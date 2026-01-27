On This Page
DOCA Storage Zero Copy
This document provides a data storage implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®.
The zero copy storage reference applications demonstrate a way to use the DOCA Comch, DOCA Core, and DOCA RDMA libraries to leverage hardware acceleration to implement a simple data storage solution that allows for data to be stored and retrieved efficiently without any unnecessary copying of data. In this application suite data is transferred directly from the initiator to the target using DOCA RDMA without the initiator being aware of the storage target.
The zero copy storage reference consists of three applications:
doca_storage_zero_copy_comch_to_rdma(comch_to_rdma) – isolates the user from the storage target and relays messages between the initiator and the target
doca_storage_zero_copy_initiator_comch(initiator_comch) – a trivial benchmark to demonstrate configuring and interacting with the storage by either reading or writing data
doca_storage_zero_copy_target_rdma(target_rdma) - a mock storage application that simply uses a block of memory instead of a physical disk. Performs the RDMA read and write operations to fulfill the initiators requests.
A typical deployment of these applications is shown in the following diagram:
The important aspects to note here are:
Initiator_comch and comch_to_rdma run on the same physical machine and then communicate with target_rdma via RDMA
A TCP socket (not shown) is used to allow comch_to_rdma and target_rdma to communicate before and after the data path to handle setup and teardown
DOCA RDMA is used to provide a high performance data path link between the comch_to_rdma and target_rdma applications
DOCA Comch client-server (not shown) is used to perform early configuration and control exchanges between initiator_comch and comch_to_rdma, then DOCA Comch consumer-producer objects are used to provide a high performance data path link between the initiator_comch and comch_to_rdma applications
The execution of the applications is broken down into three main phases:
Initial configuration and setup.
Data path high-performance execution.
Teardown.
The following presents a high-level view of these phases and the key activities:
More detail of each of these steps is described in the individual applications own documentation.
Data path execution involves forming one or more requests containing the following:
The operation to perform
The data to use
Additional user metadata which is returned with the response
These requests are sent from initiator_comch to comch_to_rdma using a DOCA Comch producer. Comch_to_rdma relays this request verbatim to be processed by target_rdma. Target_rdma performs the actual transfer of data between the memory indicated by the request and the memory allocated as a mocked storage.
This is where one would begin to extend the applications to include a physical storage if required.
The following diagram presents the described data flow, where green sections are work performed by the applications and blue sections are work performed by the hardware in the background:
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
Refer to their respective programming guide for more information.
Refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application. For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/storage/.
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
The storage zero copy applications are:
doca_storage_zero_copy_initiator_comch
doca_storage_zero_copy_comch_to_rdma
doca_storage_zero_copy_target_rdma
The applications are built under
/tmp/build/storage/.
Compiling Storage Zero Copy Applications Only
To directly build only the storage zero copy applications:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_storage=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
The storage zero copy applications are built under
/tmp/build/storage/.
Alternatively, the user may set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_storageto
true
Run the following compilation commands :
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The storage zero copy applications are created under
/tmp/build/storage/.
Troubleshooting
Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application.
The applications must be initiated in the following order for them to execute correctly:
doca_storage_zero_copy_target_rdma
doca_storage_zero_copy_comch_to_rdma
doca_storage_zero_copy_initiator_comch
Refer to each application's page to learn about the set of parameters that should be provided to each one:
All applications terminate once initiator_comch completes.