On This Page
- Introduction
- Architecture
- Prerequisites
- Actions
- Shared Actions
- Non-shared Actions
- Action Sets in Pipe Creation
- Feature Enable
- Using Actions in Autonomous Mode
- Using Actions in Managed Mode
- Changeable Forward
- API
- DOCA Flow Connection Tracking Samples
DOCA Flow Connection Tracking
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Flow CT API.
DOCA Flow Connection Tracking (CT) is a 5-tuple table which supports the following:
Track 5-tuple sessions (or 6-tuple when a zone is available)
Zone based – virtual tables
Aging (i.e., removes idle connections)
Sets metadata for a connection
Bidirectional packet handling
High rate of connections per second (CPS)
The CT module makes it simple and efficient to track connections by leveraging hardware resources. The module supports both autonomous and managed mode.
DOCA Flow CT pipe handles non-encapsulated TCP and UDP packets. The CT pipe only supports forward to next pipe or miss to next pipe actions:
All packets matching known connection 6-tuples are forwarded to the CT's forward pipe
Non-matching packets are forwarded to the miss pipe
The user application must handle packets accordingly.
The DOCA Flow CT API is built around four major parts:
CT module manipulation – configuring CT module resources
CT connection entry manipulation – adding, removing, or updating connection entries
Callbacks – handling asynchronous entry processing result
Pipe and entry statistics
Aging
Aging time is a time in seconds that sets the maximum allowed time for a session to be maintained without a packet seen. If that time elapses with no packet being detected, the session is terminated.
To support aging, a dedicated aging thread is started to poll and check counters for all connections.
Autonomous Mode
In this mode, DOCA runs multiple CT workers internally, to handle connections in parallel.
A connection's lifecycle is controlled by the connection state encapsulated in the packet and time-based aging.
CT workers establish and close connections automatically based on the connection's state stored in packet meta.
Packet meta is defined as follows:
uint32_t src :
1;
/**< Source port in multi-port E-Switch mode */
uint32_t hairpin :
1;
/**< Subject to forward using hairpin. */
uint32_t type :
2;
/**< CT packet type: New, End or Update */
uint32_t data :
28;
/**< Zone set by user or reserved after CT pipe. */
data– CT table matches on packet meta (zone) and 5-tuples
type– can have the following values:
NONE– (known) if packet hit any connection rule
NEW– if new TCP or UDP connection
END– if TCP connection closed
srcand
hairpin– used for forwarding pipe and worker to deliver packet
Managed Mode
The application is responsible for managing the worker threads in this mode, parsing and handling the connection's lifecycle.
Managed mode uses DOCA Flow CT management APIs to create or destroy the connections.
The CT aging module notifies on aged out connections by calling callbacks.
Users can create connection rules with a different pattern, meta, or counter, for each packet direction.
Users are responsible for defining meta and mask to
match and
modify.
Users can create one rule of a connection first, then create another rule using API
doca_flow_ct_entry_add_dir().
DOCA Flow API can be used to process CT entries with a CT-dedicated queue.
doca_flow_entries_process– process pipe entries in queue
doca_flow_aging_handle– handle pipe entries aging
Other DOCA Flow APIs like CT entry status query and pipe miss query are not supported.
DPU
To enable DOCA Flow CT on the DPU, perform the following on the Arm:
Enable
iommu.passthroughin Linux boot commands ( or disable SMMU from the DPU BIOS):
Run:
sudo vim /etc/
default/grub
Set
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu.passthrough=1".
Run:
sudo update-grub sudo reboot
Configure DPU firmware with
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1Info
Retrieve
device-idfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand. If, under the MST tab, the value is N/A, run the
mst startcommand.
Update
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.confas follows:
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
Perform power cycle on the host and Arm sides.
If working with a single port, set the DPU into e-switch mode:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
falsecmode runtimeInfo
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
If working with two PF ports, set the DPU into multi-port e-switch mode (for the 2 PCIe devices):
sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
truecmode runtimeInfo
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
Define huge pages (see DOCA Flow prerequisites).
ConnectX
To enable DOCA Flow CT on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®, perform the following:
Configure firmware with
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1Info
Retrieve
device-idfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand. If, under the MST tab, the value is N/A, run the
mst startcommand.
Perform power cycle.
If working with a single port:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
falsecmode runtimeInfo
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
If working with two PF ports:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address0> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address1> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address0> name esw_multiport value
truecmode runtime sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address1> name esw_multiport value
truecmode runtimeInfo
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
Define huge pages (see DOCA Flow prerequisites).
