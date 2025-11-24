On This Page
DOCA App Shield
This guide provides instructions on using the DOCA App Shield API.
DOCA App Shield API offers a solution for strong intrusion detection capabilities using the DPU services to collect and analyze data from the host's (or a VM on the host) memory in real time. This solution provides intrusion detection and forensics investigation in a way that is:
Robust against attacks on a host machine
Able to detect a wide range of attacks (including zero-day attacks)
Least disruptive to the execution of host application (where current detection solutions hinder the performance of host applications)
Transparent to the host, such that the host does not need to install anything (other than providing some files obtained from the tool)
App Shield uses a DMA device to access the host's memory and analyze it.
The App Shield API provides multiple functions that help with gathering data extracted from system's memory (e.g., processes list, modules list, connections). This data helps with detecting attacks on critical services or processes in a system (e.g., services that enforce integrity or privacy of the execution of different applications).
Configure the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform's (DPU or SuperNIC) firmware.
On BlueField, configure the PF base address register and NVMe emulation. Run:
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_SIZE=
2PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
1
If working with VFs, configure NVME emulation, SR-IOV, and number of VFs. Run:
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=
1SRIOV_EN=
1NUM_OF_VFS=<vf-number>
Perform graceful shutdown and a cold boot from the host.Info
These configurations can be checked using the following command:
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -E
"NVME|BAR|SRIOV|NUM_OF_VFS"
Download target system (host/VM) symbols.
For Ubuntu:
host> sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ddebs.list << EOF deb http:
//ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs) main restricted universe multiversedeb http:
//ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-updates main restricted universe multiversedeb http:
//ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-proposed main restricted universe multiverseEOF host> sudo apt install ubuntu-dbgsym-keyring host> sudo apt-get update host> sudo apt-get install linux-image-$(uname -r)-dbgsym
For CentOS:
host> yum install --enablerepo=base-debuginfo kernel-devel-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-common-$(uname -m)-$(uname -r)
No action is needed for Windows
Perform IOMMU passthrough. This stage is only necessary if IOMMU is not enabled by default (e.g., when the host is using an AMD CPU).Note
Skip this step if you are not sure whether it is needed. Return to it only if DMA fails with a message similar to the following in
dmesg:
host> dmesg [ 3839.822897] mlx5_core 0000:81:00.0: AMD-Vi: Event logged [IO_PAGE_FAULT domain=0x0047 address=0x2a0aff8 flags=0x0000]
Locate your OS's grub file (most likely
/boot/grub/grub.conf,
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg, or
/etc/default/grub) and open it for editing. Run:
host> vim /etc/
default/grub
Search for the line defining
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULTand add the argument
iommu=pt. For example:
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT=
"iommu=pt <intel/amd>_iommu=on"
Run:Note
Prior to performing a power cycle, make sure to do a graceful shutdown.
For Ubuntu:
host> sudo update-grub
For CentOS:
host> grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/grub2/grub.cfg
BlueField currently supports up to 4-level virtual memory layers. Therefore, it is necessary to check if the target system uses a 5-level virtual memory layer and to adjust the configuration accordingly:
Check the virtual memory layer:
grepla57 /proc/cpuinfo
Verify the
la57flag in the output. If something like this appears:
flags : ... la57 ...
This indicates that the target system is using a 5-level virtual memory layer and that 5-level paging must be deactivated.
To deactivate 5-level paging, modify the kernel parameters using GRUB. Add the following line to your GRUB configuration:
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT=
"no5lvl"
Update GRUB configuration:
update-grub
Reboot the system to apply the changes.
Prepare target:
Install DOCA on the target system.
Create the ZIP and JSON files. Run:
target-system> cd /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/ target-system> python3 doca_apsh_config.py --pid <pid-of-process-to-monitor> --os <windows/linux> --path <path to dwarf2json executable or pdbparse-to-json.py> target-system> cp /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/*.* <shared-folder-with-baremetal> dpu> scp <shared-folder-with-baremetal>/* <path-to-app-shield-binary>
If the target system does not have DOCA installed, the script can be copied from BlueField.
The required
dwaf2jsonand
pdbparse-to-json.pyare not provided with DOCA.Note
If the kernel and process
.exehave not changed, there is no need to redo this step.
