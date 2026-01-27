The NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 data-path accelerator (DPA) is an embedded subsystem designed to accelerate workloads that require high-performance access to the NIC engines in certain packet and I/O processing workloads. Applications leveraging DPA capabilities run faster on the DPA than on host. Unlike other programmable embedded technologies, such as FPGAs, the DPA enables a high degree of programmability using the C programming model, multi-process support, tools chains like compilers and debuggers, SDKs, dynamic application loading, and management.

The DPA architecture is optimized for executing packet and I/O processing workloads. As such, the DPA subsystem is characterized by having many execution units that can work in parallel to overcome latency issues (such as access to host memory) and provide an overall higher throughput.

The following diagram illustrates the DPA subsystem. The application accesses the DPA through the DOCA library (DOCA DPA) or the DOCA driver layer (FlexIO SDK). On the host or DPU side, the application loads its code into the DPA (shown as "Running DPA Process") as well as allocates memory, NIC queues, and more resources for the DPA process to access. The DPA process can use device side libraries to access the resources. The provided APIs support signaling of the DPA process from the host or DPU to explicitly pass control or to obtain results from the DPA.

The threads on the DPA can react independently to incoming messages via interrupts from the hardware, thereby providing full bypass of DPU or Arm CPU for datapath operations.

The following sections provide an overview of the DPA platform design.