DOCA Flow CT supports actions based on meta and NAT operations. Each action can be defined as either shared or non-shared.
Action descriptors are not supported.
Shared Actions
Actions that can be shared between entries. Shared actions are predefined and reused in multiple entries.
The user gets a handle per shared action created and uses this handle as a reference to the action where required.
It is user responsibility to track shared actions and to remove them when they become irrelevant.
Shared actions are defined using a control queue (see struct doca_flow_ct_cfg).
Non-shared Actions
Actions provided with their data during entry create/update.
These actions are completely managed by DOCA Flow CT and cannot be reused in multiple flows (i.e., NAT operations).
Action Sets in Pipe Creation
Users must define action sets during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation (as with any other pipe).
Only actions for meta and NAT are accepted (according to struct doca_flow_ct_actions).
During entry create/update, different actions can be provided per direction (different action content and/or different type).
Feature Enable
To enable user actions, configure the following parameters:
User action templates during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation
Maximum number of user actions (
nb_user_actionson DOCA Flow CT init)
Using Actions in Autonomous Mode
Init
Configure the following parameters on
doca_flow_ct_init():
nb_ctrl_queues– number of control queues for defining shared actions
nb_user_actions– maximum number of actions (shared and non-shared)
worker_cb– callbacks required to communicate with the user
Create DOCA Flow CT Pipe
Configure actions sets on
doca_flow_pipe_create().
Create Shared Actions
Use
doca_flow_ct_actions_add_shared() with one of the control queues.
Shared actions can be added at any time before use.
Implement Worker Callbacks
Callbacks are called from each worker thread to acquire synchronization with the user code and on the first packet of a flow.
On
doca_flow_ct_rule_pkt_cb:
Determine how the packet should be treated
If rules are required, return the actions handles to use
Using Actions in Managed Mode
Init
Configure the following parameters on
doca_flow_ct_init():
nb_ctrl_queues– number of control queues for defining shared actions
nb_user_actions– maximum number of user actions. Must align to 64. Both shared control queues and non-shared control queues cache action IDs to speed up ID allocation. Each queue may cache a maximum of 1024 IDs. Users must configure the expected number of actions + total queues * 1024. This number cannot exceed the number of actions hardware supports.
Create DOCA Flow CT Pipe
Configure actions sets on
doca_flow_pipe_create().
Create Shared Actions
Use
doca_flow_ct_actions_add_shared() with one of the control queues.
Shared actions can be added at any time before use.
Add Entry
Entry can be created in one of the following ways:
Using an action handle of a predefined shared action
Using action data, which is specific to the flow, not sharable (e.g., for NAT operations)
The entry can have different actions and/or different action types per direction.
Remove Entry
Non-shared actions associated with an entry are implicitly destroyed by DOCA Flow CT.
Shared actions are not destroyed. They can be used by the user until they decide to remove them.
Update Entry
Entry actions can be updated per direction. All combinations of shared/non-shared actions are applicable (e.g., update from shared to non-shared).
DOCA Flow CT allows using a different forward pipe per flow direction.
DOCA Flow CT supports the forward pipe in two levels:
Pipe level – a single forward pipe defined during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation and used for all entries
Entry level – forward pipe defined during entry create
DOCA Flow CT operates in one of the two levels
DOCA CT forward in entry level has the following characteristics:
Supports only
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE(up to 4 different forward pipes)
Supports forward pipe per flow direction (both directions can have same/different forward pipe)
Must set forward pipes on each entry create (no default forward pipe)
Turn on the feature:
Create DOCA Flow CT pipe with forward type =
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPEand
next_pipe=
NULL.
Call to
doca_flow_ct_fwd_registerto register forward pipes and get
fwd_handlesin return.
Using Changeable Forward in Managed Mode
Initialize DOCA Flow CT (
doca_flow_ct_init).
Register forward pipes (
doca_flow_ct_fwd_register).
Define pipes that can be used for forward
Create DOCA Flow CT pipe (
doca_flow_pipe_create) w ith definition of possible forward pipes.
Add entry (
doca_flow_ct_add_entry).
Set origin and/or reply
fwd_handlesreturned from
doca_flow_ct_fwd_register.
Update forward for entry direction (
doca_flow_ct_update_entry).Note
Updating forward handle requires setting all other parameters with their previous values.