The library requires firmware version 24.32.1010 or higher.
For the library API reference, refer to the DOCA APSH API documentation in the DOCA Library APIs.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the APSH library is
doca-apsh.
The following subsections provide more details about the library API.
doca_apsh_dma_dev_set
To attach a DOCA DMA device to App Shield, calling this function is mandatory and must be done before calling
doca_apsh_start.
doca_apsh_dma_dev_set(doca_apsh_ctx, doca_dev)
doca_apsh_ctx [in]– App Shield opaque context struct
doca_dev [in]– struct for DOCA Device with DMA capabilities
Capabilities Per System
For each initialized system, App Shield retrieves an array of the requested object according to the getter's name:
Getter Function Name
Functions Information
Functions Signature
Return Type
Get modules
Returns an array with information about the system modules (drivers) loaded into the kernel of the OS.
Get processes
Returns an array with information about each process running on the system.
Get library
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each library loaded into this process.
Get threads
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each thread running within this process.
Get virtual memory areas/virtual address description
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each virtual memory area within this process.
Get privileges
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each possible privilege for this process, as described here.
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Get environment variables
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each environment variable within this process.
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Get handles
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each handle this process holds.
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Get LDR modules
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each loaded module within this process.
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Process attestation
For a specified process, this function attests the memory pages of the process according to a precomputed golden hash file given as an input.
Note
Single-threaded processes are supported at beta level.
Attestation refresh
Refreshes a single attestation handler of a process with a new snapshot.
Get NetScan
This function scans the system's physical memory (Windows) or kernel memory space (Linux) and returns an array with information about each socket that resides in the memory.
Note
Only available on hosts with either Linux OS or one of the following Windows 10 OS builds:
Note
This feature is currently supported at beta level.
Get process parameters
For a specified process, this function returns a struct object (not an array) with information about the process' parameters (ones not included in the "get processes" capability).
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Note
This feature is currently supported at beta level.
Get security identifier (SID)
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each SID (security identifier) included in the process's security context.
Note
Available on a Windows host only.
Perform Yara scan
For a specified process, this function returns an array with information about each Yara rule match found in the process' memory.
Note
Available on a Windows host and Ubuntu 22.04 DPU.
Note
To get a better understanding of the arguments, refer to documentation in
Get containers
Returns an array with information about each container running on the system.
Note
Available on a Linux host only.
Note
Only available for containers on the following runtimes:
Get container's processes
For a specified container, this function returns an array with information about each process running within this container.
Note
Available on a Linux host only.
Note
Only available for containers on the following runtimes:
Get Process NetScan
This function scans the system's physical memory (Windows) or kernel memory space (Linux) and returns an array with information about each socket that resides in the memory.
Note
Only available on hosts with either Linux OS or one of the following Windows 10 OS builds:
Note
This feature is currently supported at beta level.
Get interfaces
Returns an array with information about each interface running on the system.
Note
Available on a Linux host only.
The following attribute getters return a specific attribute of an object, obtained from the array returned from the getter functions listed above, depending on the requested attribute:
doca_apsh_process_info_get(struct doca_apsh_proccess *process,
enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr);
doca_apsh_module_info_get(struct doca_apsh_module *module,
enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr);
doca_apsh_lib_info_get(struct doca_apsh_lib *lib,
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr);
doca_apsh_thread_info_get(struct doca_apsh_thread *thread,
enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr);
doca_apsh_vad_info_get(struct doca_apsh_vad *vad,
enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr);
doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(struct doca_apsh_privilege *privilege,
enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr);
doca_apsh_envar_info_get(struct doca_apsh_envar *envar,
enum doca_apsh_envar_attr attr);
doca_apsh_handle_info_get(struct doca_apsh_handle *handle,
enum doca_apsh_handle_attr attr);
doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(struct doca_apsh_ldrmodule *ldrmodule,
enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr);
doca_apsh_attst_info_get(struct doca_apsh_attestation *attestation,
enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr);
doca_apsh_netscan_info_get(struct doca_apsh_netscan *connection,
enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr)
doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get(struct doca_apsh_process_parameters *process_parameters,
enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr);
doca_apsh_sid_info_get(struct doca_apsh_sid *sid,
enum doca_apsh_sid_attr attr);
doca_apsh_yara_info_get(struct doca_apsh_yara *yara,
enum doca_apsh_yara_attr attr);
doca_apsh_container_info_get(struct doca_apsh_container *container,
enum doca_apsh_container_attr attr);
The return type of the attribute getter can be found in
doca_apsh_attr.h.
