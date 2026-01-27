Hardware Accelerated 802.1ad VLAN (Q-in-Q Tunneling)

Q-in-Q tunneling allows the user to create a Layer 2 Ethernet connection between two servers. The user can segregate a different VLAN traffic on a link or bundle different VLANs into a single VLAN. Q-in-Q tunneling adds a service VLAN tag before the user's 802.1Q VLAN tags.

For Q-in-Q support in virtualized environments (SR-IOV), please refer to " Q-in-Q Encapsulation per VF in Linux (VST) " .

To enable device support for accelerated 802.1ad VLAN: