DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)  DOCA Virtio-net Service Guide

On This Page

DOCA Virtio-net Service Guide

This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA virtio-net service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platform .

Introduction

NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net enables users to create virtio-net PCIe devices in the system where the BlueField is connected. In a traditional virtualization environment, virtio-net devices can be emulated by QEMU from the hypervisor, or offloading part of the work (e.g., dataplane) to the NIC (e.g., vDPA). Compared to those solutions, virtio-net PCIe devices offload both data and control plane to the BlueField networking device. The PCIe virtio-net devices exposed to the hypervisor do not depend on QEMU or other software emulators/vendor drivers from the guest OS.

The solution is based on BlueField family technology on top of virtual switch and OVS, so that virtio-net devices can benefit from the full SDN and hardware offload methodologies.

virtio-vfs-version-1-modificationdate-1747038863490-api-v2.png

Virtio-net Controller SystemD Service

Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service which runs the BlueField with a command-line interface (CLI) frontend to communicate with the service running in the background. The controller systemd service is enabled by default and runs automatically after certain firmware configurations are deployed.

Info

Refer to "Virtio-net Deployment" for more information.

The processes virtio_net_emu and virtio_net_ha are created to manage live update and high availability.

vnet-version-1-modificationdate-1747038863757-api-v2.png

Virtio-net Deployment

Updating OS Image on BlueField

To install the BFB bundle on the NVIDIA® BlueField®, run the following command from the Linux hypervisor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

For more information, refer to section "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host" in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation.

Updating NIC Firmware

From the BlueField networking platform, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Configuring NIC Firmware

As default, DPU should be configured in DPU mode. A simple way to confirm DPU is running at DPU mode is to log into the BlueField Arm system and check if p0 and pf0hpf both exists by running command below.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# ip link show

Virtio-net full emulation only works in DPU mode. For more information about DPU mode configuration, please refer to BlueField Modes of Operation.

Before enabling the virtio-net service, configure firmware via mlxconfig tool is required. There are examples on typical configurations, the table listed relevant mlxconfig entry descriptions.

Note

For mlxconfig configuration changes to take effect, perform a BlueField system-level reset.

Mlxconfig Entries

Description

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE

Must be set to TRUE, for virtio-net to be enabled

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF

Total number of PCIe functions (PFs) exposed by the device for virtio-net emulation. Those functions are persistent along with host/BlueField power cycle.

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF

The max number of virtual functions (VFs) that can be supported for each virtio-net PF

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX

Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each PF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is 4.

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX

Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each VF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is 4. Relevant for BlueField-3 devices only.

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE

When TRUE, the device exposes a PCIe switch. All PF configurations are applied on the switch downstream ports. In such case, each PF gets a different PCIe device on the emulated switch. This configuration allows exposing extra network PFs toward the host which can be enabled for virtio-net hot-plug devices.

PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT

The maximum number of emulated switch ports. Each port can hold a single PCIe device (emulated or not). This determines the supported maximum number of hot-plug virtio-net devices. The maximum number depends on hypervisor PCIe resource, and cannot exceed 31.

Note

Check system PCIe resource. Changing this entry to a big number may results in the host not booting up, which would necessitate disabling the BlueField device and clearing the host NVRAM.

PER_PF_NUM_SF

When TRUE, the SFs configuration is defined by TOTAL_SF and SF_BAR_SIZE for each PF individually. If they are not defined for a PF, device defaults are used.

PF_TOTAL_SF

The total number of scalable function (SF) partitions that can be supported for the current PF. Valid only when PER_PF_NUM_SF is set to TRUE. This number should be greater than the total number of virtio-net PFs (both static and hotplug) and VFs.

Note

This entry differs between the BlueField and host side mlxconfig. It is also a system wide value, which is shared by virtio-net and other users. The DPU normally creates 1 SF as default per port. Consider this default SF into account when reserving the PF_TOTAL_SF.

PF_SF_BAR_SIZE

Log (base 2) of the BAR size of a single SF, given in KB. Valid only when PF_TOTAL_SF is non-zero and PER_PF_NUM_SF is set to TRUE.

PF_BAR2_ENABLE

When TRUE, BAR2 is exposed on all external host PFs (but not on the embedded Arm PFs/ECPFs). The BAR2 size is defined by the log_pf_bar2_size.

SRIOV_EN

Enable single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) for virtio-net and native PFs

EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_PXE_ENABLE

Enable expansion ROM option for PXE for virtio-net functions

Note

All virtio EXP_ROM options should be configured from host side other than the BlueField platform's side, only static PF is supported.

EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE

Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for Arm based host for virtio-net functions

EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_UEFI_x86_ENABLE

Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for x86 based host for virtio-net functions

The maximum number of supported devices is listed below. It does not apply when there are hot-plug and VF created at the same time.

Static PF

Hot-plug PF

VF

31

31

1008

Note

The maximum supported number of hotplug PFs depends on the host PCI resource, it may support less or none on specific systems. Refer to host BIOS specification.

Static PF

Static PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which are persistent even after DPU or host power cycle. It also supports creating SR-IOV VFs.

The following is an example for enabling the system with 4 static PFs (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF) only:

Info

10 SFs (PF_TOTAL_SF) are reserved to take into account other application using the SFs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
SRIOV_EN=0


Hotplug PF

Hotplug PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which can be hotplugged or unplugged dynamically after the system comes up.

Note

Hotplug PF does not support creating SR-IOV VFs.

The following is an example for enabling 16 hotplug PFs (PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
SRIOV_EN=0


SR-IOV VF

SR-IOV VF is defined as virtio-net VFs created on top of PFs. Each VF gets an individual virtio-net PCIe devices.

Note

VFs cannot be dynamically created or destroyed, they can only change from X to 0, or from 0 to X.

Note

VFs will be destroyed when reboot host or unbind PF from virtio-net kernel driver.

The following is an example for enabling 126 VFs per static PF—504 (4 PF x 126) VFs in total:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=126 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=512 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \
SRIOV_EN=1


PF/VF Combinations

Creating static/hotplug PFs and VFs at the same time is supported.

The total sum of PCIe functions to the external host must not exceed 256. For example:

  • If there are 2 PFs with no VFs (NUM_OF_VFS=0) and there is 1 RShim, then the remaining static functions is 253 (256-3).

  • If 1 virtio-net PF is configured (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1), then up to 252 virtio-net VFs can be configured (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=252)

  • If 2 virtio-net PF (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2), then up to 125 virtio-net VFs can be configured (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125)

The following is an example for enabling 15 hotplug PFs, 2 static PFs, and 200 VFs (2 PFs x 100):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=100 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=10 \
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=64 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \
PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=15 \
PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \
PF_TOTAL_SF=256 \
PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \
PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \
NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \
SRIOV_EN=1

Note

In hotplug virtio-net PFs and virtio-net SR-IOV VFs setups, only up to 15 hotplug devices are supported.

System Configuration

Host System Configuration

For hotplug device configuration, it is recommended to modify the hypervisor OS kernel boot parameters and add the options below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
pci=realloc

For SR-IOV configuration, first enable SR-IOV from the host.

Info

Refer to MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Virtualization > Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) > Setting Up SR-IOV for instructions on how to do that.

Make sure to add the following options to Linux boot parameter.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
intel_iommu=on iommu=pt

Note

Add pci=assign-busses to the boot command line when creating more than 127 VFs. Without this option, the following errors may trigger from the host and the virtio driver would not probe those devices.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
pci 0000:84:00.0: [1af4:1041] type 7f class 0xffffff
pci 0000:84:00.0: unknown header type 7f, ignoring device

Note

Because the controller from the BlueField side provides hardware resources and acknowledges (ACKs) the request from the host's virtio-net driver, it is mandatory to reboot the host OS (or unload the virtio-net driver) first and the BlueField afterwards. This also applies to reconfiguring a controller from the BlueField platform (e.g., reconfiguring LAG). Unloading the virtio-net driver from host OS side is recommended.


BlueField System Configuration

Virtio-net full emulation is based on ASAP^2. For each virtio-net device created from host side, there is an SF representor created to represent the device from the BlueField side. It is necessary to have the SF representor in the same OVS bridge of the uplink representor.

The SF representor name is designed in a fixed pattern to map different type of devices.

Static PF

Hotplug PF

SR-IOV VF

SF Range

1000-1999

2000-2999

3000 and above

For example, the first static PF gets the SF representor of en3f0pf0sf1000 and the second hotplug PF gets the SF representor of en3f0pf0sf2001. It is recommended to verify the name of the SF representor from the sf_rep_net_device field in the output of virtnet list.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list
{
  ...
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "static PF",
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2",
      "pci_bdf": "14:00.2",
      "pci_vhca_id": "0x2",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "msix_num_pool_size": 0,
      "min_msix_num": 0,
      "max_msix_num": 32,
      "min_num_of_qp": 0,
      "max_num_of_qp": 15,
      "qp_pool_size": 0,
      "num_msix": "64",
      "num_queues": "8",
      "enabled_queues": "7",
      "max_queue_size": "256",
      "msix_config_vector": "0x0",
      "mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
      "link_status": "1",
      "max_queue_pairs": "3",
      "mtu": "1500",
      "speed": "25000",
      "rss_max_key_size": "0",
      "supported_hash_types": "0x0",
      "ctrl_mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
      "ctrl_mq": "3",
      "sf_num": 1000,
      "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
      "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
      "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
      "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 15,
      "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_4",
      "sf_cross_mkey": "0x18A42",
      "sf_vhca_id": "0x8C",
      "sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "dim": "disabled"
    }
  ]
 }

Once SF representor name is located, add it to the same OVS bridge of the corresponding uplink representor and make sure the SF representor is up:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl show
f2c431e5-f8df-4f37-95ce-aa0c7da738e0
    Bridge ovsbr1
        Port ovsbr1
            Interface ovsbr1
                type: internal
        Port en3f0pf0sf0
            Interface en3f0pf0sf0
        Port p0
            Interface p0 
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovsbr1 en3f0pf0sf1000
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl show
f2c431e5-f8df-4f37-95ce-aa0c7da738e0
    Bridge ovsbr1
        Port ovsbr1
            Interface ovsbr1
                type: internal
        Port en3f0pf0sf0
            Interface en3f0pf0sf0
        Port en3f0pf0sf1000
            Interface en3f0pf0sf1000
        Port p0
            Interface p0
[dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf1000 up

Usage

After firmware/system configuration and after system power cycle, the virtio-net devices should be ready to deploy.

First, make sure that mlxconfig options take effect correctly by issuing the following command:

Info

The output has a list with 3 columns: default configuration, current configuration, and next-boot configuration. Verify that the values under the 2nd column match the expected configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 -e q | grep -i \*
*        PER_PF_NUM_SF                               False(0)        True(1)         True(1)
*        NUM_OF_VFS                                  16              0               0
*        PF_BAR2_ENABLE                              True(1)         False(0)        False(0)
*        PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT               0               8               8
*        PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE                 False(0)        True(1)         True(1)
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE                 False(0)        True(1)         True(1)
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF                 0               126             126
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF                 0               1               1
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX               2               64              64
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX            0               64              64
*        PF_TOTAL_SF                                 0               508             508
*        PF_SF_BAR_SIZE                              0               8               8

If the system is configured correctly, virtio-net-controller service should be up and running. If the service does not appear as active, double check the firmware/system configurations above.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# systemctl status virtio-net-controller.service
● virtio-net-controller.service - Nvidia VirtIO Net Controller Daemon
   Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/virtio-net-controller.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
   Active: active (running)
     Docs: file:/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/README.md
 Main PID: 30715 (virtio_net_cont)
    Tasks: 55
   Memory: 11.7M
   CGroup: /system.slice/virtio-net-controller.service
           ├─30715 /usr/sbin/virtio_net_controller
           ├─30859 virtio_net_emu
           └─30860 virtio_net_ha

To reload or restart the service, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service

Note

When using "force kill" (i.e., kill -9 or kill -SIGKILL) for the virtio-net-controller service, users should use kill -9 -<pid of virtio_net_controller process, i.e. 30715 in previous example> (note the dash "-" before the pid).

Hotplug PF Devices

Creating PF Devices

  1. To create a hotplug virtio-net device, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet hotplug -i mlx5_0 -f 0x0 -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93 -t 1500 -n 3 -s 1024

    Info

    Refer to "Virtnet CLI Commands" for full usage.

    This command creates one hotplug virtio-net device with MAC address 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93, MTU 1500, and 3 virtio queues with a depth of 1024 entries. The device is created on the physical port of mlx5_0. The device is uniquely identified by its index. This index is used to query and update device attributes. If the device is created successfully, an output similar to the following appears:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "bdf": "15:00.0",
  "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS1D0F0",
  "id": 0,
  "transitional": 0,
  "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf2000",
  "mac": "0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93",
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

  2. Add the representor port of the device to the OVS bridge and bring it up. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> en3f0pf0sf2000
[dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf2000 up

    Once steps 1-2 are completed, the virtio-net PCIe device should be available from hypervisor OS with the same PCIe BDF.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# lspci | grep -i virtio
15:00.0 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)

  3. Probe virtio-net driver (e.g., kernel driver):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-net

  4. The virtio-net device should be created. There are two ways to locate the net device:

    • Check the dmesg from the host side for the corresponding PCIe BDF:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# dmesg | tail -20 | grep 15:00.0 -A 10 | grep virtio_net
[3908051.494493] virtio_net virtio2 ens2f0: renamed from eth0

    • Check all net devices and find the corresponding MAC address:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# ip link show | grep -i "0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93" -B 1
31: ens2f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

  5. Check that the probed driver and its BDF match the output of the hotplug device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# ethtool -i ens2f0
driver: virtio_net
version: 1.0.0
firmware-version:
expansion-rom-version:
bus-info: 0000:15:00.0
supports-statistics: yes
supports-test: no
supports-eeprom-access: no
supports-register-dump: no
supports-priv-flags: no

Now the hotplug virtio-net device is ready to use as a common network device.

Destroying PF Devices

To hot-unplug a virtio-net device, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet unplug -p 0
{'id': '0x1'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

The hotplug device and its representor are destroyed.

SR-IOV VF Devices

Creating SR-IOV VF Devices

After configuring the firmware and BlueField/host system with correct configuration, users can create SR-IOV VFs.

The following procedure provides an example of creating one VF on top of one static PF:

  1. Locate the virtio-net PFs exposed to the host side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# lspci | grep -i virtio
14:00.2 Network controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device

  2. Verify that the PCIe BDF matches the backend device from the BlueField side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet list
{
  ...
   "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "static PF",
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2",
      "pci_bdf": "14:00.2",
      "pci_vhca_id": "0x2",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "msix_num_pool_size": 0,
      "min_msix_num": 0,
      "max_msix_num": 32,
      "min_num_of_qp": 0,
      "max_num_of_qp": 15,
      "qp_pool_size": 0,
      "num_msix": "64",
      "num_queues": "8",
      "enabled_queues": "7",
      "max_queue_size": "256",
      "msix_config_vector": "0x0",
      "mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
      "link_status": "1",
      "max_queue_pairs": "3",
      "mtu": "1500",
      "speed": "25000",
      "rss_max_key_size": "0",
      "supported_hash_types": "0x0",
      "ctrl_mac": "D6:67:E7:09:47:D5",
      "ctrl_mq": "3",
      "sf_num": 1000,
      "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
      "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
      "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
      "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 15,
      "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_4",
      "sf_cross_mkey": "0x18A42",
      "sf_vhca_id": "0x8C",
      "sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "dim": "disabled"
    }
  ]
 }

  3. Probe virtio_pci and virtio_net modules from the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-net

    The PF net device should be created.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# ip link show | grep -i "4A:82:E3:2E:96:AB" -B 1
21: ens2f2: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether 4a:82:e3:2e:96:ab brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

    The MAC address and PCIe BDF should match between the BlueField side (virtnet list) and host side (ethtool).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# ethtool -i ens2f2
driver: virtio_net
version: 1.0.0
firmware-version:
expansion-rom-version:
bus-info: 0000:14:00.2
supports-statistics: yes
supports-test: no
supports-eeprom-access: no
supports-register-dump: no
supports-priv-flags: no

  4. To create SR-IOV VF devices on the host, run the following command with the PF PCIe BDF (0000:14:00.2 in this example):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/0000\:14\:00.2/sriov_numvfs

    1 extra virtio-net device is created from the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# lspci | grep -i virtio
14:00.2 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)
14:00.4 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)

    The BlueField side shows the VF information from virtnet list as well:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet list
    ...
    {
      "vf_id": 0,
      "parent_pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "VF",
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS0D0F2VF1",
      "pci_bdf": "14:00.4",
      "pci_vhca_id": "0xD",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "num_msix": "12",
      "num_queues": "8",
      "enabled_queues": "7",
      "max_queue_size": "256",
      "msix_config_vector": "0x0",
      "mac": "16:FF:A2:6E:6D:A9",
      "link_status": "1",
      "max_queue_pairs": "3",
      "mtu": "1500",
      "speed": "25000",
      "rss_max_key_size": "0",
      "supported_hash_types": "0x0",
      "ctrl_mac": "16:FF:A2:6E:6D:A9",
      "ctrl_mq": "3",
      "sf_num": 3000,
      "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
      "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
      "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf3000",
      "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 18,
      "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_5",
      "sf_cross_mkey": "0x58A42",
      "sf_vhca_id": "0x8D",
      "sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "dim": "disabled"
     }

  5. Add the corresponding SF representor to the OVS bridge as the virtio-net PF and bring it up. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge> en3f0pf0sf3000
[dpu]# ip link set dev en3f0pf0sf3000 up

Now the VF is functional.

Note

Info

SR-IOV enablement from the host side takes a few minutes. For example, it may take 5 minutes to create 504 VFs.

Tip

It is recommended to disable VF autoprobe before creating VFs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe
[host]# echo <num_vfs> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs

Users can pass through the VFs directly to the VM after finishing. If using the VFs inside the hypervisor OS is required, bind the VF PCIe BDF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# echo <virtio_vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind

Keep in mind to reenable the autoprobe for other use cases:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_drivers_autoprobe

Warning

Creating VFs for the same PF on different threads may cause the hypervisor OS to hang.


Destroying SR-IOV VF Devices

To destroy SR-IOV VF devices on the host, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/<virtio_pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs

Note

When the echo command returns from the host OS, it does not necessarily mean the BlueField side has finished its operations. To verify that the BlueField is done, and it is safe to recreate the VFs, either:

  • Check controller log from the BlueField and make sure you see a log entry similar to the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# journalctl -u virtio-net-controller.service -n 3 -f
virtio-net-controller[5602]: [INFO] virtnet.c:675:virtnet_device_vfs_unload: static PF[0], Unload (1) VFs finished

  • Query the last VF from the BlueField side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 -b
{'all': '0x0', 'vf': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'}
{
  "Error": "Device doesn't exist"
}

Note

Once VFs are destroyed, SFs created for virtio-net from the BlueField side are not destroyed but are saved into the SF pool for reuse later.

Note

Restarting virtio-net-controller service while performing device create/destroy for either hotplug or VF is unsupported.

Assigning Virtio-net Device to VM

All virtio-net devices (static/hotplug PF and VF) support PCIe passthrough to a VM. PCIe passthrough allows the device to get better performance in the VM.

Assigning a virtio-net device to a VM can be done via virt-manager or virsh command.

Locating Virtio-net Devices

All virtio-net devices can be scanned by the PCIe subsystem in hypervisor OS and displayed as a standard PCIe device. Run the following command to locate the virtio-net devices devices with its PCIe BDF.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# lspci | grep 'Virtio network'
00:09.1 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device (rev 01)


Using virt-manager

Start virt-manager, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# virt-manager

Note

Make sure your system has xterm enabled to show the virt-manager GUI.

Double-click the virtual machine and open its Properties. Navigate to Details → Add hardware → PCIe host device.

image2019-3-8_12-50-6-version-1-modificationdate-1747038864227-api-v2.png

Choose a virtio-net device virtual function according to its PCIe device (e.g., 00:09.1), reboot or start the VM.

Using virsh Command

  1. Run the following command to get the VM list and select the target VM by Name field:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# virsh list --all
 Id   Name                           State
----------------------------------------------
 1    host-101-CentOS-8.5           running

  2. Edit the VMs XML file, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# virsh edit <VM_NAME>

  3. Assign the target virtio-net device PCIe BDF to the VM, using vfio as driver, replace BUS/SLOT/FUNCTION/BUS_IN_VM/SLOT_IN_VM/FUNCTION_IN_VM with corresponding settings.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'>
  <driver name='vfio'/>
    <source>
      <address domain='0x0000' bus='<#BUS>' slot='<#SLOT>' function='<#FUNCTION>'/>
    </source>
  <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='<#BUS_IN_VM>' slot='<#SLOT_IN_VM>' function='<#FUNCTION_IN_VM>'/>
</hostdev>

    For example, assign target device 00.09.1 to the VM and its PCIe BDF within the VM is 01:00.0:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    <hostdev mode='subsystem' type='pci' managed='no'>
  <driver name='vfio'/>
    <source>
      <address domain='0x0000' bus='0x00' slot='0x09' function='0x1'/>
    </source>
  <address type='pci' domain='0x0000' bus='0x01' slot='0x00' function='0x0'/>
</hostdev>

  4. Destroy the VM if it is already started:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# virsh destory <VM_NAME>

  5. Start the VM with new XML configuration:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# virsh start <VM_NAME>

Configuration File

Configuration File Options

The controller service has an optional JSON format configuration file which allows users to customize several parameters. The configuration file should be defined on the DPU at /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf. This file is read every time the controller starts.

Note

Controller systemd service should be restarted when there is configuration file change. Dynamic change of virtnet.conf is not supported.

Parameter

Default Value

Type

Description

ib_dev_p0

mlx5_0

String

RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_0) used to create SF on port 0. This port is the EMU manager when is_lag is 0.

ib_dev_p1

mlx5_1

String

RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_1) used to create SF on port 1

ib_dev_for_static_pf

mlx5_0

String

The RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_0) which the static virtio PF is created on

ib_dev_lag

Null

String

RDMA LAG device (e.g., mlx5_bond_0) used to create SF on LAG. Default value is mlx5_bond_0. This port is EMU manager when is_lag is 1. ib_dev_lag and ib_dev_p0/ib_dev_p1 cannot be configured simultaneously.

static_pf

N/A

List

The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the static PF:

Sub-parameter

Default Value

Type

Description

mac_base

Null

String

Base MAC address for static PFs. MACs are automatically assigned with the following pattern: mac_basepf_0, mac_base + 1pf_1, etc.

Note

Controller does not validate the MAC address (other than its length). The user must ensure the MAC is valid and unique.

features

Auto

Number

Virtio spec-defined feature bits for static PFs.

Note

If unsure, leave features out of the JSON file and a default value is automatically assigned. The default value is determined dynamically when controller starts. Refer to section "Feature Bits" for more information.

is_lag

0

Number

Specifies whether LAG is used

Note

If LAG is used, make sure to use the correct IB dev for static PF

single_port

0

Number

Specifies whether the DPU is a single port device. It is mutually exclusive with is_lag.

recovery

1

Number

Specifies whether recovery is enabled. If unspecified, recovery is enabled by default. To disable it, set recovery to 0. Refer to section "Recovery" for the items which are recovered and more information.

sf_pool_percent

0

Number

Determines the initial SF pool size as the percentage of PF_TOTAL_SF of mlxconfig. Valid range: [0, 100]. For instance, if the value is 5, an SF pool with 5% of PF_TOTAL_SF is created. 0 indicates that no SF pool is reserved beforehand (default).

Note

PF_TOTAL_SF is shared by all applications. The user must ensure that the percent request is guaranteed, or else the controller would not be able to reserve the requested SFs resulting in failure.

sf_pool_force_destroy

0

Number

Specifies whether to destroy the SF pool. When set to 1, the controller destroys the SF pool when stopped/restarted (and the SF pool is recreated if sf_pool_percent is not 0 when starting). Otherwise, it does not. Default value is 0.

packed_vq

0

Number

Specifies whether packed VQ mode is enabled. If unspecified, packed VQ is disabled by default. To enable, set packed_vq to 1. For VQ types, refer to section "Virt Queue Types".

Note

The virtio driver on the guest OS must be unloaded when restarting the controller if the packed_vq setting is enabled for the first time or is modified.

mrg_rxbuf

0

Number

When enabled, the mergeable buffers feature is negotiated with the host driver. This feature allows the guest driver to use multiple RX descriptor chains to receive a single receive packet, hence increase bandwidth.

Note

The virtio driver on the guest OS must be unloaded when restarting the controller if the mrg_rxbuf setting is enabled for the first time or is modified.

dpa_core_start

0

Number

Specifies the start DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and up. Value must be greater than 0 and less than 11. Together with dpa_core_end, dpa_core_start defines how many DPA cores are used for the virtio-net data plane.

Note

This is advanced options when there are multiple DPA applications running at the same time. Regular user should keep this option as default.

dpa_core_end

10

Number

Specifies the end DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for BlueField-3 and up. Value must be greater than dpa_core_start and less than 11.

vf

N/A

List

The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the VF:

Sub-parameter

Default Value

Type

Description

mac_base

Null

String

Base MAC address for VFs. MACs are automatically assigned with the following pattern: mac_basevf_0, mac_base + 1vf_1, etc.

Note

Controller does not validate the MAC address (other than its length). The user must ensure the MAC is valid and unique.

features

Auto

Number

Virtio spec-defined feature bits for VFs.

Note

If unsure, leave features out of the JSON file and a default value is automatically assigned. The default value is determined dynamically when controller starts. Refer to section "Feature Bits" for more information.

vfs_per_pf

0

Number

The number of VFs to create on each PF . For example: if vfs_per_pf is 100, then vf_0 on pf_1 will use mac_base + 100 as its MAC.

Note

vfs_per_pfVIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF in mlxconfig.

Note

User is responsible for ensuring, on each static PF, that the created VFs ≤ vfs_per_pf.

Note

This parameter is mandatory if mac_base is specified.

max_queue_pairs

Auto

Number

Number of queue pairs to use. If not specified, default queue pair number is inherited from the parent PF.

max_queue_size

Auto

Number

Virtqueue size (i.e., vq depth) to use. If not specified, default vq size is inherited from the parent PF.

mtu

1500

Number

Maximum transmission unit for the VF, can be ≤ 9216.


Configuration File Examples

Note

Validate the JSON format of the configuration file before restarting the controller, especially the syntax and symbols. Otherwise, the controller may fail to start.

Configuring LAG on Dual Port BlueField

Refer to "Link Aggregation" documentation for information on configuring BlueField in LAG mode.

Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page for information on configuring virtio-net in LAG mode.

Configuring Static PF on Dual Port BlueField

The following configures all static PFs to use mlx5_0 (port 0) as the data path device in a non-LAG configuration, and the default MAC and features for the PF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "ib_dev_p0": "mlx5_0",
  "ib_dev_p1": "mlx5_1",
  "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_0",
  "is_lag": 0,
  "static_pf": {
    "mac_base": "08:11:22:33:44:55",
    "features": "0x230047082b"
  }
}


Configuring VF Specific Options

The following configures VFs with default parameters. With this configuration, each PF assigns the MAC based on mac_base up to 126 VFs. Each VF creates 4 queue pairs, with each queue having a depth of 256.

Note

If vfs_per_pf is less than the VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF in mlxconfig, and more VFs are created, duplicated MACs would be assigned to different VFs.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "vf": {
    "mac_base": "06:11:22:33:44:55",
    "features": "0x230047082b",
    "vfs_per_pf": 126,
    "max_queue_pairs": 4,
    "max_queue_size": 256
  }
}

Virtnet CLI Commands

User Front End CLI

To communicate with the virtio-net-controller backend service, a user frontend program, virtnet, is installed on the BlueField which is based on r emote procedure call (RPC) protocol with JSON format output. Run the following command to check its usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
usage: virtnet [-h] [-v] {hotplug,unplug,list,query,modify,log,version,restart,validate,update,health,debug,stats} ...
 
Nvidia virtio-net-controller command line interface v24.10.20
 
positional arguments:
  {hotplug,unplug,list,query,modify,log,version,restart,validate,update,health,debug,stats}
                        ** Use -h for sub-command usage
    hotplug             hotplug virtnet device
    unplug              unplug virtnet device
    list                list all virtnet devices
    query               query all or individual virtnet device(s)
    modify              modify virtnet device
    log                 set log level
    version             show virtio net controller version info
    restart             Do fast restart of controller without killing the service
    validate            validate configurations
    update              update controller
    health              controller health utility
    debug               For debug purpose, cmds can be changed without notice
    stats               stats of virtnet device
 
options:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -v, --version         show program's version number and exit

Virtnet supports command line autocomplete by inputting one command with tab.

To check the currently running controller version:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet -v


Hotplug

This command hotplugs a virtio-net PCIe PF device exposed to the host side.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet hotplug -i IB_DEVICE -m MAC -t MTU -n MAX_QUEUES -s MAX_QUEUE_SIZE [-h] [-u SF_NUM] [-f FEATURES] [-l]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--ib_device

-i

String

Yes

RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_0) of the physical port on top of which the hotplug device is created.

Options:

  • mlx5_0 – port 1

  • mlx5_1 – port 2

  • mlx5_bond_0 – LAG

--features

-f

Hex Number

No

Feature bits to be enabled in hex format. Refer to the "Virtio-net Feature Bits" page.

Note

Note that some features are enabled by default. Query the device to show the supported bits.

--mac

-m

Number

Yes

MAC address of the virtio-net device.

Note

Controller does not validate the MAC address (other than its length). The user must ensure MAC is valid and unique.

--mtu

-t

Number

Yes

Maximum transmission unit (MTU) size of the virtio-net device. It must be less than the uplink rep MTU size.

--num_queues

-n

Number

Yes

Mutually exclusive with max_queue_pairs.

Max number of virt queues could be created for the virtio-net device. TX, RX, ctrl queues are counted separately (e.g., 3 has 1 TX VQ, 1 RX VQ, 1 Ctrl VQ).

Note

This option will be depreciated in the future.

--max_queue_pairs

-qp

Number

Yes

Mutually exclusive with num_queues .

Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. It does not count control or admin VQ. From the host side, it appears as Pre-set maximums->Combined in ethtool -l <virtio-dev>.

--max_queue_size

-s

Number

Yes

Maximum number of buffers in the virt queue, between 0x4 and 0x8000. Must be power of 2.

--sf_num

-u

Number

No

SF number to be used for this hotplug device, must between 2000 and 2999.

--legacy

-l

N/A

No

Create legacy (transitional) hotplug device


Output

Entry

Type

Description

    
bdf

String

The PCIe BDF (bus:device:function) number enumerated by host. The user should see this PCIe device from host side.

    
vuid

String

Unique device SN. It can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug this device.

    
id

Num

Unique device ID. It can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug this device.

    
transitional

Num

Is the current device a transitional hotplug device.

  • 0 – modern device

  • 1 – transitional device

    
sf_rep_net_device

String

The SF representor name represents the virtio-net device. It should be added into the OVS bridge.

    
mac

String

The hotplug virtio-net device MAC address

errno

Num

Error number if hotplug failed.

  • 0 – success

  • non-0 – failed

errstr

String

Explanation of the error number


Example

The following example of hot plugging one device with MAC address 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93, MTU 1500, and 1 pair of virtual queue (QP) pair with a depth of 1024 entries. The device is created on the physical port of mlx5_0.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet hotplug -i mlx5_0 -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93 -t 1500 -qp 1 -s 1024
{
  "bdf": "15:00.0",
  "vuid": "MT2151X03152VNETS1D0F0",
  "id": 0,
  "transitional": 0,
  "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf2000",
  "mac": "0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93",
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

Unplug

This command unplugs a virtio-net PCIe PF device.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet unplug [-h] [-p PF | -u VUID]

Only one of --pf and --vuid is needed to unplug the device.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--pf

-p

Number

Yes

Unique device ID returned when doing hotplug. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

Yes

Unique device SN returned when doing hotplug. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.


Output

Entry

Type

Description

errno

Num

Error number if operation failed

  • 0 – success

  • non-0 – failed

errstr

String

Explanation of the error number


Example

Unplug-hotplug device using the PF ID:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet unplug -p 0
{'id': '0x1'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

List

This command lists all existing virtio-net devices, with global information and individual information for each device.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet list [-h]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit


Output

The output has two main sections. The first section wrapped by the controller are global configurations and capabilities.

Entry

Type

Description

controller

String

Entries under this section is global information for the controller

emulation_manager

String

The RDMA device manager used to manage internal resources. Should be default mlx5_0.

    
max_hotplug_devices

String

Maximum number of devices that can be hotpluged

    
max_virt_net_devices

String

Total number of emulated devices managed by the device emulation manager

    
max_virt_queues

String

Maximum number of virt queues supported per device

    
max_tunnel_descriptors

String

Maximum number of descriptors the device can send in a single tunnel request

    
supported_features

String

Total list of features supported by device

    
supported_virt_queue_types

String

Currently supported virt queue types: Packed and Split

supported_event_modes

String

Currently supported event modes: no_msix_mode, qp_mode, msix_mode

Each device has its own section under devices.

Entry

Type

Description

devices

String

Entries under this section is per device information

pf_id

Number

Physical function ID

function_type

String

Function type: Static PF, hotplug PF, VF

    
transitional

Number

The current device a transitional hotplug device:

  • 0 – modern device

  • 1 – transitional device

    
vuid

String

Unique device SN, it can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug a device 

    
pci_bdf

String

Bus:device:function to describe the virtio-net PCIe device

pci_vhca_id

Number

Virtual HCA identifier for the general virtio-net device. For debug purposes only.

pci_max_vfs

Number

Maximum number of virtio-net VFs that can be created for this PF. Valid only for PFs.

    
enabled_vfs

Number

Currently enabled number of virtio-net VFs for this PF

    
msix_num_pool_size

Number

Number of free dynamic MSIX available for the VFs on this PF

    
min_msix_num

Number

The minimum number of dynamic MSI-Xs that can be set for an virtio-net VF

    
max_msix_num

Number

The maximum number of dynamic MSI-Xs that can be set for an virtio-net VF

    
min_num_of_qp

Number

The minimum number of dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) that can be set for an virtio-net VF

    
max_num_of_qp

Number

The minimum number of dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) that can be set for an virtio-net VF

    
qp_pool_size

Number

Number of free dynamic data VQ pairs (i.e., each pair has one TX and 1 RX queue) available for the VFs on this PF

num_msix

Number

Maximum number of MSI-X available for this device

num_queues

Number

Maximum virtual queues can be created for this device, driver can choose to create less

enabled_queues

Number

Currently enabled number of virtual queues by the driver

    
max_queues_size

Number

Maximum virtual queue depth in byte can be created for each VQ, driver can use less

    
msix_config_vector

String

MSIX vector number used by the driver for the virtio config space. 0xFFFF means that no vector is requested.

    
mac

String

The virtio-net device permanent MAC address, can be only changed from controller side via modify command

link_status

Number

Link status of the virtio-net device on the driver side

  • 0 – down

  • 1 – up

max_queue_pairs

Number

Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. Control or admin VQ are not counted. From the host side, it appears as Pre-set maximums->Combined in ethtool -l <virtio-dev>.

    
mtu

Number

The virtio-net device MTU. Default is 1500.

    
speed

Number

The virtio-net device link speed in Mb/s

    
rss_max_key_size

Number

The maximum supported length of the RSS key. Only applicable when VIRTIO_NET_F_RSS or VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT is enabled.

    
supported_hash_types

Number

Supported hash types for this device in hex. Only applicable when VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT is enabled:

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_IPv4 (bit 0)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_TCPv4 (bit 1)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_UDPv4 (bit 2)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_IPv6 (bit 3)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_TCPv6 (bit 4)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_UDPv6 (bit 5)

    
ctrl_mac

String

Admin MAC address configured by driver. Not persistent with driver reload or host reboot.

ctrl_mq

Number

Number of queue pairs/channels configured by the driver. From the host side, it appears as Current hardware settings->Combined in ethtool -l <virtio-dev>.

sf_num

Number

Scalable function number used for this virtio-net device

sf_parent_device

String

The RDMA device to use to create the SF

    
sf_parent_device_pci_addr

String

The PCIe device address (bus:device:function) to use to create the SF

    
sf_rep_net_device

String

Represents the virtio-net device

    
sf_rep_net_ifindex

Number

The SF representor network interface index

    
sf_rdma_device

String

The SF RDMA device interface name

sf_cross_mkey

Number

The cross-device MKEY created for the SF. For debug purposes only.

sf_vhca_id

Number

Virtual HCA identifier for the SF. For debug purposes only.

rqt_num

Number

The RQ table ID used for this virtio-net device. For debug purposes only.

aarfs

String

Whether Accelerated Receive Flow Steering configuration is enabled or disabled

dim

String

Whether dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM) is enabled or disabled


Example

The following is an example of a list with 1 static PF created:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet list
{
  "controller": {
    "emulation_manager": "mlx5_0",
    "max_hotplug_devices": "0",
    "max_virt_net_devices": "1",
    "max_virt_queues": "256",
    "max_tunnel_descriptors": "6",
    "supported_features": {
      "value": "0x8b00037700ef982f",
      "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
      "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
      "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
      "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
      "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
      "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
      "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
      "   15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER",
      "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
      "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
      "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
      "   19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
      "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
      "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
      "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
      "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
      "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
      "   34": "VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED",
      "   36": "VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM",
      "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
      "   38": "VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA",
      "   40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
      "   41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ",
      "   56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
      "   57": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT",
      "   59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
      "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
    },
    "supported_virt_queue_types": {
      "value": "0x1",
      "    0": "SPLIT"
    },
    "supported_event_modes": {
      "value": "0x5",
      "    0": "NO_MSIX_MODE",
      "    2": "MSIX_MODE"
    }
  },
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "static PF",
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2306XZ00BNVNETS0D0F2",
      "pci_bdf": "e2:00.2",
      "pci_vhca_id": "0x2",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "msix_num_pool_size": 0,
      "min_msix_num": 0,
      "max_msix_num": 256,
      "min_num_of_qp": 0,
      "max_num_of_qp": 127,
      "qp_pool_size": 0,
      "num_msix": "256",
      "num_queues": "255",
      "enabled_queues": "0",
      "max_queue_size": "256",
      "msix_config_vector": "0xFFFF",
      "mac": "16:B0:E0:41:B8:0D",
      "link_status": "1",
      "max_queue_pairs": "127",
      "mtu": "1500",
      "speed": "100000",
      "rss_max_key_size": "0",
      "supported_hash_types": "0x0",
      "ctrl_mac": "00:00:00:00:00:00",
      "ctrl_mq": "0",
      "sf_num": 1000,
      "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
      "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
      "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
      "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 10,
      "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_3",
      "sf_cross_mkey": "0x12642",
      "sf_vhca_id": "0x124",
      "sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "dim": "disabled"
    }
  ]
}

Query

This command queries detailed information for a given device, including all VQ information if created.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet query [-h] {[-a] | [-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [--dbg_stats] [-b] [--latency_stats] [-q QUEUE_ID] [--stats_clear]
Info

The options --pf , --vf , --vuid , and --all are mutually exclusive (except --pf and --vf which can be used together) , but one of them must be applied.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--all

-a

N/A

No

Query all the detailed information for all available devices. It can be time consuming if a large number of devices is available.

--pf

-p

Number

No

Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vf

-v

Number

No

Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

No

Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--queue_id

-q

Number

No

Queue index of the device VQs

--brief

-b

N/A

No

Query brief information of the device (does not print VQ information)

--dbg_stats

N/A

N/A

No

Print debug counters and information

Note

This option will be depreciated in the future.

--stats_clear

N/A

N/A

No

Clear all the debug counter stats

Note

This option will be depreciated in the future.


Output

Output has two main sections.

