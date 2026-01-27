DOCA Management Service Guide

In DMSC, the gNMI part is powered by the GNMIC project.

Copy Copied! dmsc -a localhost:9339 -u root -p <password> -- file /opt/mellanox/doca/service/dms/yang < command >

Prompt mode with autocomplete options can be invoked using the command prompt . It can be accessed using the command dmscli and provided the dmsd user password (default is the root OS password).

Collapse Source Copy Copied! dmsc -- file /opt/mellanox/doca/service/dms/yang path --types --descr /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/enabled ( type =boolean) This leaf contains the configured, desired state of the interface. Systems that implement the IF-MIB use the value of this leaf in the 'running' datastore to set IF-MIB.ifAdminStatus to 'up' or 'down' after an ifEntry has been initialized, as described in RFC 2863. Changes in this leaf in the 'running' datastore are reflected in ifAdminStatus, but if ifAdminStatus is changed over SNMP, this leaf is not affected. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/mtu ( type =uint16) Set the max transmission unit size in octets for the physical interface. If this is not set , the mtu is set to the operational default -- e.g., 1514 bytes on an Ethernet interface. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/type ( type =identityref) The type of the interface. When an interface entry is created, a server MAY initialize the type leaf with a valid value, e.g., if it is possible to derive the type from the name of the interface. If a client tries to set the type of an interface to a value that can never be used by the system, e.g., if the type is not supported or if the type does not match the name of the interface, the server MUST reject the request. A NETCONF server MUST reply with an rpc-error with the error-tag 'invalid-value' in this case . /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/inter-packet-gap ( type =uint8) Inter packet gap configuration, in 4B unit /interfaces/interface[name=*]/ethernet/nvidia/config/rate-limit ( type =uint16) The percentage of bandwidth, in permile units , to be used on the port. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/name ( type =leafref) References the name of the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[ id =*]/id ( type =leafref) /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[ id =*]/np_enabled ( type =boolean) Enable CC NP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/config/priority[ id =*]/rp_enabled ( type =boolean) Enable CC RP for a given priority on the interface /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[ id =*]/config/enabled ( type =boolean) Enable a CC algo slot execution. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[ id =*]/id ( type =leafref) CC algo slot ID. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[ id =*]/param[ id =*]/config/value ( type =algo_param_value) Parameter value within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/cc/slot[ id =*]/param[ id =*]/id ( type =leafref) Parameter ID within the CC algo slot. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/pfc ( type =boolean) Enables PFC /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/priority[ id =*]/id ( type =prio) Priority id . /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode ( type =identityref) Trust mode for the interface QoS. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-retransmission ( type =boolean) Enable adaptive retransmission /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing-force ( type =boolean) Force adaptive routing even if feature was not negotiated between a requestor and responder. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp ( type =uint8) Defines the DSCP fixed value used if mode is set to FIXED. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode ( type =identityref) Defines the method for setting DSCP in RTT response packets. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart ( type =boolean) Enable slow restart when congestion /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/slow-restart-idle ( type =boolean) Enable slow restart when idle /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tos ( type =tos) ToS value for RoCE traffic. /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/tx-window ( type =boolean) Enable transmission window /nvidia/cc/config/user-programmable ( type =boolean) Enables user-programmable CC functionality. /nvidia/mode/config/mode ( type =identityref) Mode can take one one of several predefined values representing operational modes of DPU. /nvidia/roce/config/adaptive-routing ( type =boolean) Enable adaptive routing between a requestor and responder. /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp ( type =identityref) Multipath on transmit, set the DSCP bit to hold the MP eligible info /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode ( type =identityref) Transmission scheduler adaptation to locality

The following is a list of values for identityref type paths:

Copy Copied! /interfaces/interface[name=*]/config/type ( type =identityref) "infiniband" , "ethernetCsmacd" /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/qos/config/trust-mode ( type =identityref) "QOS_TRUST_MODE_PORT" , "QOS_TRUST_MODE_PCP" , "QOS_TRUST_MODE_DSCP" /interfaces/interface[name=*]/nvidia/roce/config/rtt-resp-dscp-mode ( type =identityref) "RTT_RESP_DSCP_DEFAULT" , "RTT_RESP_DSCP_FIXED" , "RTT_RESP_DSCP_RTT_REQUEST" /nvidia/mode/config/mode ( type =identityref) "SEPARATE" , "DPU" , "NIC" /nvidia/roce/config/multipath-dscp ( type =identityref) "MULTIPATH_DSCP_DISABLED" , "MULTIPATH_DSCP_0" , "MULTIPATH_DSCP_1" , "MULTIPATH_DSCP_2" /nvidia/roce/config/tx-sched-locality-mode ( type =identityref) "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_DEFAULT" , "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_STATIC" , "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE" , "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_DISABLED"