Using Changeable Forward in Autonomous Mode
Initialize DOCA Flow CT (
doca_flow_ct_init).
Register forward pipes (
doca_flow_ct_fwd_register).
Define pipes that can be used for forward.
Create DOCA Flow CT pipe (
doca_flow_pipe_create) w ith definition of possible forward pipes.
CT workers start to handle traffic.
On the first flow packet,
doca_flow_ct_rule_pktcallback is called.
In this callback, determine if the entry should be created, and which actions and/or forward handles should be used for this entry.
Update forward for entry direction is not supported.
For the library API reference, refer to DOCA Flow and CT API documentation in the DOCA Library APIs.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the Flow CT library is included in DOCA's regular definitions :
doca.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
enum doca_flow_ct_flags
DOCA Flow CT configuration optional flags.
Flag
Description
Enable internal pipe counters for packet tracking purposes. Call
Enable worker thread internal debug counter periodical dump. Autonomous mode only.
Disable aging
Enable CT worker software packet parsing to support VLAN, IPv6 options, or special tunnel types
Enable managed mode in which user application is responsible for managing packet handling, and calling the CT API to manipulate CT connection entries
Allows different 6-tuple table definitions for the origin and reply directions. Default to symmetric mode, uses same meta and reverse 5-tuples for reply direction. Managed mode only.
Enable different counters for the origin and reply directions. Managed mode only.
Disable counter and aging to save aging thread CPU cycles
Check TCP SYN flags and UDP in CT miss flow to identify ADD type packets.
Hint traffic comes from uplink wire and forwards to uplink wire.
Note
If this flag is set, the direction info must be
Enable hardware to calculate and set the checksum on L3 header (IPv4)
Apply the connection duplication filter for UDP connections only
enum doca_flow_ct doca_flow_ct_entry_flags
DOCA Flow CT Entry optional flags.
Flag
Description
Entry is not buffered; send to hardware immediately
Apply flags to origin direction
Apply flags to reply direction
Origin direction is IPv6; origin match union in struct
Reply direction is IPv6; reply match union in struct
Apply counter to origin direction
Apply counter to reply direction
Counter is shared for both direction (origin and reply)
Enable flow log on entry removed
Allocate on entry not found when calling
Enable duplication filter on origin direction
Enable duplication filter on reply direction
enum doca_flow_ct_rule_opr
Options for handling flows in autonomous mode with shared actions. The decision is taken on the first flow packet.
Operation
Description
Flow should be defined in the CT pipe using the required shared actions handles
Flow should not be defined in the CT pipe. The packet should be dropped.
Flow should not be defined in the CT pipe. The packet should be transmitted.
struct direction_cfg
Managed mode configuration for origin or reply direction.
Field
Description
5-tuple match pattern applies to packet inner layer
Mask to indicate meta field and bits to match
Mask to indicate meta field and bits to modify on connection packet match
struct doca_flow_ct_worker_callbacks
Set of callbacks for using shared actions in autonomous mode.
Field
Description
Called at the start of a worker thread to sync with the user context
Called at the end of a worker thread
Called on the first packet of a flow
struct doca_flow_ct_cfg
DOCA Flow CT configuration.
uint32_t nb_arm_queues;
uint32_t nb_ctrl_queues;
uint32_t nb_user_actions;
uint32_t nb_arm_sessions[DOCA_FLOW_CT_SESSION_MAX];
uint32_t flags;
uint16_t aging_core;
uint16_t aging_query_delay_s;
doca_flow_ct_flow_log_cb flow_log_cb;
struct doca_flow_ct_aging_ops *aging_ops;
uint32_t base_core_id;
uint32_t dup_filter_sz;
union {
/* Managed mode configuration for origin and reply direction. */
struct direction_cfg direction[
2];
/* Below fields are dedicate for autonomous mode */
struct {
uint16_t tcp_timeout_s;
uint16_t tcp_session_del_s;
uint16_t udp_timeout_s;
enum doca_flow_tun_type tunnel_type;
uint16_t vxlan_dst_port;
enum doca_flow_ct_hash_type hash_type;
uint32_t meta_user_bits;
uint32_t meta_action_bits;
struct doca_flow_meta *meta_zone_mask;
struct doca_flow_meta *connection_id_mask;
struct doca_flow_ct_worker_callbacks worker_cb;
};
};
Where:
Field
Description
Number of CT queues. In autonomous mode, also the number of worker threads.
Number of CT control queues used for defining shared actions
Maximum number of user actions supported (shared and non-shared)
Minimum value is 1K *
Maximum number of IPv4 and IPv6 CT connections
CT configuration flags
CPU core ID for CT aging thread to bind.
CT aging code delay.
Flow log callback function, when set
User-defined aging logic callback functions. Fallback to default aging logic
Base core ID for the workers
Number of connections to cache in the duplication filter
Managed mode configuration for origin or reply direction
TCP timeout in seconds
Time to delay or kill TCP session after RST/FIN
Encapsulation tunnel type
VXLAN outer UDP destination port in big endian
Type of connection hash table type:
User packet meta bits to be owned by the user
User packet meta bits to be carried by identified connection packet
Mask to indicate meta field and bits saving zone information
Mask to indicate meta field and bits for CT internal connection ID
Worker callbacks to use shared actions
struct doca_flow_ct_actions
This structure is used in the following cases:
For defining shared actions. In this case, action data is provided by the user. The action handle is returned by DOCA Flow CT.
For defining an entry with actions. The structure can be filled with two options:
With action handle of a previously created shared action
With non-shared action data
DOCA Flow CT action structure.
enum doca_flow_resource_type resource_type;
union {
/* Used when creating an entry with a shared action. */
uint32_t action_handle;
/* Used when creating an entry with non-shared action or when creating a shared action. */
struct {
uint32_t action_idx;
struct doca_flow_meta meta;
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port;
union {
struct doca_flow_ct_ip4 ip4;
struct doca_flow_ct_ip6 ip6;
};
} data;
};
Where:
Field
Description
Shared/non-shared action
Shared action handle
Actions template index
Modify meta values
UDP or TCP source and destination port
Source and destination IPv4 addresses
Source and destination IPv6 addresses
The value in
meta
,
l4_port
,
ip4
, and
ip6
should start from
bit0, the least significant bit, regardless of which bits are set in mask. For example,
action_val.meta.u32[0] = DOCA_HTOBE32(0x12),
action_mask.meta.u32[0] = DOCA_HTOBE32(0x0000FF00) sets bits 15-8 to
0x12.
This section describes DOCA Flow CT samples based on the DOCA Flow CT pipe.
The samples illustrate how to use the library API to manage TCP/UDP connections.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The binary
doca_flow_ct_udpis created under
/tmp/build/samples/.
Sample (e.g.,
doca_flow_ct_udp) usage:
Usage: doca_<sample_name> [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pci_addr <PCI-ADDRESS> PCI device address
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/samples/<sample_name> -h
The following is a CLI example for running the samples when port
03:00.0is configured (multi-port e-switch) as manager port:
/tmp/build/samples/doca_<sample_name> -- -p
03:
00.0-l
60Info
To avoid the test being impacted by unexpected packets, it only accepts packets like the following examples:
IPv4 destination address is
1.1.1.1
IPv6 destination address is
0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101
Samples
All CT UDP samples demonstrate the usage of the connection's duplication filter. Duplication filter is used if the user is interested in preventing same connection rule insertion in a high-rate workload environment.
Flow CT 2 Ports
This sample illustrates how to create a simple pipeline on two standalone e-switches. M ulti-port e-switch must be disabled.
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address0> mode switchdev
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address1> mode switchdev
sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address0> name esw_multiport value
false cmode runtime
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT.
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink ports where port 0 and 1 each has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on each port:
Building an UDP pipe to filter non-UDP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold UDP session entries.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which non-unidentified UDP sessions should be sent.
Building a hairpin pipe to send back packets.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Packet processing on each port:
The first UDP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
Performing 5-tuple packet parsing.
Calling
doca_flow_ct_add_entry()to create a hardware rule according to the parsed 5-tuple info.
The second UDP packet based on the the same 5-tuple should be sent again. Packet hits the hardware rule inserted before and sent back to egress.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_2_ports_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_2_ports_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/meson.build
Flow CT UDP
This sample illustrates how to create a simple UDP pipeline with a CT pipe in it.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on the main port:
Building an UDP pipe to filter non-UDP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold UDP session entries.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which non-unidentified UDP sessions should be sent.
Building a VXLAN encapsulation pipe to encapsulate all identified UDP sessions.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Packet processing:
The first UDP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
5-tuple packet parsing is performed.
doca_flow_ct_add_entry()is called to create a hardware rule according to the parsed 5-tuple info.