  • The first section, wrapped by devices, are configuration and capabilities on the device level, the majority of which are the same as the list command. This section only covers the differences between the two.

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    devices

    String

    Entries under this section is per-device information

        
pci_dev_id

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe device ID. Default: 0x1041.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
pci_vendor_id

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe vendor ID. Default: 0x1af4.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
pci_class_code

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe device class code. Default: 0x20000.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
pci_subsys_id

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe vendor ID. Default: 0x1041.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
pci_subsys_vendor_id

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe subsystem vendor ID. Default: 0x1af4.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
pci_revision_id

    String

    Virtio-net PCIe revision ID. Default: 1.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

        
device_features

    String

    Enabled device feature bits according to the virtio spec. Refer to section "Feature Bits".

        
driver_features

    String

    Enabled driver feature bits according to the virtio spec. Valid only when the driver probes the device. Refer to "Feature Bits".

        
status

    String

    Device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:

    • ACKNOWLEDGE (bit 0)

    • DRIVER (bit 1)

    • DRIVER_OK (bit 2)

    • FEATURES_OK (bit 3)

    • DEVICE_NEEDS_RESET (bit 6)

    • FAILED (bit 7)

    reset

    Number

    Shows if the current virtio-net device undergoing reset:

    • 0 – not undergoing reset

    • 1 – undergoing reset

    enabled

    Number

    Shows if the current virtio-net device is enabled:

    • 0 – disabled, likely FLR has occurred

    • 1 – enabled

  • The second section, wrapped by enabled-queues-info, provides per-VQ information:

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    index

    Number

    VQ index starting from 0 to enabled_queues

    size

    Number

    Driver VQ depth in bytes. It is bound by device max_queues_size .

    msix_vector

    Number

    The MSI-X vector number used for this VQ

    enable

    Number

    If current VQ is enabled or not

    • 0 – disabled

    • 1 – enabled

    notify_offset

    Number

    Driver reads this to calculate the offset from start of notification structure at which this virtqueue is located

    descriptor_address

    Number

    The physical address of the descriptor area

    driver_address

    Number

    The physical address of the driver area

    device_address

    Number

    The physical address of the device area

    received_desc

    Number

    Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    completed_desc

    Number

    Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    bad_desc_errors

    Number

    Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    error_cqes

    Number

    Total number of error CQ entries on this VQ

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    exceed_max_chain

    Number

    Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the maximum allowed chain by device

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    invalid_buffer

    Number

    Total number of times the device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    batch_number

    Number

    The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    dma_q_used_number

    Number

    The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    handler_schd_number

    Number

    Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    aux_handler_schd_number

    Number

    Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    max_post_desc_number

    Number

    Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    total_bytes

    Number

    Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3 only

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    rq_cq_max_count

    Number

    Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    rq_cq_period

    Number

    Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

    rq_cq_period_mode

    Number

    Current period mode for RQ

    • 0x0 – default_mode – use device best defaults

    • 0x1 – upon_eventqueue_period timer restarts upon event generation

    • 0x2 – upon_cqequeue_period timer restarts upon completion generation

    Note

    This option will be depreciated in the future.

Example

The following is an example of querying the information of the first PF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet query -p 0
{
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "static PF",
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2349X00018VNETS0D0F1",
      "pci_bdf": "23:00.1",
      "pci_vhca_id": "0x1",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "pci_dev_id": "0x1041",
      "pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_class_code": "0x20000",
      "pci_subsys_id": "0x1041",
      "pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_revision_id": "1",
       "device_feature": {
        "value": "0x8930032300ef182f",
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
        "   19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
        "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
        "   40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
        "   41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ",
        "   52": "VIRTIO_NET_F_VQ_NOTF_COAL",
        "   53": "VIRTIO_NET_F_NOTF_COAL",
        "   56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
        "   59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
      },
      "driver_feature": {
        "value": "0x8000002300ef182f",
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
        "   19": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN",
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
        "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
      },
      "status": {
        "value": "0xf",
        "    0": "ACK",
        "    1": "DRIVER",
        "    2": "DRIVER_OK",
        "    3": "FEATURES_OK"
      },
      "reset": "0",
      "enabled": "1",
      "num_msix": "64",
      "num_queues": "63",
      "enabled_queues": "63",
      "max_queue_size": "256",
      "msix_config_vector": "0x0",
      "mac": "4E:6A:E1:41:D8:BE",
      "link_status": "1",
      "max_queue_pairs": "31",
      "mtu": "1500",
      "speed": "200000",
      "rss_max_key_size": "0",
      "supported_hash_types": "0x0",
      "ctrl_mac": "4E:6A:E1:41:D8:BE",
      "ctrl_mq": "31",
      "sf_num": 1000,
      "sf_parent_device": "mlx5_0",
      "sf_parent_device_pci_addr": "0000:03:00.0",
      "sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf1000",
      "sf_rep_net_ifindex": 12,
      "sf_rdma_device": "mlx5_2",
      "sf_cross_mkey": "0xC042",
      "sf_vhca_id": "0x7E8",
      "sf_rqt_num": "0x0",
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "dim": "disabled",
      "enabled-queues-info": [
        {
          "index": "0",
          "size": "256",
          "msix_vector": "0x1",
          "enable": "1",
          "notify_offset": "0",
          "descriptor_address": "0x10cece000",
          "driver_address": "0x10cecf000",
          "device_address": "0x10cecf240",
          "received_desc": "256",
          "completed_desc": "0",
          "bad_desc_errors": "0",
          "error_cqes": "0",
          "exceed_max_chain": "0",
          "invalid_buffer": "0",
          "batch_number": "64",
          "dma_q_used_number": "6",
          "handler_schd_number": "4",
          "aux_handler_schd_number": "3",
          "max_post_desc_number": "0",
          "total_bytes": "0",
          "rq_cq_max_count": "0",
          "rq_cq_period": "0",
          "rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
        },
        ......
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Stats

Tip

This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available using the virtnet list and virtnet query commands, but will be deprecated in the future.

This command retrieves the packet counters for a specified device, including detailed information for all Rx and Tx virtqueues (VQs).

To enable/disable byte wise packet counters for each Rx queue, use the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet modify {[-p PF] [-v VF]} device -pkt_cnt {enable,disable}

  • When enabled, byte-wise packet counters are initialized to zero.

  • When disabled, the previous values are retained for debugging purposes. The command will still return these old, disabled counter values.

Note

Packet counters are attached to an RQ. Thus, RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]
Info

The options --pf , --vf , and --vuid are mutually exclusive (except --pf and --vf which can be used together) , but one of them must be applied.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--pf

-p

Number

No

Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vf

-v

Number

No

Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

No

Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--queue_id

-q

Number

No

Queue index of the device RQs or SQs


Output

The output has two sections.

  • The first section wrapped by device are device details along with the packet counter statics enable state.

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    device

    String

    Entries under this section is per-device information

    pf_id

    String

    Physical function ID

    packet_counters

    String

    Indicates whether the packet counters feature is enabled or disabled

  • The second section wrapped by queues-stats are information for each receive VQ.

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    VQ Index

    Number

    The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ

    rx_64_or_less_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_65_to_127_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_128_to_255_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_256_to_511_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

    received_desc

    Number

    Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ

    completed_desc

    Number

    Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ

    bad_desc_errors

    Number

    Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ

    error_cqes

    Number

    Total number of error CQ entries on this VQ

    exceed_max_chain

    Number

    Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device

    invalid_buffer

    Number

    Total number of times the device tried to read or write a buffer which is not registered to the device

    batch_number

    Number

    The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    dma_q_used_number

    Number

    The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    handler_schd_number

    Number

    Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    aux_handler_schd_number

    Number

    Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    max_post_desc_number

    Number

    Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.

    total_bytes

    Number

    Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    rq_cq_max_count

    Number

    Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.

    rq_cq_period

    Number

    Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.

    rq_cq_period_mode

    Number

    Current period mode for RQ

    • 0x0 – default_mode – use device best defaults

    • 0x1 – upon_eventqueue_period timer restarts upon event generation

    • 0x2 – upon_cqequeue_period timer restarts upon completion generation

Example

The following is an example of querying the packet statistics information of PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0
{'pf': '0x0', 'queue_id': '0x0'}
{
  "device": {
    "pf_id": 0,
    "packet_counters": "Enabled",
    "queues-stats": [
      {
        "VQ Index": 0,
        "rx_64_or_less_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_65_to_127_octet_packets": 259,
        "rx_128_to_255_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_256_to_511_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets": 199,
        "rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets": 0,
        "received_desc": "4096",
        "completed_desc": "0",
        "bad_desc_errors": "0",
        "error_cqes": "0",
        "exceed_max_chain": "0",
        "invalid_buffer": "0",
        "batch_number": "64",
        "dma_q_used_number": "0",
        "handler_schd_number": "44",
        "aux_handler_schd_number": "43",
        "max_post_desc_number": "0",
        "total_bytes": "0",
        "err_handler_schd_num": "0",
        "rq_cq_max_count": "0",
        "rq_cq_period": "0",
        "rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
      }
    ]
  }
}  

Modify Device

This command modifies the attributes of a given device.

Info

When dynamic MSI-X mode is enabled, the user should provision the VF from the DPU side before attaching a VF to the VM.

When dynamic MSI-X mode is disabled, the default number of MSI-X vectors is according to VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX value.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet modify [-h] [-p PF] [-v VF] [-u VUID] [-a] {device,queue} ...
Info

The options --pf , --vf , --vuid , and --all are mutually exclusive (except --pf and --vf which can be used together) , but one of them must be applied.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--all

-a

N/A

No

Modify all available device attributes depending on the selection of device or queue

--pf

-p

Number

No

Unique device ID for the PF. May be retrieved using virtnet list.

--vf

-v

Number

No

Unique device ID for the VF. May be retrieved using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

No

Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). May be retrieved by using virtnet list.

device

N/A

Number

No

Modify device specific options

queue

N/A

N/A

No

Modify queue specific options

Device Options

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet modify device [-h] [-m MAC] [-t MTU] [-e SPEED] [-l LINK]
                           [-s STATE] [-f FEATURES]
                           [-o SUPPORTED_HASH_TYPES] [-k RSS_MAX_KEY_SIZE]
                           [-r RX_MODE] [-n MSIX_NUM] [-q MAX_QUEUE_SIZE]
                           [-b RX_DMA_Q_NUM] [-dc {enable,disable}]
                           [-pkt_cnt {enable,disable}] [-aarfs {enable,disable}]
                           [-qp MAX_QUEUE_PAIRS] [-dim {enable,disable}]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

String

No

Show the help message and exit

--mac

-m

Number

No

The virtio-net device MAC address

--mtu

-t

Number

No

The virtio-net device MTU

--speed

-e

Number

No

The virtio-net device link speed in Mb/s

--link

-l

Number

No

The virtio-net device link status

  • 0 – down

  • 1 – up

--state

-s

Number

No

The virtio-net device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:

  • ACKNOWLEDGE (bit 0)

  • DRIVER (bit 1)

  • DRIVER_OK (bit 2)

  • FEATURES_OK (bit 3)

  • DEVICE_NEEDS_RESET (bit 6)

  • FAILED (bit 7)

--features

-f

Hex Number

No

The virtio-net device feature bits according to the virtio spec

--supported_hash_types

-o

Hex Number

No

Supported hash types for this device in hex. Only applicable when VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT is enabled.

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_IPv4 (bit 0)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_TCPv4 (bit 1)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_UDPv4 (bit 2)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_IPv6 (bit 3)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_TCPv6 (bit 4)

  • VIRTIO_NET_HASH_TYPE_UDPv6 (bit 5)

--rss_max_key_size

-k

Number

No

The maximum supported length of RSS key. Only applicable when VIRTIO_NET_F_RSS or VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT is enabled.

--rx_mode

-r

Hex Number

No

The RX mode exposed to the driver:

  • 0 – promisc

  • 1 – all-multi

  • 2 – all-uni

  • 3 – no-multi

  • 4 – no-uni

  • 5 – no-broadcast

--msix_num

-n

Number

No

Maximum number of VQs (both data and ctrl/admin VQ). It is bound by the cap of max_virt_queues at the controller level (virtnet list).

--max_queue_size

-q

Number

No

Maximum number of buffers in the VQ. The queue size value is always a power of 2. The maximum queue size value is 32768.

--max_queue_pairs

-qp

Number

No

Number of data VQ pairs. One VQ pair has one TX queue and one RX queue. Control or admin VQs are not counted. From the host side, it appears as Pre-set maximums->Combined in ethtool -l <virtio-dev>.

--rx_dma_q_num

-b

Number

No

Modify max RX DMA queue number

--drop_counter

-dc

String

No

Enable/disable virtio-net drop counter

--packet_counter

-pkt_cnt

String

No

Enable/disable virtio-net device packet counter stats

--aarfs_config

-aarfs

String

No

Enable/disable auto-AARFS. Only applicable for PF devices (static PF and hotplug PF).

--dim_config

-dim

String

No

Enable/disable dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM)

Note

The following modify options require unbinding the virtio device from virtio-net driver in the guest OS:

  • mac

  • mtu

  • features

  • msix_num

  • max_queue_size

  • max_queue_pairs

For example:

  1. On the guest OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo "bdf of virtio-dev" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind

  2. On the DPU side:

    1. Modify the max queue size of device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -q 2048

    2. Modify the MSI-X number of VF device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -n 8

    3. Modify the MAC address of virtio physical device ID 0 (or with its "VUID string", which can be obtained through virtnet list/query):

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -m 0C:C4:7A:FF:22:93

    4. Modify the maximum number of queue pairs of VF device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -qp 2

  3. On the guest OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo "bdf of virtio-dev" > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind


Queue Options

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet modify queue [-h] -e {event,cqe} -n PERIOD -c MAX_COUNT

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

String

No

Show the help message and exit

--period_mode

-e

String

No

RQ period mode: event or cqe. Default is selected by device for the best result.

--period

-n

Number

No

The event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity

--max_count

-c

Number

No

The max event generation moderation counter of the queue

Output

Entry

Type

Description

errno

Number

Error number:

  • 0 – success

  • Non-0 – failed

errstr

String

Explanation of the error number


Example

To modify the link status of the first VF on the first PF to be down:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet modify -p 0 device -l 0
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'link': '0x0'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

Log

This command manages the log level of virtio-net-controller.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet log [-h] -l {info,err,debug}

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--level

-l

String

Yes

Change the log level of virtio_net_controller from the journal. Default is DEBUG.


Output

Entry

Type

Description

Stdout

String

Success or failed with message


Example

To change the log level to info:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet log -l info
{'level': 'info'}
"Success"

To monitor current log output of the controller service with the latest 100 lines printed out:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ journalctl -u virtio-net-controller -f -n 100

Validate

This command validates configurations of virtio-net-controller.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet validate [-h] -f PATH_TO_FILE

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--file

-f

String

No

Validate the JSON format of the virtnet.conf file of the virtio_net_controller


Output

Entry

Type

Description

Stdout

String

Success or failed with message


Example

To check if virtnet.conf is a valid JSON file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet validate -f /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf is valid

Version

This command prints current and updated version of virtio-net-controller.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet version [-h]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit


Output

Entry

Type

Description

Original Controller

String

The original controller version

Destination Controller

String

The to be updated controller version


Example

Check current and next available controller version:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet version
[
  {
    "Original Controller": "v24.10.17"
  },
  {
    "Destination Controller": "v24.10.19"
  }
]

Update

This command performs a live update to another version installed on the OS. Instead of a complete shutdown and recreating all existing devices, this procedure updates to the new version with minimal down time.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet update [-h] [-s | -t]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--start

-s

N/A

No

Start live update virtio-net-controller

--status

-t

N/A

No

Check live update status


Output

Entry

Type

Description

stdout

String

If the update started successfully


Example

To start the live update process, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet update -s
{'start': '0x1'}
"Update started, use 'virtnet update -t' or check logs for status"

To check the update status during the update process:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet update -t
{'status': '0x1'}
{
  "status": "inactive",
  "last live update status": "success",
  "time_used (s)": 0.604152
}

Restart

This command performs a fast restart of the virtio-net-controller service. Compared to regular restart (using systemctl restart virtio-net-controller) this command has shorter down time per device.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet restart [-h]

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit


Output

Entry

Type

Description

stdout

String

If the fast restart finishes successfully

  • SUCCESS

  • Failed to fast restart


Example

To start the live update process, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet restart
SUCCESS

Health

This command shows health information for given devices.

Note

The virtio-net driver must be loaded for this command to show valid information.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
virtnet health [-h] {[-a] | [-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [show]
Info

The options --pf , --vf , --vuid , and --all are mutually exclusive (except --pf and --vf which can be used together), but one of them must be applied.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--all

-a

N/A

No

Query all the detailed information for all available devices. It can be time consuming if a large number of devices is available.

--pf

-p

Number

No

Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vf

-v

Number

No

Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

No

Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

Sub-command

Required

Description

show

Yes

Show health information for given devices


Output

Entry

Type

Description

pf_id

Number

Physical function ID

type

String

Function type: Static PF, hotplug PF, VF

    
vuid

String

Unique device SN, it can be used as an index to query/modify/unplug a device 

    
dev_status

String

Device status field bit masks according to the virtio spec:

  • ACKNOWLEDGE (bit 0)

  • DRIVER (bit 1)

  • DRIVER_OK (bit 2)

  • FEATURES_OK (bit 3)

  • DEVICE_NEEDS_RESET (bit 6)

  • FAILED (bit 7)

    
health_status

String

  • Good

  • Fatal 

    
health_recover_counter

Number

The number of recoveries has been performed 

    
dev_health_details

Dictionary

Two types of health information are included: control_plane_errors and data_plane_errors ,

where control_plane_errors has following specific errors reported, with value either 0 or 1:

  • sf_rqt_update_err

  • sf_drop_create_err

  • sf_tir_create_err

  • steer_rx_domain_err

  • steer_rx_table_err

  • sf_flows_apply_err

  • aarfs_flow_init_err

  • vlan_flow_init_err

  • drop_cnt_config_err

and data_plane_errors has following specific errors reported, with value either 0 or 1:

  • sq_stall

  • dma_q_stall

  • spurious_db_invoke

  • aux_not_invoked

  • dma_q_errors

  • host_read_errors

Detailed descriptions of each error can be found in Health Statistics.


Example

The following is an example of showing the information of the first PF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet health -p 0 show
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0'}
{
  "pf_id": 0,
  "type": "static PF",
  "vuid": "MT2306XZ00BPVNETS0D0F1",
  "dev_status": {
    "value": "0xf",
    "    0": "ACK",
    "    1": "DRIVER",
    "    2": "DRIVER_OK",
    "    3": "FEATURES_OK"
  },
  "health_status": "Good",
  "health_recover_counter": 0,
  "dev_health_details": {
    "control_plane_errors": {
      "sf_rqt_update_err": 0,
      "sf_drop_create_err": 0,
      "sf_tir_create_err": 0,
      "steer_rx_domain_err": 0,
      "steer_rx_table_err": 0,
      "sf_flows_apply_err": 0,
      "aarfs_flow_init_err": 0,
      "vlan_flow_init_err": 0,
      "drop_cnt_config_err": 0
    },
    "data_plane_errors": {
      "sq_stall": 0,
      "dma_q_stall": 0,
      "spurious_db_invoke": 0,
      "aux_not_invoked": 0,
      "dma_q_errors": 0,
      "host_read_errors": 0
    }
  }
}

Error Code

CLI commands will return non-0 error code upon failure. All error numbers are negative. When there is error happening from log, it could return error number as well.

If the error number is greater than -1000, it's standard error. Please refer to Linux error code at errno

If the error number is less or equal -1000, please refer to the table below for the explaination.

Errno

Error Name

Error Description

-1000

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_FEATURE_VALIDATE

Failed to validate device feature

-1001

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_NOT_FOUND

Failed to find device

-1002

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_NOT_PLUGGED

Failed - Device is not hotplugged

-1003

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_NOT_STARTED

Failed - Device did not start

-1004

VIRTNET_ERR_DRIVER_PROBED

Failed - Virtio driver should not be loaded

-1005

VIRTNET_ERR_EPOLL_ADD

Failed to add epoll

-1006

VIRTNET_ERR_ID_OUT_OF_RANGE

Failed - ID input exceeds the max range

-1007

VIRTNET_ERR_VUID_INVALID

Failed - VUID is invalid

-1008

VIRTNET_ERR_MAC_INVALID

Failed - MAC is invalid

-1009

VIRTNET_ERR_MSIX_INVALID

Failed - MSIX is invalid

-1010

VIRTNET_ERR_MTU_INVALID

Failed - MTU is invalid

-1011

VIRTNET_ERR_PORT_CONTEXT_NOT_FOUND

Failed to find port contex

-1012

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_CONFIG_LOAD

Failed to load config from recovery file

-1013

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_CONFIG_SAVE

Failed to save config into recovery file

-1014

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_FILE_CREATE

Failed to create recovery file

-1015

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_DEL

Failed to delete MAC in recovery file

-1016

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_LOAD

Failed to load MAC from recovery file

-1017

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_SAVE

Failed to save MAC into recovery file

-1018

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MQ_SAVE

Failed to save MQ into recovery file

-1019

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_PFNUM_LOAD

Failed to load PF number from recovery file

-1020

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_RX_MODE_SAVE

Failed to save RX mode into recovery file

-1021

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_SF_SAVE

Failed to save PF and SF number into recovery file

-1022

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_SFNUM_LOAD

Failed to load SF number from recovery file

-1023

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_MAC_FLOW_APPLY

Failed to apply MAC flow by SF

-1024

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_MQ_UPDATE

Failed to update MQ by SF

-1025

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_RX_MODE_SET

Failed to set RX mode by SF

-1026

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_NET_CTRL_OPEN

Failed to open SNAP device control

-1027

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_CROSS_MKEY_CREATE

Failed to create SNAP cross mkey

-1028

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_DMA_Q_CREATE

Failed to create SNAP DMA Q

-1029

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_NET_DEV_QUERY

Failed to query SNAP device

-1030

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_NET_DEV_MODIFY

Failed to modify SNAP device

-1031

VIRTNET_ERR_SNAP_PF_HOTPLUG

Failed to hotplug SNAP PF

-1032

VIRTNET_ERR_VQ_PERIOD_UPDATE

Failed to update VQ period

-1033

VIRTNET_ERR_QUEUE_SIZE_INVALID

Failed - Queue size is invalid

-1034

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_PORT_ADD

Failed to add SF port

-1035

VIRTNET_ERR_WQ_WORKQUEUE_ALLOC

Failed to alloc workqueue

-1036

VIRTNET_ERR_ETH_VQS_OPERATION_ALLOC

Failed to alloc eth VQS operation

-1037

VIRTNET_ERR_ETH_VQS_OPERATION_COMP

Failed to complete eth VQS operation

-1038

VIRTNET_ERR_JSON_OBJ_NOT_EXIST

Failed - JSON obj does not exist

-1039

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_LOAD_PREP

Failed to prepare device load

-1040

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_SW_MIGRATION

Failed to sw migrate a device

-1041

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_IS_SW_MIGRATING

Failed - Device is migrating

-1042

VIRTNET_ERR_MAX_QUEUE_SIZE

Error - queue size must be greater than 2 and is power of 2

-1043

VIRTNET_ERR_MSIX_LESS_EQUAL_THREE

Warning - this device won't function, don't try to probe with virtio driver

-1044

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_POOL_CREATING

SF pool is creating try again later

-1046

VIRTNET_ERR_INVALID_OPTION

Option is not supported

-1047

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_CREATE

Failed to create SF

-1048

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_SF_NUM_OUT_OF_RANGE

SF number for hotplug device should be between 2000 and 2999

-1049

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_SF_NUM_USED

SF number is already used

-1050

VIRTNET_ERR_QUEUE_NUMBER_INVALID

Queue index is invalid

-1051

VIRTNET_ERR_SPEED_INVALID

Invalid speed please check help menu for supported link speeds

-1052

VIRTNET_ERR_SUPPORTED_HASH_TYPES_INVALID

Invalid hash types please check help menu for supported hash types

-1053

VIRTNET_ERR_RSS_MAX_KEY_SIZE_INVALID

Invalid rss max key size supported key size is 40

-1054

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_OFFLOADS_SAVE

Failed to save OFFLOADS into recovery file

-1055

VIRTNET_ERR_SF_OFFLOADS_UPDATE

Failed to update OFFLOADS by SF

-1056

VIRTNET_ERR_READ_LINK

Failed to readlink

-1057

VIRTNET_ERR_PATH_FORMAT

Error - Path format is invalid

-1058

VIRTNET_ERR_Q_COUNTER_ALLOC

Failed to alloc q counter

-1059

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_DIRTY_LOG_SAVE

Failed to save dirty log

-1060

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_DIRTY_LOG_DEL

Failed to delete dirty log

-1061

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_LM_STATUS_SAVE

Failed to save LM status

-1062

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_LM_STATUS_REC

Failed to found LM status record

-1063

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_DEV_MODE_SAVE

Failed to save dev mode

-1064

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_DEV_MODE_REC

Failed to found dev mode record

-1065

VIRTNET_ERR_UNPLUG_NOT_READY

Error - Device is not ready to be unplugged please check host and retry

-1066

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_TABLE_DEL

Failed to delete MAC table in recovery file

-1067

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_TABLE_LOAD

Failed to load MAC table from recovery file

-1068

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_MAC_TABLE_SAVE

Failed to save MAC table into recovery file

-1069

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_HASH_CFG_DEL

Failed to delete hash cfg in recovery file

-1070

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_HASH_CFG_LOAD

Failed to load hash cfg from recovery file

-1071

VIRTNET_ERR_REC_HASH_CFG_SAVE

Failed to save hash cfg into recovery file

-1072

VIRTNET_ERR_DEV_VF_GET

Failed to get VF device

-1073

VIRTNET_ERR_MAX_QUEUES_INVALID

Failed - QUEUES is invalid

-1074

VIRTNET_ERR_DEBUGFS_SAVE

Failed to save into debugfs file

-1075

VIRTNET_ERR_DEBUGFS_DEL

Failed to delete from debugfs file


Feature Guidance

Counters

Packet Statistics

To query the packet counters, use stats command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]
Info

The options --pf , --vf and --vuid are mutually exclusive, but one of them must be applied.

Option

Abbr

Argument Type

Required

Description

--help

-h

N/A

No

Show the help message and exit

--pf

-p

Number

No

Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vf

-v

Number

No

Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--vuid

-u

String

No

Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.

--queue_id

-q

Number

No

Queue index of the device RQs or SQs

Note

This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available through the virtnet list and virtnet query commands will be deprecated in the future.

