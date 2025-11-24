DOCA Accelerated UPF Reference Application Guide

The Accelerated UPF-RAP provides a reference implementation of an accelerated data path of UPF on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField-3®.

This project is intended for UPF vendors looking to hardware accelerate their UPF data-plane. It provides a reference implementation for developers as well as a platform to evaluate the functionality and performance. It is important to note that this project is not a UPF implementation by itself, and users should not expect it to work as a full-fledged UPF or comply fully with the 3GPP standard.

HW Acceleration: The Accelerated UPF RAP optimizes data traffic handling between RAN (gNB) and WAN (DN) by leveraging BlueField-3 hardware acceleration capabilities. Using DOCA Flow API, the application programs UPF's domain-specific network pipelines directly into BlueField-3's hardware, significantly reducing CPU overhead by processing packets in hardware rather than software.

Bidirectional Processing (Uplink, Downlink) :

RAN to DN Flow (Uplink) : Ingress: All N6 traffic is received on BlueField-3 Port A. Processing: BlueField-3 applies appropriate processing to the N6 traffic, including GTP encapsulation, routing, policy enforcement, quota management, or any other relevant actions based on the traffic characteristics and network configuration. Egress: After processing, BlueField-3 forwards the N6 traffic to Port B.

DN to RAN Flow (Downlink) : Ingress: All N3 traffic is received on BlueField-3 Port B. Processing: BlueField-3 processes the N3 traffic, applying actions such as GTP decapsulation, QoS enforcement, user-plane policy application, or routing as per the core network's requirements. Egress: After processing, BueField-3 forwards the N3 traffic to Port A.



This flow ensures efficient and streamlined traffic processing and forwarding for both N6 and N3 interfaces, enabling robust user-plane functionality with clear traffic flow paths.

The Accelerated UPF-RAP is designed to efficiently handle and manage traffic while incorporating key features for functionality, performance, observability, and resource optimization. The detailed operation and capabilities are as follows:

HW Accelerated Features:

Rate Meters: Configurable rate meters monitor and enforce traffic throughput on N3 and N6 interfaces.

Quota Counters: Per-subscriber quota management is enabled, tracking data usage against assigned limits. Actions (e.g., throttling or redirecting traffic) can be applied when quotas are exceeded.

Flow Aging: A flow aging mechanism efficiently tracks active flows and removes inactive ones based on configurable timeouts, ensuring resource efficiency and preventing stale flow accumulation.

Software Features with Hardware Assistance:

Configurable Slow Path Packet Redirection : Allows configuring the number of packets from a flow to be processed by software before the flow is accelerated to hardware, which fits to use cases such as DPI.

Connection Tracking Infrastructure: Maintains a shared software context for N3 and N6 flows of the same connection. This is achieved in a performance-oriented manner by utilizing symmetric RSS, which ensures that both flows are processed on the same core. This approach enables lock-free database access, enhancing efficiency and reducing latency.

Debuggability and Telemetry: Real-time debug counters provide visibility into flow-level and packet-level operations.

The Accelerated UPF-RAP does not enforce a specific traffic type (N3/N6) on either port. Instead, it is designed to handle both traffic types on any port interchangeably.

These advanced features ensures the UPF is capable of meeting modern network demands with high efficiency, robust observability, and optimal resource management for N3 and N6 flows.