CPU Overhead Distribution

When creating a Completion Queue (CQ) using the ibv_create_cq() API, the comp_vector argument determines the assignment of the CQ to an Event Queue (EQ).

If comp_vector is set to 0 and the CPU core executing the verb is not core 0, the driver automatically assigns the CQ to the completion EQ with the fewest CQs currently reporting to it. This strategy helps balance CPU overhead by distributing CQs across available completion EQs.

To explicitly assign a CQ to a specific EQ, set the desired EQ index in the comp_vector argument.