The following command queries PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0

Output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0
{'pf': '0x0', 'queue_id': '0x0'}
{
  "device": {
    "pf_id": 0,
    "packet_counters": "Enabled",
    "queues-stats": [
      {
        "VQ Index": 0,
        "rx_64_or_less_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_65_to_127_octet_packets": 259,
        "rx_128_to_255_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_256_to_511_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets": 199,
        "rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets": 0,
        "rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets": 0,
        "received_desc": "4096",
        "completed_desc": "0",
        "bad_desc_errors": "0",
        "error_cqes": "0",
        "exceed_max_chain": "0",
        "invalid_buffer": "0",
        "batch_number": "64",
        "dma_q_used_number": "0",
        "handler_schd_number": "44",
        "aux_handler_schd_number": "43",
        "max_post_desc_number": "0",
        "total_bytes": "0",
        "err_handler_schd_num": "0",
        "rq_cq_max_count": "0",
        "rq_cq_period": "0",
        "rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
      }
    ]
  }
}

The output has two sections.

  • The first section, wrapped by device, are device details along with the packet counter statics enable state.

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    device

    String

    Entries under this section is per device information

    pf_id

    String

    Physical function ID

    packet_counters

    String

    packet counters feature: enabled/disabled

  • The second section, wrapped by queues-stats, are information for each receive VQ.

    Entry

    Type

    Description

    VQ Index

    Number

    The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ

    rx_64_or_less_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_65_to_127_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_128_to_255_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_256_to_511_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets

    Number

    The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.

    received_desc

    Number

    Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ

    completed_desc

    Number

    Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ

    bad_desc_errors

    Number

    Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ

    error_cqes

    Number

    Total number of errors CQ entries on this VQ

    exceed_max_chain

    Number

    Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by the device

    invalid_buffer

    Number

    Total number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device

    batch_number

    Number

    The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    dma_q_used_number

    Number

    The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    handler_schd_number

    Number

    Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    aux_handler_schd_number

    Number

    Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    max_post_desc_number

    Number

    Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.

    total_bytes

    Number

    Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

    rq_cq_max_count

    Number

    Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.

    rq_cq_period

    Number

    Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.

    rq_cq_period_mode

    Number

    Current period mode for RQ

    • 0x0 – default_mode – use device best defaults

    • 0x1 – upon_eventqueue_period timer restarts upon event generation

    • 0x2 – upon_cqequeue_period timer restarts upon completion generation

    The second section wrapped by queues-stats IS information for each receive VQ.

VQ Statistics

To query Rx VQ statistics, use the corresponding VQ index. For example, If there are 3 queues configured then to query Rx, VQ uses queue 0, Tx VQ uses queue 1, and Ctrl VQ uses queue 2.

The following is the command to query PF 0, VF 0, and VQ 0 (i.e., Rx).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 -q 0

Output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"enabled-queues-info": [
  {
    "index": "0",
    "size": "256",
    "msix_vector": "0x1",
    "enable": "1",
    "notify_offset": "0",
    "descriptor_address": "0xffffe000",
    "driver_address": "0xfffff000",
    "device_address": "0xfffff240",
    "received_desc": "256",
    "completed_desc": "19",
    "bad_desc_errors": "0",
    "error_cqes": "0",
    "exceed_max_chain": "0",
    "invalid_buffer": "0",
    "batch_number": "64",
    "dma_q_used_number": "0",
    "handler_schd_number": "4",
    "aux_handler_schd_number": "3",
    "max_post_desc_number": "0",
    "total_bytes": "6460",
    "rq_cq_max_count": "0",
    "rq_cq_period": "0",
    "rq_cq_period_mode": "1"
  }

The following are some of the important VQ counters:

Counter Name

Description

total_bytes

Number of bytes received

received_desc

Number of available descriptors received by device

completed_desc

Number of available descriptors completed by the device

error_cqes

Number of error CQEs received on the queue

bad_desc_errors

Number of bad descriptors received

exceed_max_chain

Number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device

invalid_buffer

Number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device

RQ Drop Counter

When DPA is the data path provider, each RQ has its corresponding drop counter, which counts the number of packets dropped inside the DPA virtio RQs.

Info

The drop could also happen from the uplink or SF.

The drop counter only increments (initial value being 0), and its value gets reset to 0 when disabled.

RQ drop counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -dc enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -dc disable

Note

Drop counter is attached to a RQ, thus RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.

To query the drop counter value(s), run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep num_desc_drop_pkts

If there are more than one RQ for a device, the drop count is the sum of all RQ's value.

Packet Counter

Note

Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

The packet counter feature helps the user query the byte-wise packet counters for each Rx queue.

By default, byte-wise packet counters are disabled as that negatively impacts performance. When the user is interested in the debug, enable the packet counter feature using the below command

Packet counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -pkt_cnt enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -pkt_cnt disable

  • When enabled, byte-wise packet counters are initialized to zero.

  • When disabled, the previous values are retained for debugging purposes. The command will still return these old, disabled counter values.

Note

Packet counters are attached to an RQ. Thus, RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.


Health Statistics

Note

Relevant for BlueField-3 only.

The health statistics are for displaying real-time health information of a specific device.

Output example (using VF 0 on PF 0):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet health -p 0 -v 0 show
{
  "pf_id": 0,
  "vf_id": 0,
  "type": "VF",
  "vuid": "MT2306XZ00BPVNETS0D0F2",
  "dev_status": {
    "value": "0xf",
    "    0": "ACK",
    "    1": "DRIVER",
    "    2": "DRIVER_OK",
    "    3": "FEATURES_OK"
  },
  "health_status": "Good",
  "health_recover_counter": 0,
  "dev_health_details": {
    "control_plane_errors": {
      "sf_rqt_update_err": 0,
      "sf_drop_create_err": 0,
      "sf_tir_create_err": 0,
      "steer_rx_domain_err": 0,
      "steer_rx_table_err": 0,
      "sf_flows_apply_err": 0,
      "aarfs_flow_init_err": 0,
      "vlan_flow_init_err": 0,
      "drop_cnt_config_err": 0
    },
    "data_plane_errors": {
      "sq_stall": 0,
      "dma_q_stall": 0,
      "spurious_db_invoke": 0,
      "aux_not_invoked": 0,
      "dma_q_errors": 0,
      "host_read_errors": 0
    }
  }

Where

  • health_status represents the overall status of the device (Good or Fatal)

  • dev_health_details has two sections, control_plane_errors and data_plane_errors, as explained in the following table:

    Counter Name

    Description

    Control Plane Errors

    sf_rqt_update_err

    Counter tallying receive queue table update failures

    sf_drop_create_err

    Counter tallying drop RQ creation failures

    sf_tir_create_err

    Counter tallying TIR create failures

    steer_rx_domain_err

    Counter tallying RX steering rule creation failures

    steer_rx_table_err

    Counter tallying RX table creation failures

    sf_flows_apply_err

    Counter tallying packet flow rule creation failures

    aarfs_flow_init_err

    Counter tallying packet flow initialization failures

    vlan_flow_init_err

    Counter tallying VLAN flow rule initialization failures

    drop_cnt_config_err

    Counter tallying drop counter configuration failures

    Data Plane Errors

    sq_stall

    One or more network send queues stalled without getting completions. This leads traffic stalling for packets flowing over this VQ.

    dma_q_stall

    QP which is paired to itself issues a read request from the DPA to the host to read either available index or descriptor table. This request does not result in a completion and hangs in a loop waiting for a response.

    spurious_db_invoke

    Doorbell handler is repeatedly invoked but DPA finds no new data to be read and posted. This could be due to a faulty driver or issue on the DPA side.

    aux_not_invoked

    To speed up descriptor processing, an auxiliary execution (EU) unit is used if available. The primary thread invokes this EU and waits for the expected thread to run on the auxiliary execution unit. If this EU is not invoked, the primary thread hangs.

    dma_q_errors

    QP which is paired to itself issues a read request from the DPA to the host to read either an available index or the descriptor table. This request results in an error and the QP becomes unavailable. An internal mechanism detects this error QP and recycles it for use at later stage.

Dynamic Interruption Moderation

Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) adjusts the interrupt moderation settings to optimize packet processing. For guest OS kernels older than version 6.8, DIM offloads this function to the DPU, reducing the interrupt rate from the guest OS.

By lowering the interrupt rate in high-bandwidth traffic scenarios, DIM enhances CPU utilization for both the hypervisor and guest VMs, while maintaining nearly the same bandwidth.

Note

DIM is only supported on BlueField-3.

For example, the following table shows the benefit of using DIM:

Tx Interrupt Rate (K irq/s)

Rx Interrupt Rate (K irq/s)

Tx Throughput (Gb/s)

Rx Throughput (Gb/s)

DIM Enabled

7.3

7.5

171

181

DIM Disabled

7.5

23.7

175

181

The following test parameters:

  • Guest OS kernel version – 5.11.0

  • Number of virtio-net device – 1

  • Number of QPs – 31

  • Queue depth – 1024

  • MTU – 1500

  • Benchmark – iPerf with 31 streams

Configuring DIM

DIM is a per-device configuration. To enable or disable it, use this command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p <pf> [-v <vf>] device -dim {enable | disable}

Configuration example:

  1. Unload drivers from the guest-OS side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -rv virtio_net && modprobe -rv virtio_pci

  2. Enable DIM:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -dim enable
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'dim_config': 'enable'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

    Info

    Using disable disables DIM.

  3. Load the drivers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci && modprobe -v virtio_net

  4. Query the device to verify dim is enabled:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b | grep -i dim
      "dim": "enabled"

High Availability

High availability (HA) is essential in network infrastructure to ensure continuous performance with minimal downtime, even during failures.

To support HA, the virtio-net-controller process creates the auxiliary processes virtio-net-emu and virtio-net-ha. The virtio-net-emu process handles primary controller functions, while virtio-net-ha manages HA. virtio-net-ha saves and oversees critical resources from virtio-net-emu and restores it to a working state if a failure occurs. The two processes communicate through IPC messages.

ha-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1747038864490-api-v2.png

Note

High availability is only supported on BlueField-3 and after.

The following table provides possible expected behaviors:

Scenarios

Behavior

Downtime Per Device (sec)

Fallback Action

Virtio-net-emu process crashes (e.g., Segfault)

The virtio-net-ha process tries to automatically recover all devices

< 1

The virtnet restart command if recovery failed

Device/VQ/SF create/destroy failures

HA makes sure the existing device is not affected

N/A

Retry or restart service

DPA command timeout

No action from HA; DPA is likely stuck

N/A

The virtnet restart command


Jumbo MTU

Jumbo MTU is critical for increasing the efficiency of Ethernet and network processing by reducing the protocol overhead (ratio of headers and payload size).

To enable support for jumbo MTU, run the following virtnet command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -t 9216

Info

The example sets the MTU to 9126 for VF 0 on PF 0.

Jumbo MTU is only supported starting from the following version:

Release

Upstream

VM kernel: 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

( VM Linux version supports big MTU after 4.11 )

Ubuntu

DOCA_2.5.0_BSP_4.5.0_Ubuntu_22.04

Virtnet controller

v1.7 or v1.6.26

To configure jumbo MTU (e.g., using VF 0 on PF 0):

  1. Change the MTU of the uplink and SF representor from the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# ifconfig p0 mtu 9216
[dpu]# ifconfig en3f0pf0sf3000 mtu 9216

    If a bond is configured, change the MTU of the bond rather than p0:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# ifconfig bond0 mtu 9216
[dpu]# ifconfig en3f0pf0sf3000 mtu 9216

  2. Restart the virtio-net-controller from the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller

  3. Unload the virtio driver from the host OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -rv virtio-net

  4. Change the corresponding device MTU on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -t 9216

  5. Reload virtio driver from the host OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio-net

  6. Check virtqueue MTU configuration is correct on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 --dbg_stats | grep jumbo_mtu
    "jumbo_mtu": 1
    "jumbo_mtu": 1

  7. Change the MTU of virtio-net interface from the host OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# ifconfig <vnet> mtu 9216

Link Aggregation

It is common to use link aggregation (LAG) or bond interfaces to increase reliability, availability, or bandwidth of networking devices. Virtio-net devices support this mode via DPU-side LAG configurations.

To configure the virtio-net-controller in LAG mode must follow a specific procedure due to the dependency on mlx5 RDMA device:

  1. Stop the virtio-net-controller to avoid resource leakage (which would be caused by LAG destroying the existing mlx5 RDMA device and creating a new bond RDMA device).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# systemctl stop virtio-net-controller.service

  2. Configure the LAG interface for two uplink interfaces from the DPU side. Refer to the " Link Aggregation " page for detailed steps.

    Note

    The virtio-net-controller service starts by default. If DPU is rebooted during LAG configuration, it is necessary to stop the controller before creating a bond interfaces from the DPU side.

  3. Update the controller configuration file to use bond interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
{
  "ib_dev_lag": "mlx5_bond_0",
  "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_bond_0",
  "is_lag": 1,
}

    Info

    Refer to page "Configuration File" for details.

  4. Start the controller for the new configuration to take effect.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# systemctl start virtio-net-controller.service

Live Migration

Live Migration Using vHost Acceleration Software Stack

Virtio VF PCIe devices can be attached to the guest VM using the vhost acceleration software stack. This enables performing live migration of guest VMs.

virtio-vf-pcie-devices-for-vhost-acceleration-version-1-modificationdate-1747038864810-api-v2.png

This section provides the steps to enable VM live migration using virtio VF PCIe devices along with vhost acceleration software.

vdpa-over-virtio-full-emulation-design-version-1-modificationdate-1747038865160-api-v2.png

Prerequisites

  • Minimum hypervisor kernel version – Linux kernel 5.15 (for VFIO SR-IOV support)

  • To use high-availability (the additional vfe-vhostd-ha service which can persist datapath when vfe-vhostd crashes), this kernel patch must be applied.