Usage example:
const uint pid = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID);
const
char *proc_name = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM);
To use App Shield, users must initialize and configure two main structs. This section presents these structs and explains how to interact with them.
doca_apsh_ctx
doca_apsh_ctx is the basic struct used by App Shield which defines the DMA device used to perform the memory forensics techniques required to run App Shield.
The same
doca_apsh_ctx struct may be used to run multiple App Shield instances over different systems (e.g., two different VMs on the host).
To acquire an instance of the
doca_apsh_ctxstruct, use the following function:
struct doca_apsh_ctx *doca_apsh_create(void);
To configure the
doca_apsh_ctxinstance with DMA device to use:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx, struct doca_dev *dma_dev);
To start the
doca_apsh_ctxinstance, call the following function:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_start(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx);
To destroy the
doca_apsh_ctxinstance when it is no longer needed, call:
void doca_apsh_destroy(struct doca_apsh_ctx *ctx);
doca_apsh_system
The
doca_apsh_system struct is built on the
doca_apsh_ctx instance. This struct is created per system running App Shield.
doca_apsh_system defines multiple attributes used by App Shield to perform memory analysis over the specific system successfully.
To acquire an instance of the
doca_apsh_systemstruct, use the following function:
const uint pid = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID); const char *proc_name = doca_apsh_process_info_get(processes[i], DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM);
To configure different attributes for the system instance:
OS type – specifies the system's OS type.
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set(struct doca_apsh_system *ctx, enum doca_apsh_system_os os_type);Note
Currently supported types: Windows or Linux.
System representor – specifies the representor of the device connected to the system for App Shield to run on (which can be a representor of VF/PF). For information on querying the DOCA device, refer to the DOCA Core.
After acquiring the DOCA device, use the following function to configure it into the system instance:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, struct doca_dev_rep *dev);
System symbols map – includes information about the OS that App Shield is attempting to run on (e.g., Window 10 Build 18363) and the size and fields of the OS structures, which helps App Shield with the memory forensic techniques it uses to access and analyze these structures in the system's memory. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pyon the system machine.
After obtaining it, there are two options to provide the file:
The first option is to explicitly specify the file path:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_os_symbol_map_path);
The second option is to provide a folder where the file is located:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_folder_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_os_symbol_folder_path);Note
In this option, the file name must be maintained as
doca_apsh_config.py.
Memory regions – includes the physical addresses of the memory regions which are mapped for system memory RAM. This is needed to prevent App Shield from accessing other memory regions, such as memory mapped I/O regions. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pytool on the system machine.
After obtaining it, run:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_mem_region_path);
KPGD file (optional and relevant only for Linux OS) – contains the KPGD physical address and the virtual address of
init_task. This information is required since App Shield extracts data from the kernel struct in the physical memory. Thus, the kernel page directory table must translate the virtual addresses of these structs. This can be obtained by running the
doca_apsh_config.pytool on the system machine with the flag
find_kpgd=1. Since setting this attribute is optional, App Shield can work without it, but providing it speeds up App Shield's initialization process.
After obtaining it, run:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set(struct doca_apsh_system *system, const char *system_kpgd_file_path);
To start the
doca_apsh_system:
doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start(struct doca_apsh_system *system);
To destroy the
doca_apsh_systeminstance when it is no longer needed, call:
voiddoca_apsh_system_destroy(struct doca_apsh_system *system);
doca_apsh_config.py Tool
The
doca_apsh_config.py tool is a python3 script which can be used to obtain all the attributes needed to run
doca_apsh_system instance.
The following parameters are necessary to use the tool:
Parameter
Description
The process ID of the process we want to run attestation capability on
The OS type of the machine (i.e., Linux or Windows)
Relevant for Linux OS only, AS flag to enable/disable creating
A list of files for the tool to create. File options:
Note
Make sure that the value set is appropriate for your setup.