The second UDP packet based on the the same 5-tuple should be sent again. Packet hits the HW rule inserted before and directed to port 0 after VXLAN encapsulation.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_udp_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_udp_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/meson.build
Flow CT UDP Query
This sample illustrates how to query a Flow CT UDP session entry. The query can be done according to session direction (origin or reply). The pipeline is identical to that of the Flow CT UDP sample.
This sample adds the following logic:
Dumping port 0 information into a file at
./port_0_info.txt.
Querying UDP session hardware entry created after receiving the first UDP packet:
Origin total bytes received
Origin total packets received
Reply total bytes received
Reply total packets received
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/flow_ct_udp_query_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/flow_ct_udp_query_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/meson.build
Flow CT UDP Update
This sample illustrates how a CT entry can be updated after creation.
The pipeline is identical to that of the Flow CT UDP sample . In case of non-active UDP sessions, a relevant entry shall be updated with an aging timeout.
This sample adds the following logic:
Querying all UDP sessions for the total number of packets received in both the origin and reply directions.
Updating entry aging timeout to 2 seconds once a session is not active (i.e., no packets received on either side).
Waiting until all non-active session are aged and deleted.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_update/flow_ct_udp_update_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_update/flow_ct_udp_update_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_update/meson.build
Flow CT UDP Single Match
This sample is based on the Flow CT UDP sample. The sample illustrates that a hardware entry can be created with a single match (matching performed in one direction only) in the API call
doca_flow_ct_add_entry().
Flow CT Aging
This sample illustrates the use of the DOCA Flow CT aging functionality. It demonstrates how to build a pipe and add different entries with different aging times and user data.
No packets need to be sent for this sample.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Building a UDP pipe to serve as the root pipe.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which CT forwards packets.
Adding 32 entries with a different 5-tuple match, different aging time (3-12 seconds), and setting user data. User data will contain the port ID, entry number, and status.
Handling aging in small intervals and removing each entry after age-out.
Running these commands until all 32 entries age out.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/flow_ct_aging_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/flow_ct_aging_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/meson.build
Flow CT TCP
This sample illustrates how to manage TCP flags with CT to achieve better control over TCP sessions.
The sample expects to receive at least
SYN and
FIN packets.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on the main port:
Building an TCP pipe to filter non-TCP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold TCP session entries.
Building a CT miss pipe which forwards all packets to RSS pipe.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Building a TCP flags filter pipe which identifies the TCP flag inside the packets.
SYN,
FIN, and
RSTpackets are forwarded the to RSS pipe while all others are forwarded to the EGRESS pipe.
Building an EGRESS pipe to forward packets to uplink representor port 1.
Packet processing:
The first TCP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
5-tuple packet parsing is performed.
TCP flag is examined.
In case of a
SYNflag, a hardware entry is created.
For
FINor
RSTflags, the HW entry is removed and all packets are transferred to uplink representor port 1 using
rte_eth_tx_burst()on port 0 (proxy port) by rte_flow_dynf_metadata_set() to 1.
From this point on, all TCP packets belonging to the above session are offloaded directly to uplink port representor 1.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/meson.build
Flow CT TCP Actions
This sample illustrates how a to add shared and non-shared actions to CT TCP sessions. The pipeline is identical to that of the Flow CT TCP sample.
The sample expects to receive at least
SYN and
FIN packets.
This sample adds a shared action on one side of the session that placed the value 1 in the packet's metadata, while on the other side of the session a non-shared action is placed. The non-shared action simply flips the order of the source-destination IP addresses and port numbers.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/flow_ct_tcp_actions_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/flow_ct_tcp_actions_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/meson.build
Flow CT TCP Flow Log
This sample illustrate how to use the flow log callback to alert when a session is aged/removed.
The sample expects to receive at least
SYN and
FIN packets.
This sample is based on the Flow CT TCP sample. Once a session is removed (after receiving
FIN
packet), the callback is triggered and session counters are queried.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_flow_log/flow_ct_tcp_flow_log_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_flow_log/flow_ct_tcp_flow_log_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_flow_log/meson.build
Flow CT TCP IPv4/IPv6
This sample illustrates how to manage a flow with a different IP type per direction.
In case of a
SYN flag:
A single HW entry of IPv4 is created as origin direction
An additional HW entry of IPv6 is created as reply direction
From this point on, all IP v4 TCP packets (belonging to the origin direction) and all IPv6 TCP packets (belonging to the reply direction) are offloaded.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_sample_ipv4_ipv6.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_ipv4_ipv6_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/meson.build