Install vHost Acceleration Software Stack

Vhost acceleration software stack is built using open-source BSD licensed DPDK.

  • To install vhost acceleration software:

    1. Clone the software source code:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/dpdk-vhost-vfe

      Info

      The latest release tag isvfe-24.10.0-rc2.

    2. Build software:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# apt-get install libev-dev -y
[host]# apt-get install libev-libevent-dev  -y
[host]# apt-get install uuid-dev  -y
[host]# apt-get install libnuma-dev -y
[host]# meson build --debug -Denable_drivers=vdpa/virtio,common/virtio,common/virtio_mi,common/virtio_ha  
[host]# ninja -C build install

  • To install QEMU:

    Info

    Upstream QEMU later than 8.1 can be used or the following NVIDIA QEMU.

    1. Clone NVIDIA QEMU sources.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# git clone git@github.com:Mellanox/qemu.git -b stable-8.1-presetup
[host]# git checkout 24aaba9255

      Info

      Latest stable commit is 24aaba9255 .

    2. Build NVIDIA QEMU.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# mkdir bin 
[host]# cd bin 
[host]# ../configure --target-list=x86_64-softmmu --enable-kvm 
[host]# make -j24

Configure vHost on Hypervisor

    1. Configure 1G huge pages :

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# mkdir /dev/hugepages1G
[host]# mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=1G none /dev/hugepages1G
[host]# echo 16 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-1048576kB/nr_hugepages
[host]# echo 16 > /sys/devices/system/node/node1/hugepages/hugepages-1048576kB/nr_hugepages

    2. Enable qemu:commandline in VM XML by adding the xmlns:qemu option:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      <domain type='kvm' xmlns:qemu='http://libvirt.org/schemas/domain/qemu/1.0'>

    3. Assign a memory amount and use 1GB page size for huge pages in VM XML:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
       <memory unit='GiB'>4</memory>
 <currentMemory unit='GiB'>4</currentMemory>
 <memoryBacking>
    <hugepages>
      <page size='1' unit='GiB'/>
    </hugepages>
 </memoryBacking>

    4. Set the memory access for the CPUs to be shared:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      <cpu mode='custom' match='exact' check='partial'>
  <model fallback='allow'>Skylake-Server-IBRS</model>
  <numa>
    <cell id='0' cpus='0-1' memory='4' unit='GiB' memAccess='shared'/>
  </numa>
</cpu>

    5. Add a virtio-net interface in VM XML:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      <qemu:commandline>
  <qemu:arg value='-chardev'/>
  <qemu:arg value='socket,id=char0,path=/tmp/vhost-net0,server=on'/>
  <qemu:arg value='-netdev'/>
  <qemu:arg value='type=vhost-user,id=vhost1,chardev=char0,queues=4'/>
  <qemu:arg value='-device'/>
  <qemu:arg value='virtio-net-pci,netdev=vhost1,mac=00:00:00:00:33:00,vectors=10,page-per-vq=on,rx_queue_size=1024,tx_queue_size=1024,mq=on,disable-legacy=on,disable-modern=off'/>
</qemu:commandline>

Run vHost Acceleration Service

  1. Bind the virtio PF devices to the vfio-pci driver:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe vfio vfio_pci 
[host]# echo 1 > /sys/module/vfio_pci/parameters/enable_sriov   
[host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1041 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/new_id 
[host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1042 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/new_id
[host]# echo <pf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
[host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
[host]# echo <pf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind 
[host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/vfio-pci/bind   
[host]# lspci -vvv -s <pf_bdf> | grep "Kernel driver"
Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci 
[host]# lspci -vvv -s <vf_bdf> | grep "Kernel driver"
Kernel driver in use: vfio-pci

    Info

    Example of <pf_bdf> or <vf_bdf> format: 0000:af:00.3

  2. Run the vhost acceleration software service by starting the vfe-vhostd service:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# systemctl start vfe-vhostd

    Info

    A log of the service can be viewed by running the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# journalctl -u vfe-vhostd

  3. Provision the virtio-net PF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli mgmtpf -a <pf_bdf>

    Wait on the virtio-net-controller to finish handling PF FLR.

  4. Enable SR-IOV and create a VF (or more):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo 1 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs 
[host]# lspci | grep Virtio
0000:af:00.1 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device 
0000:af:00.3 Ethernet controller: Red Hat, Inc. Virtio network device

  5. Add a VF representor to the OVS bridge on the BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep sf_rep_net_device
"sf_rep_net_device": "en3f0pf0sf3000", 
[dpu]# ovs-vsctl add-port ovsbr1 en3f0pf0sf3000

  6. Provision the virtio-net VF:

    1. On BlueField, change VF MAC address or other device options:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -m 00:00:00:00:33:00

    2. Add VF into vfe-dpdk

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli vf -a <vf_bdf> -v /tmp/vhost-net0

      Note

      If the SR-IOV is disabled and reenabled, the user must re-provision the VFs. 00:00:00:00:33:00 is a virtual MAC address used in VM XML.

Start the VM

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# virsh start <vm_name>


HA Service

Running the vfe-vhostd-ha service allows the datapath to persist should vfe-vhostd crash:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# systemctl start vfe-vhostd-ha


Simple Live Migration

  1. Prepare two identical hosts and perform the provisioning of the virtio device to DPDK on both.

  2. Boot the VM on one server:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# virsh migrate --verbose --live --persistent <vm_name> qemu+ssh://<dest_node_ip_addr>/system --unsafe

Remove Device

When finished with the virtio devices, use following commands to remove them from DPDK:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli vf -r <vf_bdf>
[host]# /usr/local/bin/vfe-vhost-cli mgmtpf -r <pf_bdf>

Live Update

Live update minimizes network interface downtime by performing online upgrade of the virtio-net controller without necessitating a full restart.

Requirements

To perform a live update, the user must install a newer version of the controller either using the rpm or deb package (depending on the OS distro used). Run:

For Ubuntu/Debian
Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# dpkg --force-all -i virtio-net-controller-x.y.z-1.mlnx.aarch64.deb

For CentOS/RedHat
Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# rpm -Uvh virtio-net-controller-x.y.z-1.mlnx.aarch64.rpm --force

Check Versions

Before staring live update, the following command can be used to check the version of the original and destination controllers:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet version
  {
    "Original Controller": "v24.10.13"
  },
  {
    "Destination Controller": "v24.10.16"
  }


Start Updating

If no errors occur, issue the following command to start the live update process:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet update -s

Note

If an error indicates that the update command is unsupported, this means the controller version you are attempting to install is outdated. Reinstalling the correct version resolves the issue.


Check Status

During the update process, the following command may be used to check the update status:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet update -t

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "status": "inactive",                       # updating status, whether live update is finished or ongoing
  "last live update status": "success",       # last live update status
  "time_used (s)": 1.655439                   # time cost for last live update
}

Note

During the update, it is recommended to not issue any virtnet CLI command.

When the update process completes successfully, the command virtnet update status reflects the status accordingly

Note

If a device is actively migrating, the existing virtnet commands appear as "migrating" for that specific device so that the user can retry later.

Note

When live update is in progress, hotplug/unplug and VF creation/deletion are not supported.

Mergeable Rx Buffer

When negotiating with the driver, mergeable buffers is a mode where multiple descriptors are posted to fit a single jumbo sized packet coming from the wire. This is a receive-side only feature which helps im prove performance in situations of a large MTU (e.g., 9K).

Enabling and using mergeable buffers requires updating the configuration file along with advertising feature bits from the controller side as described in the following subsections.

Enabling/Disabling Mergeable Buffers

To enable or disable the mergeable Rx buffer feature, set the mrg_rxbuf attribute in the virtnet.conf configuration file to 1 or 0 respectively.

For example, to enable mergeable Rx buffer:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
{
...
"mrg_rxbuf": 1
...
}

Note

Updating the configuration file requires a restart of the virtio-net-controller.

Info

Refer to "Configuration File" page for more information.


Configuring Device

Mergeable buffer is a per-device feature.

  1. Users must query a device to check if VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER is available. For example, the following PF 0 does not support mergeable buffer:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b
{'all': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'}
{
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2251X00020VNETS1D0F0",
      "pci_bdf": "86:00.0",
      "pci_dev_id": "0x1041",
      "pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_class_code": "0x20000",
      "pci_subsys_id": "0x1",
      "pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_revision_id": "1",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "device_feature": {
        "value": "0x8900010300e7182f",
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
        "   40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
        "   56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
        "   59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
      },
...
}

  2. To enable the feature:

    1. Make sure there is no driver loaded from the guest-OS side:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# modprobe -rv virtio_net && modprobe -rv virtio_pci

    2. Set the 15th bit to 1 in the feature bits, and modify the device:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -f 0x8900010300e7982f
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'features': '0x8900010300e7982f'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

    3. Load the drivers from the host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci && modprobe -v virtio_net

    4. Query the device again, checking whether VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER is available. The following query shows VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER under device_feature and driver_feature. Now mergeable buffer is enabled on PF 0.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b
{'all': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'}
{
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "transitional": 0,
      "vuid": "MT2251X00020VNETS0D0F1",
      "pci_bdf": "85:00.1",
      "pci_dev_id": "0x1041",
      "pci_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_class_code": "0x20000",
      "pci_subsys_id": "0x1041",
      "pci_subsys_vendor_id": "0x1af4",
      "pci_revision_id": "1",
      "pci_max_vfs": "0",
      "enabled_vfs": "0",
      "device_feature": {
        "value": "0x8900032300e7982f",
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
        "   15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER",
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
        "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
        "   40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",
        "   41": "VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ",
        "   56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",
        "   59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
      },
      "driver_feature": {
        "value": "0x8000002300e7982f",
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",
        "   15": "VIRTIO_F_MRG_RX_BUFFER",
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",
        "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"
      },
...
}

Limitations

  • The number of descriptors per work queue entry depends on the MTU size. For best performance, it is recommended to not enable the feature if the MTU is set to the default value (1500).

  • Performance is expected to degrade with this feature when receiving small sized packets (e.g., 64 bytes) from the wire.

  • Mergeable buffer does not work with the packed VQ feature.

  • The mergeable Rx Buffer feature does not work with an MTU equal to 9216. The max MTU value is 9000.

NetDIM

Note

NetDIM is only supported on BlueField-3

Network dynamic interrupt moderation (netDIM) adjusts interrupt moderation settings to optimize packet processing. This feature offloads DIM to virtio PCIe devices, enabling interrupt moderation on the DPU for virtio-net devices that lack netDIM support in the guest kernel.

By reducing interrupt rates during high-bandwidth traffic, DIM improves CPU utilization for both the hypervisor and guest VMs while maintaining nearly the same bandwidth.

Enabling/Disabling NetDIM

To enable or disable netDIM, use the following virtnet command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p <> -v <> device -netdim {enable,disable}

Note

Enabling or disabling netDIM requires the driver not to be loaded.


Configuring NetDIM

NetDIM is enabled per-device.

To enable netDIM:

  1. Make sure there is no driver loaded from the guest-OS side:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -rv virtio_net && modprobe -rv virtio_pci

  2. Enable netDIM by using the using virtnet command on the respective device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 device -netdim enable
{'pf': '0x0', 'all': '0x0', 'subcmd': '0x0', 'net_dim_config': 'enable'}
{
  "errno": 0,
  "errstr": "Success"
}

  3. Load the drivers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci && modprobe -v virtio_net

  4. Query the device to check whether netdim is enabled:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b
{'all': '0x0', 'pf': '0x0', 'dbg_stats': '0x0', 'brief': '0x1', 'latency_stats': '0x0', 'stats_clear': '0x0'}
{
  "devices": [
    {
      "pf_id": 0,
      "function_type": "static PF",
      "transitional": 0,
...
...
      "aarfs": "disabled",
      "netdim": "enabled"
    }
  ]
}

Performance Tuning

Number of Queues and MSIX

Driver Configuration

The virtio-net driver can configure the number of combined channels via ethtool. This determines how many virtqueues (VQs) can be used for the netdev. Normally, more VQs result in better overall throughput when multi-threaded (e.g., iPerf with multiple streams).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# ethtool -l eth0
Channel parameters for eth0:
Pre-set maximums:
RX:             n/a
TX:             n/a
Other:          n/a
Combined:       31
Current hardware settings:
RX:             n/a
TX:             n/a
Other:          n/a
Combined:       15

Therefore, it is common to pick a larger number (less than pre-set maximums) of channels using the following command.

Tip

Normally, configuring the combined number of channels to be the same as number of CPUs available on the guest OS will yield good performance.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[host]# ethtool -L eth0 combined 31
[host]# ethtool -l eth0
Channel parameters for eth0:
Pre-set maximums:
RX:             n/a
TX:             n/a
Other:          n/a
Combined:       31
Current hardware settings:
RX:             n/a
TX:             n/a
Other:          n/a
Combined:       31


Device Configuration

To reach the best performance, it is required to make sure each tx/rx queue has an assigned MSIX. Check the information of a particular device and make sure num_queues is less than num_msix.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b | grep -i num_
      "num_msix": "64",
      "num_queues": "8",

If num_queues is greater than num_msix, it is necessary to change mlxconfig to reserve more MSIX than queues. It is determined by the VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX. Please refer to the "Virtio-net Deployment" page for more information.

