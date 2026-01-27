DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
DOCA Release Notes

NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, software interoperability, and known issues.

Introduction

DOCA 2.9.4 is an LTS update to DOCA 2.9.0 which mainly includes bug fixes.

The DOCA release notes contain the following subpages:

Installation Notes

Note

BlueField-3 devices are not supported with MLNX_OFED as the host driver and are required to use DOCA-Host.

Warning

BlueField DPUs with the following SKUs require an 8-pin ATX power supply cable connection when powering up. Without this connection to the power supply cable, the device will not complete the power-on procedure and will not function properly.

  • *B3220 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

  • *B3240 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 and 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

  • *B3210 DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

  • *B3210E DPUs – 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 and 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

Refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:

  • Setting up DOCA SDK on your BlueField networking platform or SmartNIC

  • Supported BlueField platforms

Note

By default, installing DOCA profiles with standard Linux tools (yum, apt) installs both doca-runtime and doca-devel (previously doca-sdk).

  • doca-runtime includes all the components, libs, drivers, and tools used in the production environment by the DOCA admin

  • doca-devel includes all the components, libs, drivers, and tools used for development, including reference applications, compilers, etc.

Supported Device Speeds

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-3

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE

BlueField-2

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-8

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR, XDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 2 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE 1 , 100GbE 1 , 200GbE 1

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE 3 , 100GbE

  1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.                    

  2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

  3. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Info

For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.
