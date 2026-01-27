On This Page
DOCA DPA PS Tool
DOCA
dpa-ps is a CLI tool which allows users to monitor running DPA processes and threads. The tool presents sorted lists of the currently running DPA processes and threads.
The process ID output of the
dpa-ps
tool may be used as the input parameter for the
dpa-statistics
tool.
This tool is supported for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.
The following table lists the flags for the
dpa-ps tool
.
Short Option
Long Option
Description
Help information
Device interface name (MST/RDMA)
Hexadecimal process ID for filtering
Show threads info for each process
Suppress print header info
Arguments for the flags must be used within quotes (if more than one) and without extra spaces.
$ sudo ./dpa-ps -d mlx5_0 -t
ProcessID Process Name
ThreadID Thread Name
0 PROCESS_0
5 EH_0_5_5
6 EH_0_5_5
1 PROCESS_1
3 EH_1_3_3
4 EH_1_4_4
2 PROCESS_2
3 PROCESS_3
0 EH_3_0_0
1 EH_3_1_1
2 EH_3_2_2
4 PROCESS_4
The
dpa-psand
dpa-statisticstools cannot be run at the same time on the same device