Get requests happen in real-time without cache. Get command require providing the Yang Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> get --path /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu [ { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "timestamp" : 1712485149723248511, "time" : "2024-04-07T10:19:09.723248511Z" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "values" : { "interfaces/interface/config/mtu" : "1500" } } ] } ]

Get request also work on subtree (subPath) as follow:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> get --path /nvidia/roce [ { "source" : "127.0.0.1:9339" , "timestamp" : 1728471432988295603, "time" : "2024-10-09T13:57:12.988295603+03:00" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "nvidia/roce" , "values" : { "nvidia/roce" : { "config" : { "adaptive-routing" : "false" , "multipath-dscp" : "MULTIPATH_DSCP_DEFAULT" , "tx-sched-locality-mode" : "TX_SCHED_LOCALITY_ACCUMULATIVE" } } } } ] } ]

Set requests happen immediately, invoking tools to configure the OS.

Set commands require providing Yang Xpath as described in the following:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> set --update /interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu:::int:::9216 { "source" : "localhost:9339" , "time" : "1970-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "results" : [ { "operation" : "UPDATE" , "path" : "interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" } ] }

Note The value provided must be separated by value type and char.

Note Currently, only the --update flag is supported in set.

Note The updates of some leafs only take effect after system reboot. Refer to gNOI system reboot for information.

It is also possible to invoke a command JSON list:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> set --request- file req.json

req.json example:

Copy Copied! { "updates" : [ { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/mtu" , "value" : 9216 , "encoding" : "uint" }, { "path" : "/interfaces/interface[name=p0]/config/enabled" , "value" : true , "encoding" : "bool" } ] }

In DMSc, the gNOI part is powered by GNOIC project, for full docs refer to GNOIC docs.

Copy Copied! dmsc -a localhost --port 9339 --tls-cert client.crt --tls-key client.key < command >

Prompt mode with autocomplete options can be invoked using the command prompt .

All commands are blocking unless specified otherwise.

Note Currently, gNOI commands are only supported on the host (not the BlueField).

The following subsections present actions for provisioning a new DOCA image (BFB) or firmware on BlueField.

This command transmits the file from the client to the server and authenticates the file's validity:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> os install --version <free_text_version> --pkg <bfb|cfg|fw path> dmsc <flags> os install --version 2_9_0 --pkg DOCA_2.9.0_Ubuntu.bfb dmsc <flags> os install --version 2_9_0 --pkg config.cfg dmsc <flags> os install --version 1_3_5_custom.bfb --pkg custom.bfb

The file is saved to the folder specified in the -image_folder flag (default /tmp/dms ) if the file authenticates successfully. The file's extension is autodetected and is written automatically if none is provided in the --version field. Users may copy the file to the folder manually and invoke the command with file extension to authenticate the file. No file transfer is initiated if the file already exists in the folder and the version specified with the extension.

Activate the command deploy the BFB bundle/firmware to the hardware:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> os activate --version 2_9_0 dmsc <flags> os activate --version "2_9_0.bfb;0_0_1.cfg;24_29_0046.fw"

The --version flag provides a version to search for in the folder specified by the -image_folder flag (default /tmp/dms ). If no extension is provided, the command uses all files under the version name.

To activate separate files, use the --version flag separated by semi-colon.

Note After running the command to activate firmware, firmware reset is automatically invoked.





Verify command retrieves the firmware and BFB bundle version:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> os verify

The return value consists of both versions separated by semi-colon.

Note Currently, the BFB bundle can only be retrieved if it was installed via DMS.

The following subsections provide actions for rebooting the BFB bundle/firmware on the BlueField.

To verify BFB is rebooting:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> system reboot-status

The value returned is false if the system is active. It is true if the system is rebooting. If the status cannot be retrieved, the status appears as a failure and the message field indicates what the issue is.

The flag --reboot_status_check <string> checks if firmware reboot is needed:

If set to fast (default), a quick test occurs but not accurate (any config can trigger this flag)

If set to strict , a more accurate test occurs but slower

If set to none , then firmware check is skipped

To reboot the BlueField Arm and firmware:

Copy Copied! dmsc <flags> system reboot --delay <uint>s --subcomponent <string> --method <string>

This command is non-blocking and returns immediately.

The flag --delay specifies the time interval to wait before invoking the reset.

The subcomponent and method are optional. By default, the reboot executes with the lowest reset level and type available.