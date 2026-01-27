Docker Containers
On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.
Docker containers are supported on MLNX_OFED using Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.
Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table.
Linux Containers Networking Modes
Orchestration and Clustering Tool
Version
Networking Mode
Link Layer
Virtualization Mode
Docker
Docker Engine
17.03 or higher
SR-IOV using sriov-plugin along with docker run wrapper tool
InfiniBand and Ethernet
SR-IOV
Kubernetes
Kubernetes
1.10.3 or higher
SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin
InfiniBand and Ethernet
SR-IOV
VXLAN using IPoIB bridge
InfiniBand
Shared HCA