On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Description
- Execution
- Mandatory Arguments
- Commonly Used Arguments
- DPA Hardware Architectures
- Architecture Macros
- LTO Usage Guidelines
- Deprecated Features
- Examples
- DPA Compiler Usage
DOCA DPACC Compiler
This document describes DOCA DPACC compiler and instructions about DPA toolchain setup and usage.
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program.
The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the device executable. This DPA program is linked with the host application to generate a host executable. The host executable can invoke the DPA code through FlexIO runtime API.
DPACC uses DPA compiler (
dpa-clang) to compile code targeted for DPA. dpa-clang is part of the DPA toolchain package which is an LLVM-based cross-compiling bare-metal toolchain. It provides Clang compiler, LLD linker targeting DPA architecture, and other utilities.
Glossary
Term
Definition
Device
DPA as present on the BlueField DPU
Host
CPU that launches the device code to run on the DPA
Device function
Any C function that runs on the DPA device
DPA global function
Device function that is the point of entry when offloading any work on DPA
Host compiler
Compiler used to compile the code targeting the host CPU
Device compiler
Compiler used to compile code targeting the DPA
DPA program
Host library that encapsulates the DPA device executable (
Offloading Work on DPA
To invoke a DPA function from host, the following things are required:
DPA device code – C programs, targeted to run on the DPA. DPA device code may contain one or more entry functions.
Host application code – the corresponding host application. For more information, refer to DPA Subsystem documentation.
Runtime – FlexIO or DOCA DPA library provides the runtime
The generated DPA program, when linked with a host application results in a host executable which also contains the device executable. The host application oversees loading the device executable on the device.
DPACC Predefined Macros
DPACC predefines the following macros:
Macro
Description
Defined when compiling device code file
Defined to the target DPA hardware identifier macros. See Architecture Macros for more details.
Defined to the major version number of DPACC
Defined to the minor version number of DPACC
Defined to the patch version number of DPACC
Writing DPA Applications
DPA device code is a C code with some restrictions and special definitions.
FlexIO or DOCA-DPA APIs provide interfaces to DPA.
Language Support
The DPA is programmed using a subset of the C11 language standard. The compiler documents any constructs that are not available. Language constructs, where available, retain their standard definitions.
Restrictions on DPA Code
Use of C thread local storage is not allowed for any variables
Identifiers with
_dpaccprefix are reserved by the compiler. Use of such identifiers may result in an error or undefined behavior
DPA processor does not have native floating-point support; use of floating point operations is disabled
DPA RPC Functions
A remote procedure call function is a synchronous call that triggers work in DPA and waits for its completion. These functions return a type
uint64_t value. They are annotated with a
__dpa_rpc__ attribute.
DPA Global Functions
A DPA global function is an event handler device function referenced from the host code. These functions do not return anything. They are annotated with a
__dpa_global__ attribute.
For more information, refer to DPA Subsystem documentation.
Characteristics of Annotated Functions
Global functions must have
voidreturn type and RPC functions must have
uint64_treturn type
Annotated functions cannot accept C pointers and arrays as arguments (e.g.,
void my_global (int *ptr, int arr[]))
Annotated functions cannot accept a variable number of arguments
Inline specifier is not allowed on annotated functions
Handling User-defined Data Types
User-defined data types, when used as global function arguments, require special handling. They must be annotated with a
__dpa_global__ attribute.
If the user-defined data type is
typedef'd, the
typedef statement must be annotated with a
__dpa_global__ attribute along the data type itself.
Characteristics of Annotated Types
They must have a copy of the definition in all translation units where they are used as global function arguments
They cannot have pointers, variable length arrays, and flexible arrays as members
Fixed-size arrays as C structure members are supported
These characteristics apply recursively to any user-defined/
typedef'd types that are members of an annotated type
DPACC processes all annotated functions along with annotated types and generates host and device interfaces to facilitate the function launch.
DPA Intrinsics
DPA features such as fences and processor-specific instructions are exposed via intrinsics by the DPA compiler. All intrinsics defined in the header file
dpaintrin.h are guarded by the
DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED macro. The current
DPA_INTRIN_VERSION is
1.3.
Example:
#define DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED (DPA_INTRIN_VERSION(1, 3))
#include <dpaintrin.h>
…
__dpa_thread_writeback_window(); // Fence for write barrier
For more information, refer to DPA Subsystem documentation.
Package
Instructions
Host compiler
Compiler specified through
Note
Minimum supported version for clang as hostcc is
Device compiler
The default device compiler is the "DPA compiler". Installing the DPACC package also installs the DPA compiler binaries
Note
FlexIO SDK and C library
Available as part of the DOCA software package. DPA toolchain does not provide C library and corresponding headers. Users are expected to use the C library for DPA from the FlexIO SDK.
DPACC Inputs and Outputs
DPACC can produce DPA programs in a single command by accepting all source files as input. DPACC also offers the flexibility of producing DPA object files or libraries from input files.
DPA object files contain both host stub objects (DPACC-generated interfaces) and device objects. These DPA object files can later be given to DPACC as input to produce the DPA library.
Phase
Option Name
Default Output File Name
Compile input device code files to DPA object files
Compile and link the input device code files/DPA object files, and produce a DPA program
No specific option
No default name, output file name must be specified
Compile and build DPA library from input device code files/DPA object files
No default name, output library name must be specified
DPACC can accept the following file types as input:
Input File Extension
File Type
Description
C source file
DPA device code
DPA object file
Object file generated by DPACC, containing both host and device objects
DPA object archive
An archive of DPA object files. User can generate this archive from DPACC-generated DPA objects.
Based on the mode of operations, DPACC can generate the following output files:
Output File Type
Input Files
DPA object file
C source files
DPA program
C source files, DPA object files, and/or DPA object archives
DPA library
(DPA host library and DPA device library)
C source files, DPA object files, and/or DPA object archives
The following provides the commands to generate different kinds of supported output file types for each input file type:
Input
Output
DPACC Command
C source file
DPA program
DPA object
DPA library
DPA object
DPA program
DPA library
DPA object archive
DPA program
DPA library
DPA Program
DPACC produces a DPA program in compile-and-link mode. A DPA program is a host library which contains:
DPACC-generated host stubs which facilitate invoking a DPA global function from the host application
Device executable, generated by DPACC by compiling input DPA device code
DPA program library must be linked with the host application that contains appropriate runtime APIs to load the device executable onto DPA memory.
DPA Object
DPACC produces DPA object files in compile-only mode. A DPA object is an object file for the host machine. In a DPA object, the device object generated by compiling the input device code file is placed inside a specific section of the generated host stubs object. This process is repeated for each input file.
DPA Library
A DPA library is a collection of two individual libraries:
DPA device library – contains device objects generated from input files
DPA host library – contains host interface objects corresponding to the device objects in DPA device library
The DPA device library is consumed by DPACC during DPA-program generation and the DPA host library can optionally be linked with other host code and be distributed as the host library. Both libraries are generated as static archives.
DPACC Trajectory
The following diagram illustrates DPACC compile-and-link mode trajectory.
Modes of Operation
Compile-and-link Mode
This is a one-step mode that accepts C source files or DPA object files and produces the DPA program. Specifying the output library name is mandatory in this mode.
Example commands:
$ dpacc in1.c in2.c -o myLib1.a -hostcc=gcc # Takes C sources to produce myLib1.a library
$ dpacc in3.dpa.o in4.dpa.o -o myLib2.a -hostcc=gcc # Takes DPA object files to produce myLib2.a library
$ dpacc in1.c in3.dpa.o -o myLib3.a -hostcc=gcc # Takes C source and DPA object to produce myLib3.a library
Compile-only Mode
This mode accepts C source code and produces
.dpa.o object files. These files can be given to DPACC to produce the DPA program. The mode is invoked by the
--compile or
-c option.
The user can explicitly provide the output object file name using the
--output-file or
-o option.
Example commands:
$ dpacc -c input1.c -hostcc=gcc # Produces input1.dpa.o
$ dpacc -c input3.c input4.c -hostcc=gcc # Produces input3.dpa.o and input4.dpa.o
$ dpacc -c input2.c -o myObj.dpa.o -hostcc=gcc # Produces myObj.dpa.o
Library Generation Mode
This mode accepts C source files or DPA object files and produces the DPA program. Specifying the output DPA library name is mandatory in this mode.
Example commands:
$ dpacc in1.c in2.c -o libdummy1 -hostcc=gcc -gen-libs # Takes C sources to produce libdummy1_host.a and libdummy_device.a archives
$ dpacc in3.dpa.o in4.dpa.o -o libdummy2 -hostcc=gcc -gen-libs # Takes DPA object files to produce libdummy2_host.a and libdummy2_device.a archives
$ dpacc in1.c in3.dpa.o -o outdir/libdummy3 -hostcc=gcc -gen-libs # Takes C source and DPA object to produce outdir/libdummy3_host.a and outdir/libdummy3_device.a archives
To execute DOCA DPACC compiler:
Usage: dpacc <list-of-input-files> -hostcc=<path> [other options]
Helper Flags:
-h, --help Print help information about DPACC
-V, --version Print DPACC version information
-v, --verbose List the compilation commands generated by this invocation while also executing every command in verbose mode
-dryrun, --dryrun Only list the compilation commands generated by DPACC, without executing them
-keep, --keep Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the current directory
-keep-dir, --keep-dir Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the given directory
-optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file
Mandatory Arguments
Flag
DPACC Mode
Description
List of one or more input files
All
List of C source files or DPA object file names. Specifying at least one input file is mandatory. A file with an unknown extension is treated as a DPA object file.
