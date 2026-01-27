DOCA Storage Zero Copy Initiator Comch Application Guide

DOCA Storage Zero Copy Initiator Comch application creates an area of local memory and a set of message buffers to instruct the doca_storage_zero_copy_comch_to_rdma (comch_to_rdma) application to perform read and write operations to and from the created local memory region. The initiator_comch application is responsible for providing the memory region details and access details to comch_to_rdma. The initiator_comch application has no knowledge of the specifics of the doca_storage_zero_copy_target_rdma (target_rdma) application and is not directly involved with the actions required to carry out the RDMA operations to affect the transfer of data to and from target_rdma.

Data path objects are created per thread and, to maintain simplicity, a single memory region is used and each each thread and its IO message will refer to a different segment of the single exported memory region. Ensuing each thread uses a separate region of the exported memory removes the complexity of multi-threaded access to the memory. If desired, users may choose to expand the application to support multiple unique memory regions so there is one per thread.