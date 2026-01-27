DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)  DOCA File Compression Application Guide

On This Page

DOCA File Compression Application Guide

This document provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

The file compression application exhibits how to use the DOCA Compress API to compress and decompress data using hardware acceleration as well as sending and receiving it using the DOCA Comch API.

The application's logic includes both a client and a server:

  • Client side – the application opens a file, compresses it, and sends the checksum of the source file with the compressed data to the server

  • Server side – the application saves the received file in a buffer, decompresses it, and compares the received checksum with the calculated one

System Design

The file compression application client runs on the host and the server runs on the DPU.

sys-design-version-1-modificationdate-1734469555980-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

The file compression application runs on top of the DOCA Comm Channel API to send and receive the file from the host and to the DPU.

app-arch-version-1-modificationdate-1734469554993-api-v2.png

  1. Connection is established on both sides by DOCA Comm Channel API.

  2. Client compresses the data:

    • When compress engine is available – submits compress job with DOCA Compress API and sends the result to the server

    • When compress engine is unavailable – compresses the data in software

  3. Client sends the number of messages needed to send the compressed content of the file.

  4. Client sends data segments in size of up to 4080 bytes.

  5. Server saves the received data in a buffer and submits a decompress job.

  6. Server sends an ACK message to the client when all parts of the file are received successfully.

  7. Server compares the received checksum to the calculated checksum.

  8. Server writes the decompressed data to an output file.

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Refer to their respective programming guide for more information.

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_compression/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_file_compression is created under /tmp/build/file_compression/.


Compiling File Compression Application Only

To directly build only the f ile compression application:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_file_compression=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_file_compression is created under /tmp/build/file_compression/.

Alternatively, the user may set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_file_compression to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_file_compression is created under /tmp/build/file_compression/.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application.

Running the Application

Application Execution

The file compression application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_file_compression [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -p, --pci-addr                    DOCA Comm Channel device PCI address
  -r, --rep-pci                     DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCI address
  -f, --file                        File to send by the client / File to write by the server
  -t, --timeout                     Application timeout for receiving file content messages, default is 5 sec

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using th e -h (or --help) options:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_file_compression -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_file_compression -p 03:00.0 -r 3b:00.0 -f received.txt

    Note

    Both the DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address (03:00.0) and the DOCA Comm Channel device representor PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the addresses of the desired PCIe devices.

  3. CLI example for running the application on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_file_compression -p 3b:00.0 -f send.txt

    Note

    The DOCA Comm Channel device PCIe address (3b:00.0) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.

  4. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_file_compression --json [json_file]

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./doca_file_compression --json ./file_compression_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 (requires compilation with TRACE log level support)
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

f

file

For client – path to the file to be sent

For server – path to write the file into

Note

This is a mandatory flag.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"file": "/tmp/data.txt"

p

pci-addr

Comm Channel DOCA device PCIe address

Note

This is a mandatory flag.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"pci-addr": 03:00.1 

r

rep-pci

Comm Channel DOCA device representor PCIe address

Note

This flag is mandatory only on the DPU.
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"rep-pci": b1:00.1 
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register file compression application parameters.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_file_compression_params();

    3. Parse the arguments.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();

      1. Parse app parameters.

  2. Set endpoint attributes.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    set_endpoint_properties();

    1. Set maximum message size of 4080 bytes.

    2. Set maximum number of messages allowed.

  3. Create comm channel endpoint.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_comm_channel_ep_create();

    1. Create endpoint for client/server.

  4. Run client/server main logic.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    file_compression_client/server();

  5. Clean up the file compression application.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    file_compression_cleanup();

    1. Free all application resources.

  6. Arg parser destroy.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_argp_destroy()

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_compression/

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_compression/file_compression_params.json

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2026
content here