Queue Depth

By default, queue depth is set to 256. It is common to use a larger queue depth (e.g., 1024). This cannot be requested from the driver side but must be done from the device side.

Refer to the "Virtnet CLI Commands" page to learn how to modify device max_queue_size.

MTU

To improve performance, the user can use jumbo MTU. Refer to "Jumbo MTU" page for information regarding MTU configuration.

Recovery

Recovery is critical for status restoration (both control plane and data plane) for cases such as controller restart, live update, or live migration.

The recovery process relies on JSON files stored in /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/recovery, where each device (either PF or VF) has a corresponding file named after its unique VUID.

The following entries are saved to the recovery file and restored when necessary:

Entry

Type

Description

port_ib_dev

String

RDMA device name the virtio-net device is created on

pf_id

Number

ID of PF

vf_id

Number

ID of VF, valid for VF only

function_type

String

PF or VF

bdf_raw

Number

Virtio-net device bus:device:function in uint16 type

device_type

String

Static or hotplug (only for PF)

mac

String

MAC address of device

pf_num

Number

PCIe function number

sf_num

Number

SF number which was used for this virtio-net device

mq

Number

Number of multi-queue created for this virtio-net device

An example of recovery file for a hotplug PF device:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "port_ib_dev": "mlx5_0",
  "pf_id": 0,
  "function_type": "pf",
  "bdf_raw": 57611,
  "device_type": "hotplug",
  "mac": "0c:c4:7a:ff:22:93",
  "pf_num": 0,
  "sf_num": 2000,
  "mq": 3
}

Use Cases

Depending on the actions of the BlueField or host, recovery may or may not be performed. Please refer to the following table for individual scenarios:

DPU Actions

Host Actions

Restart Controller

Live Update

Hot Unplug

Destroy VFs

Unload Driver

Power Cycle Host & DPU

Warm Reboot

Live Migration

Static PF

Recover

Recover

N/A

N/A

Recover

No recover

Recover

Recover

Hotplug PF

Recover

Recover

No recover

N/A

Recover

No recover

Recover

Recover

VF

Recover

Recover

N/A

Recovery file deleted

No Recover

No recover

No recover

Recover

Note

These recovery files are internal to the controller and should not be modified.

Note

Controller recovery is enabled by default and does not need user configuration or intervention. When the mlxconfig settings used by the controller take effect, the newly started controller service automatically deletes all recovery files.

Transitional Device

A transitional device is a virtio device which supports drivers conforming to virtio specification 1.x and legacy drivers operating under virtio specification 0.95 (i.e., legacy mode) so servers with old Linux kernels can still utilize virtio-based technology.

Info

Currently, only transitional VF device is supported.

Note

Host kernel version must be newer than v6.9.

Note

When using this feature, vfe-vdpa-dpdk solutions cannot be used anymore, including vfe-vdpa-dpdk live migration.

Note

Libvirt does not support the virtio_vfio_pci kernel driver. Use the QEMU command line to start the VM instead.

Transitional Virtio-net VF Device

  1. Configure virtio-net SR-IOV. R efer to "Virtio-net Deployment" for details.

  2. Modify configuration file to add the "lm_prov": "kernel" option.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
{
...
"lm_prov": "kernel",
...
}

  3. Restart the virtio-net controller for the configuration to take effect:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service

  4. Create virtio-net VF devices on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# modprobe -v virtio_pci
[host]# modprobe -v virtio_net
[host]# echo <vf_num> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<pf_bdf>/sriov_numvfs

  5. Bind the VF devices with the virtio_vfio_pci kernel driver:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo <vf_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/<vf_bdf>/driver/unbind
[host]# echo 0x1af4 0x1041 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio_vfio_pci/new_id
[host]# modprobe -v virtio_vfio_pci
[host]# lspci -s <vf_bdf> -vvv | grep -i virtio_vfio_pci
Kernel driver in use: virtio_vfio_pci

  6. Add the following option into the QEMU command line to passthrough the VF device into the VM:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    -device vfio-pci,host=<vf_bdf>,id=hostdev0,bus=pci.<#BUS_IN_VM>,addr=<#FUNC_IN_VM>

  7. Load virtio-net driver as legacy mode inside the VM:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [vm]# modprobe -v virtio_pci force_legacy=1
[vm]# modprobe -v virtio_net
[vm]# lspci -s <vf_bdf_in_vm> -n
00:0a.0 0200: 1af4:1000

  8. Verify that the VF is a transitional device:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p <pf_id> -v <vf_id> | grep transitional
      "transitional": 1,

VF Dynamic MSIX

In virtio-net controller, each VF gets the same number of MSIX and virtqueues (VQs) so that each data VQ has a MSIX assigned. This means that changing the number of MSIX updates the number of VQs.

By default, each VF is assigned with the same number of MSIX, the default number is determined by the minimum of NUM_VF_MSIX and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX.

Using dynamic VF MSIX, a VF can be assigned with more MSIX/queues than its default. MSIX hardware resources of all VF devices are managed by PF via a shared MSIX pool. The user can reduce the MSIX of one VF, thus releasing its MSIX resources to the shared pool. On the other hand, another VF can be assigned with more MSIX than its default to gain more performance.

image-2024-4-18_15-17-0-version-1-modificationdate-1747038865413-api-v2.png

Firmware Configuration

The emulation VF device uses VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX to set the MSIX number.

VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX is available to set the MSIX number of the emulation VF device. For the emulation VF device, uses the new configuration VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX instead of the old configuration NUM_VF_MSIX.

  • If VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX!=0, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX is used for the PF only, and VF uses VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX.

    For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX=32 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=32

  • If VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX==0, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX is used for the PF and VF.

The default number of MSIX for each VF is determined by minimum(NUM_VF_MSIX, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX). For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=32 NUM_VF_MSIX=32

Power cycle the BlueField and host to have the mlxconfig taking effect.

MSIX

MSIX Capability

The MSIX pool for VFs is managed by their PF. To check the share pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size

By default, the share pool size is empty (0), since all MSIX resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the MSIX of one or more VFs, the reduced MSIX is released back to the pool.

However, the number of MSIX can be assigned to a given VF is also bound by capability. To check those caps, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i max_msix_num
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i min_msix_num

To check the currently assigned number of MSIX, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep num_msix

If num_msix is less than max_msix_num cap, more MSIX can be assigned to the VF.

Reallocating VF MSIX

To allocate more MSIX to one VF, there should be MSIX available from the pool. This is done by reducing the MSIX from another VF(s).

The following example shows the steps to reallocate MSIX from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF has 32 MSIX available as default:

  1. Unbind both VF devices from host driver.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
[host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind

  2. Reduce the MSIX of VF1.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4

  3. Check pool size of PF0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size

    Confirm the reduced MSIX are added to the share pool.

  4. Increase the MSIX of VF0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -n 48

  5. Check the MSIX of VF0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i num_msix

  6. Bind both VF devices to host driver.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind
[host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind

    Note

    The number of MSIX must be an even number greater than 4.

MSIX Limitations

  • MSIX and QP configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following modify command should result in failure:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6

  • To use a VF, make sure to assign a valid MSIX number:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 10

    The minimum number of MSIX resources required for the VF to load the host driver is 4 if VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ is negotiated, or 2 if it is not.

  • The MSIX resources of a VF can be reduced to 0, but doing so prevents the VF from functioning.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 0

Queue Pairs

Queue pairs (QPs) are the number of data virtio queue (VQ) pairs. Each VQ pair has one transmit (TX) queue and one receive (RX) queue. These pairs are dedicated to handling data traffic and do not include control or admin VQs.

QP Capability

The QP pool for VFs is managed by their PF.

To check the shared pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size

By default, the shared pool size is empty (0), since all QP resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the QP of one or more VFs, the reduced QP is released back into the pool.

However, the number of QPs assignable to a VF depends on its supported capabilities. To verify these capabilities, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i max_num_of_qp
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i min_num_of_qp

To check the currently assigned number of QPs, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep max_queue_pairs

If max_queue_pairs is less than max_num_of_qp cap, then more QPs can be assigned to the VF.

Reallocating VF QPs

To allocate more QPs to one VF, there should be QPs available from the pool as explained in the previous section.

The following example illustrates the process of reallocating a QP from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF initially has 32 QPs available by default:

  1. Unbind both VF devices from the host driver:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
[host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind

  2. Reduce the number of QPs VF1 has:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 1

  3. Check the pool size of PF0 and confirm that the reduced number of QPs are added to the shared pool:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size

  4. Increase the number of QPs VF0 has:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -qp 23

  5. Check the number of QPs VF0 has:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i max_queue_pairs

  6. Bind both VF devices to the host driver:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind
[host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind

    Note

    The number of QPs must be greater than 0.

QP Limitations

  • QP and MSIX configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following modify command should result in failure:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6

  • To use a VF, assign it with a valid QP number:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4

    The minimum number of QP resources which allows the VF to load the host driver is 1.

  • The QP resources of a VF can be reduced to 0. However, the VF would not be functional in this case.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 0

Virt Queue Types

Virt queues (VQs) are the mechanism for bulk data transport on virtio devices. Each device can have zero or more VQs.

VQs can be in one of the following modes:

  • Split

  • Packed

Warning

When changing the supported VQ types, make sure to unload the guest driver first so the device can modify the supported feature bits.

Split VQ

Currently the default VQ type. Split VQ format is the only format supported by version 1.0 of the virtio spec.

In split VQ mode, each VQ is separated into three parts:

  • Descriptor table – occupies the descriptor area

  • Available ring – occupies the driver area

  • Used ring – occupies the device area

Each of these parts is physically-contiguous in guest memory. Split VQ has a very simple design, but its sparse memory usage puts pressure on CPU cache utilization and requires several PCIe transactions for each descriptor.

Configuration

The following shows how the output of the virtnet list command appears only when split VQ mode is enabled:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 "supported_virt_queue_types": {
      "value": "0x1",
      "    0": "SPLIT"
    },

Packed VQ

Packed VQ addresses the limitations of split VQ by merging the three rings in one location in virtual environment guest memory. This mode allows for fewer PCIe transactions and better CPU cache utilization per each descriptor access.

Info

Packed VQ is supported from kernel 5.0 with the virtio-support-packed-ring commit from the guest OS.

Configuration

Packed VQ mode can be enabled by defining packed_vq in the configuration file at the following path /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf.

The following is an example of the packed_vq enabled in the configuration file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "single_port": 1,
  "packed_vq": 1,
  "sf_pool_percent": 0,
  "sf_pool_force_destroy": 0,
   "vf": {
    "mac_base": "CC:48:15:FF:00:00",
    "vfs_per_pf": 126
  }
}

The controller must be restarted after the configuration file is modified for the changes to take effect. Make sure to unload virtio-net/virtio-pcie drivers on the host and run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service

To check if the configuration has taken effect and controller supported packed VQ mode, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet list

Check for PACKED in supported_virt_queue_types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"supported_virt_queue_types": {                                           
      "value": "0x3",                                                         
      "    0": "SPLIT",                                                       
      "    1": "PACKED"                                                       
    },   

Virtio-net/virtio-pci drivers can be loaded at this point to create VQs in packed mode. Once the driver is loaded to verify that the device has packed VQ mode enabled, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[dpu]# virtnet query -p <PFID> -v <VFID>

Check for VIRTNET_F_RING_PACKED in the driver features:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
"driver_feature": {                                                                                    
        "value": "0x8930012700e7182f",                                                                       
        "    0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM",                                                                        
        "    1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM",                                                                  
        "    2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS",                                                         
        "    3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU",                                                                         
        "    5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC",                                                                         
        "   11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4",                                                                   
        "   12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6",                                                                   
        "   16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS",                                                                      
        "   17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ",                                                                     
        "   18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX",                                                                     
        "   21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE",                                                              
        "   22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ",                                                                          
        "   23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR",                                                               
        "   32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1",                                                                       
        "   33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM",                                                                  
        "   34": "VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED",                                                                     
        "   37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV",                                                                          
        "   40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET",                                                                      
        "   52": "VIRTIO_NET_F_VQ_NOTF_COAL",                                                                
        "   53": "VIRTIO_NET_F_NOTF_COAL",                                                                   
        "   56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO",                                                                    
        "   59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN",                                                                
        "   63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX"                                                                 
      },                            

If there are VFs mapped to multiple VMs then it is possible to have some devices create VQs in packed mode and some in split mode depending on the OS version and whether the driver has the feature supported.

Known Limitations

The following features are not currently supported when packed VQ is enabled:

  • Mergeable buffer

  • Jumbo MTU

  • UDP segmentation offload and RSS hash report

Virtio-net Feature Bits

Per virtio spec, virtio the device negotiates with the virtio driver on the supported features when the driver probes the device. The final negotiated features are a subset of the features supported by the device.

From the controller's perspective, all feature bits can be supported by a device are populated by virtnet list. Each individual virtio-net device is able to choose the feature bits supported by itself.

The following is a list of the feature bits currently supported by controller:

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR

  • VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1

  • VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM

  • VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED

  • VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM

  • VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV

  • VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA

  • VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET

  • VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX

Info

For more information on these bits, refer to the VIRTIO Version 1.2 Specifications.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 27, 2026
content here