulated devices that belong to a certain type – doca_devemu_pci_type_create_rep_list

This section creates distinction between firmware resources and software resources:

Firmware resources persist until the next power cycle, and can be accessible from different processes on the BlueField Arm. Such resources are not cleared once the application exits.

Software resources are representations of firmware resources, and are only relevant for the same thread

Using this terminology, it is possible to describe the objects as follows:

The PCIe type object doca_devemu_pci_type represents a PCIe type firmware resource. The resource persists if any of the following apply: There is at least 1 process holding reference to the PCIe type There is at least 1 PCIe device firmware resource belonging to this type

The emulated device representor, doca_devinfo_rep , represents an emulated PCIe function firmware resource: doca_devemu_pci_dev_create_rep can be used to create such firmware resource To destroy the firmware resource, doca_devemu_pci_dev_destroy_rep can be used For static functions, the representor resource persists until configured otherwise in NVCONFIG To find existing PCIe device firmware resources, use doca_devemu_pci_type_create_rep_list



The created emulated devices support PCIe function level reset (FLR).

Using DOCA API, the BlueField Arm can register to FLR event using doca_devemu_pci_dev_event_flr_register . Once the driver requests FLR, this event is triggered, calling the user provided callback.

Once FLR is detected, it is expected for the BlueField Arm to do the following:

Destroy all resources related to the PCIe device. For information on such resources, refer to the guide of concrete PCIe type (generic/virtiofs).

Stop the PCIe device

Start the PCIe device again

It is possible to query the number of available PCIe emulation resources. The resources that can be queried are:

Number of doorbells

Number of MSI-X