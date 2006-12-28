DOCA Documentation v2.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
General Support

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.43.4100

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.43.4100

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

24.10-33

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 is the last DOCA release to support ConnectX-4. DOCA 2.9.0 will be an LTS version and will be supported for 3 years for bug fixes and CVE updates.

Note

BlueField-2 and ConnectX-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families, respectively, that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-2

24.43.4100

ConnectX-7

28.43.4100

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.43.4100

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.43.4100

ConnectX-6

20.43.4100

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.8002

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1908

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Package

Revision

Description

Licenses

clusterkit

1.14.462-1.2410068

Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.19.1

CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

Proprietary

dpacc

1.9.0-6

High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

Proprietary

dpcp

1.1.50-1.2410068

BSD-3-Clause, Proprietary

flexio

24.10.2454

SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

Proprietary

fwctl

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.kver.5.10.0_136.12.0.88.4.ctl3s

GPLv2

hcoll

4.8.3230-1.2410068

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2410068

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2410068

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2410068

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.21905.MLNX20250604.g53bdce92c.2410325

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

GPLv2

isert

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.30.1-1210

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.60-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.40.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.30.1-113

Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2410.4.2

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2

mlnx-en

24.10-4.1.3.0

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.9-1.2410068

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410325

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-2

Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.rhel8u6

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0.bf.rhel8u6

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-7

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

24.10-0.2410068

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2410068

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2410068

BSD

mstflint

4.29.0-1

User space part of our MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2410068

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

24.10-OFED.24.10.4.1.3.0

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7rc1-1.2410325

BSD

opensm

5.21.12.MLNX20250617.f74e01b8-0.1.2410325

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.9.3-0016-25.06-based-3.3.3

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

24.10.0-0.95.g370212b.2410325

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later

rdma-core

2410mlnx54-1.2410068

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1:1.60.6

Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

Proprietary

rshim

2.3.8

GPLv2

sharp

3.9.1.MLNX20250604.25aad3d5-1.2410325

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2410068

BSD

spdk

23.01.5-26

Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

Proprietary

srp

2410mlnx54-1.2410068

GPLv2

ucx

1.18.0-1.2410068

BSD

virtio-net-controller

24.10.45-1

Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices

Proprietary

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068.rhel8u6

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

libxpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068.rhel8u6

LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

2.9.4

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

2.9.4

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

2.9.4

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

2.9.4

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.9.4

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

2.9.4

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

2.9.4

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

Alinux 3.2

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Azure Linux 3.0

x86

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-552.el8. aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-585.el9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.0-585.el9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 22.06

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.8

aarch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.9

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-16-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

aarch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP11

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 10 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 10 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.11

aarch64

6.11

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

aarch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.7

aarch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

aarch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

aarch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

aarch64

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg