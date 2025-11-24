Customer Affecting Changes

On This Page
DOCA -FLOW 3.0
The following features are not supported in DOCA 3.0. Support is planned for the DOCA 3.1 release in July.
For applications that require this functionality, use DOCA Flow 2.9.3
Applications should avoid calling
In pipe creation, the
Customer is required to change its application src-code and recompile due to the following change:
The port ID must now be provided as a numeric value only
Customer is required to change its application src-code and recompile after adapting the following:
CT should now be configured using setter functions only
Customer is required to change its application src-code and recompile after adapting the following:
Rearranging scratch area usage
Customer is required to change its application src-code and recompile after validating the correct usage of the scratch area buffer (
For the new arrangement, refer to the "Metadata" section in DOCA Flow.
No more need to specify usage of DOCA ETH device when running without DPDK
Customer no longer needs to specify
The detection is done automatically, and this mode argument will be ignored if used.
Struct changes
Customer is required to change its application src-code and recompile, due to changes in the following structs:
Enumeration values were changed
Customer is required to recompile its application due to changes in the
OVS-DPDK Hardware Acceleration
E2E cache is deprecated in DOCA 3.0.0
DOCA-HOST 3.0.0 (April 2025)
mlxdevm tool
DOCA-Host 3.2 (Oct 2025)
Deprecation of phy counters:
and replacing it with:
Deprecation of has_smi sysfs
and replacing it with
The customer is advised to parse it as follow:
Deprecation of sysfs set/show hfunc
and replacing it with
and
Deprecation of pfc_stall_prevention
and replacing it with:
and
where:
with
Deprecation of sysfs which displays VF statistics by VF:
The user is advised to use:
VGT+ capability will no longer be supported as of October 2025.
"Per Channel Statistics" ethtool private-flag will no longer be supported as of October 2025.
Deprecation of "commands_cache" sysfs.
DOCA-Host 3.1 (Jul 2025)
DOCA-OFED profile: Deprecation of openvswitch component, and replacing it with doca-openvswitch component. The content and supported features are the same, yet customer using openvswitch component will need to re-build with the new package new doca-openvswitch.
DOCA-FLOW 3.1 (Jul 2025)
Enforce usage of
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions.
For older changes, consult the DOCA documentation archive.
DOCA-HOST 2.10.0 (Jan 2025)
When Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) is enabled, static coalescing parameters cannot be set, as their values will be overridden by the dynamic algorithm.
Disable Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) to set the coalescing parameters.
ConnectX-4 adapter cards family is no longer supported.
N/A
Removed support for the following OSes:
N/A
DOCA-FLOW 2.10.0
The following features are NOT supported in DOCA 2.10 release (The features would be supported in DOCA 3.0 April/25 release):
ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe, ordered_list pipe, external send queue (SQ), pipe resize
Users can not use these DOCA Flow features. For applications that require this functionality, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1
Removed the need to use a
When creating a pipe with crypto action, UINT32_MAX will represent a changeable shared object. Otherwise, 0<
The memory for modify field and encap actions needs to be allocated upfront per port
The
Strict matching is no longer supported
The
Setting
Users need to do relaxed matching. More details and usage examples can be seen in section Relaxed Match.
The aging mechanism no longer relies on DPDK, thus the DPDK arg service_core=<num cores>, svc_cycle_time=<cycle time> are no longer supported
Users should use the following new API instead:
The
Users should update it to big-endian. The recommended way is to use
Refactored RSS config API to adhere to other resource types
Users have to specify whether the RSS is shared or non-shared.
Usage examples can be found in various samples (e.g.,
Enumeration values were changed
Users need to recompile the app lication since the following enums values were changed:
DOCA Flow Tune is at Alpha level, and switch visualization is not supported
N/A
Match fields
User needs to use parser_meta.outer_l4_checksum_ok and parser_meta.inner_l4_checksum_ok to check if checksum is valid
Before 2.10.0: During DOCA Flow initialization, the programs register a callback for processing important "life events" in the cycle of the entry. This callback is invoked upon "entry add" and "entry removal".
Starting 2.10.0: The callback is also invoked also upon "port stop" during the removal of pipe entries. Thus, user context should be still defined.
DOCA-ETH 2.10.0
The following samples are NOT supported:
Users can not use these DOCA samples. If these are needed, please use DOCA FLOW 2.9.1
DOCA 2.9.0 (Oct 2024)
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue, as of firmware version 28.43.2026, the DPA outbox is configured to operate in non-blocking mode, causing DPA outbox requests to complete immediately without waiting for actual completion. As a result, the DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before initiating another DPA outbox operation.
Update the firmware version to 28.43.2026 or higher or update the BF-Bundle (containing this firmware) and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x or higher.
This is mandatory for customers programming the DPA (e.g., DPA with DOCA PCC, or using NVIDIA turn-key apps which utilize the DPA (virtio-net/blk/fs, NVMe).
DPA Thread Context
Due to internal-stack API changes, as of firmware v28.43.2026, DPA thread context is changed in the DPA. This affects the overlying DPA stack.
As of firmware version 28.43.2026, internal-stack API changes have altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack.
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices.
N/A