All
Specify the target DPA hardware for code generation.
Info
See DPA Hardware Architectures for more details.
Supported values:
All
Specify the host compiler. This is typically the native compiler present on the host system.
Note
The host compiler used to link the host application with the DPA program must be link-compatible with the
Compile-and-link/library generation
Specify name and location of the output file.
Commonly Used Arguments
Use
--help option for a list of all supported options.
Flag
Description
Specify DPA application name for the DPA program. This option is required if multiple DPA programs are part of a host application because each DPA application must have a unique name. Default name is
Enable link-time optimization (LTO) for device code. Specify this option during compilation along with an optimization level in
Specify the list of options to pass to the device compiler.
Specify the list of options to pass during device linking stage.
Specify the list of device libraries including their names (in
Specify include search paths common to host and device code compilation. FlexIO headers paths are included by DPACC by default.
Specify name and location of the output file.
Specify the list of options to pass to the host compiler.
Generate a DPA library from input files
Link with DOCA-DPA libraries
Using machine dependent options (e.g.,
-mcpu,
-march,
-mabi) through
-devicecc-options to influence compiler code generation is not supported.
The
devicecc-options option allows passing any option to the device compiler. However, passing options that prevent compilation of the input file may lead to unexpected behavior (e.g.,
-devicecc-options="-version" makes the device compiler print the version and not process input files).
Incompatible options that affect DPA global function argument sizes during DPACC invocation and host application compilation may lead to undefined behavior during execution (e.g., passing
-hostcc-options="-fshort-enums" to DPACC and missing this option when building the host application).
DPA Hardware Architectures
The following table mentions the DPA architectures, the associated values supported in the compiler through the
-mcpu option, and the macros defined by the compiler to identify these architectures.
Hardware
Value
Macro
ConnectX-7
BlueField-3
ConnectX-8
Since ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 share the same DPA hardware,
nv-dpa-cx7 is treated as an alias of
nv-dpa-bf3 by the compiler.
Architecture Macros
As described in section "DPA Hardware Architectures", the compiler defines identifier macros for each version of DPA hardware. Each identifier macro has a unique integer value which is strictly greater than that of macros for older DPA CPU models. Known aliases such as BlueField-3 DPA and ConnectX-7 DPA share the same integer value. The macro
__NV_DPA is defined to the value of current compilation target. This can be used to write device code specific to a DPA hardware generation as shown in the following:
#if __NV_DPA == __NV_DPA_BF3
// Code for Bluefield-3 here
#elif __NV_DPA > __NV_DPA_BF3
// Code for devices after Bluefield-3 here
#endif
The ordering established by the value of the hardware version identifier macros does not imply an ordering of features supported by hardware. It is the user responsibility to ensure that features used in the code which are specific for a DPA version are actually supported on the hardware.
LTO Usage Guidelines
Restrictions
Only the default linker script is supported with LTO
Using options
-fPIC/
-fpic/
-shared/
-mcmodel=largethrough
-devicecc-optionsis not supported when LTO is enabled
Fat objects containing both LLVM bitcode and ELF representation are not supported
Thin LTO is not supported
Compatibility
During compilation, LLVM generates the object as bitcode IR (intermediate representation) when LTO is enabled instead of ELF representation. The bitcode IR generated by the DPA compiler is only guaranteed to be compatible within the same version of DPACC. All objects involved in link-time optimization (enabled with
-flto) must be built with the same version of DPACC.
Deprecated Features
The
-ldpaoption which links with DOCA-DPA libraries is deprecated and will be removed in future releases. Use the option
-ldoca_dpainstead.
Examples
This section provides some common use cases of DPACC and showcases the
dpacc command.
Building Libraries
This example shows how to build DPA libraries using DPACC. Libraries for DPA typically contain two archives, one for the host and one for the device.
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o lib<name> -gen-libs -hostcc-options="-fPIC"
This command generates the output files
lib<name>_host.a and
lib<name>_device.a.
The host stub archive can be linked with other host code to generate a shared/static host library.
Generating a static host library:
ar x lib<name>_host.a # Extract objects to generate *.o ar cr lib<name>.a <*src.host.o> *.o # Generate final static archive with all objects
Generating a shared host library:
gcc -shared -o lib<name>.so <*src.host.o> -Wl,-whole-archive -l<name>_host -Wl,-no-whole-archive # Link the generated archive to build a shared library
Linking with DPA Device Library
The DPA device library generated by DPACC using
-gen-libs as part of a DPA library can be consumed by DPACC using the
-device-libs option.
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libInput.a -device-libs="-L <path-to-library> -l<libName>"
Enabling Link-time Optimizations
Link-time optimizations can be enabled using
-flto along with an optimization level specified for device compilation.
dpacc input1.c -hostcc=gcc -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2"
dpacc input2.c -hostcc=gcc -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2"
dpacc input1.dpa.o input2.dpa.o -hostcc=gcc -o libInput.a
Including Headers
This example includes headers for device compilation using
devicecc-options and host compilation using
hostcc-options. You may also specify headers for any compilation on both the host and device side using the
-I option.
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libInput.a -I <common-headers-path> -devicecc-options="-I <device-headers-path>" -hostcc-options="-I <host-headers-path>"
Generating Output as Source Code
DPACC provides an option,
-src-output, to generate the output as host source code. This source can be compiled by the host compiler to generate functionally equivalent output which DPACC would have generated directly.
This example shows how to build various outputs of DPACC as source using this option and how to compile the generated source.
DPA Program Source
Generate the DPA program source by passing the following option to DPACC:
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libfoo.c -src-output
Compile the generated source using host compiler to generate an object and build an archive with this object. A macro
__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ must be defined when building this object to remove code which is unnecessary when building from source:
$ gcc libfoo.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__
$ ar cr libfoo.a libfoo.o
DPA Library Source
Generate the DPA library source by passing the following option to DPACC:
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libfoo -gen-libs -src-output
This generates the device archive
libfoo_device.a and host code files
libfoo.lib.c and
input.dpa.c.
The host archive of the DPA library is generated by compiling these sources and building an archive. The
__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ macro must be defined in this instance to remove unnecessary code:
$ gcc libfoo.lib.c input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__
$ ar cr libfoo_host.a libfoo.lib.o input.dpa.o
DPA-object Source
Generate DPA-object source by passing the following option to DPACC:
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -c -src-output
This generates a single file,
input.dpa.c.
Compile the host file to generate an object:
gcc input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration
DPA Compiler Usage
DPA Compiler is an LLVM-based compiler used internally by DPACC for compiling and linking the device code files. User-specified options can be passed to the compiler and linker through the DPACC options
--devicecc-options and
--devicelink-options respectively.
Refer to the following resources for details on the options which can be passed:
Invoking the compiler, assembler, or linker directly may lead to unexpected errors.
Linker options are provided through the compiler driver
dpa-clang.
The LLD linker script is honored in addition to the default configuration rather than replacing the whole configuration like in GNU lD. Hence, additional options may be required to override some default behaviors.
Enabling optional extensions in standard library by defining the
__STDC_WANT_LIB_EXT1__ macro is not supported.
dpacc-extract Command Line Options
dpacc-extract is a tool for extracting a device executable out of a DPA program or a host executable containing DPA program(s).
To execute
dpacc-extract:
Usage: dpacc-extract <input-file> -o=<output-file> [other options]
Helper Flags:
-o, --output-file Specify name of the output file
-app-name, --app-name <name> Specify name of the DPA application to extract
-h, --help Print help information about dpacc-extract
-V, --version Print dpacc-extract version information
-optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file
Mandatory arguments:
Flag
Description
Input file
DPA program or host executable containing DPA program. Specifying one input file is mandatory.
Specify name and location of the output device executable.
Specify name of the DPA application to extract. Mandatory if input file has multiple DPA apps.
Objdump Command Line Options
The
dpa-objdump utility prints the contents of object files and final linked images named on the command line.
For more information, please refer to the Objdump command line reference.
Commonly used
dpa-objdump options:
Flag
Description
Option to choose micro-architecture for DPA processor.
Archiver Command Line Options
dpa-ar is a Unix ar-compatible archiver.
For more information, please refer to the Archiver command line reference.
NM Tool Command Line Options
The
dpa-nm utility lists the names of symbols from object files and archives.
For more information, please refer to the NM tool command line reference.
Miscellaneous Notes
Objects produced by LLD are not compatible with those generated by any other linker.