Note
Make sure that the value set is appropriate for your setup.
The tool creates the following files:
Symbol map – this file changes once the system kernel is updated or a kernel module is installed. The file does not change on system reboot.
Memory regions – this file changes when adding or removing hardware or drivers that affect the system's memory map (e.g., when adding register addresses). The file does not change on system reboot.
hash.zip– this file is required for attestation but is unnecessary for all other capabilities. The ZIP file contains the required data to attest to a single process. The file changes on library or executable update.
kpgd_file.conf(relevant for Linux OS only) – helps with faster initialization of the library. The file changes on system reboot.
This section provides DOCA App Shield library sample implementations on top of BlueField.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Sample Prerequisites
Follow the guidelines in section "Prerequisites"
then copy the generated JSON files,
symbols.json
and
mem_regions.json
, to the
/tmp/
directory.
Running the Sample
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/<sample_name> meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildNote
The binary
doca_<sample_name>will be created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample (e.g.,
apsh_libs_get) usage:
Usage: doca_apsh_libs_get [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -p, --pid Process ID of process to be analyzed -f, --vuid VUID of the System device -d, --dma DMA device name -s, --osty <windows|linux> System OS type - windows/linux
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/doca_<sample_name> -h
Samples
These sample are also available on GitHub.
Apsh Libs Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of loadable libraries of a specific process.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given vendor unique identifier (VUID).
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system process using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process-loadable libraries using
doca_apsh_libs_getApsh API call.
Querying the libraries for 3 selected fields using
doca_apsh_lib_info_getApsh API call.
Printing libraries' attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_libs_get/apsh_libs_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_libs_get/apsh_libs_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_libs_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Modules Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of installed modules on a monitored system.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and start Apsh system handler.
Getting the the list of system-installed modules using
doca_apsh_modules_getApsh API call.
Querying the names of modules using
doca_apsh_module_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the attributes of up to 5 modules attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_modules_get/apsh_modules_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_modules_get/apsh_modules_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_modules_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Pslist
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of running processes on a monitored system.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of processes running on the system using
doca_apsh_processes_getApsh API call.
Querying the processes for 4 chosen attributes using
doca_apsh_proc_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the attributes of up to 5 processes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_pslist/apsh_pslist_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_pslist/apsh_pslist_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_pslist/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Threads Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of threads of a specific process.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system processes using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process threads using
doca_apsh_threads_getApsh API call.
Querying the threads for up to 3 selected fields using
doca_apsh_thread_info_getApsh API call.
Printing thread attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_threads_get/apsh_threads_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_threads_get/apsh_threads_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_threads_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Vads Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of virtual address descriptors (VADs) of a specific process.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and start the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system processes using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process VADs using
doca_apsh_vads_getApsh API call.
Querying the VADs for 3 selected fields using
doca_apsh_vad_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the attributes of up to 5 VADs to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_vads_get/apsh_vads_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_vads_get/apsh_vads_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_vads_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Envars Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of environment variables of a specific process.
This sample works only on target systems with Windows OS.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system processes using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process envars using
doca_apsh_envars_getApsh API call.
Querying the envars for 2 selected fields using
doca_apsh_envar_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the envars attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_envars_get/apsh_envars_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_envars_get/apsh_envars_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_envars_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Privileges Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of privileges of a specific process.
This sample works only on target systems with Windows OS.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system processes using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process privileges using the
doca_apsh_privileges_getApsh API call.
Querying the privileges for 5 selected fields using the
doca_apsh_privilege_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the privileges attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_privileges_get/apsh_privileges_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_privileges_get/apsh_privileges_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_privileges_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Containers Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of running containers on a monitored system, as well as getting a list of processes for each container.
This sample works only on target systems with Linux OS.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device using specific VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of containers running on the system using
doca_apsh_containers_getApsh API call.
Querying the containers for container ID attribute using
doca_apsh_container_info_getApsh API call.
Getting list of processes for each container using
doca_apsh_container_processes_getApsh API call.
Printing the attributes of up to 5 processes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_containers_get/apsh_containers_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_containers_get/apsh_containers_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_containers_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Netscan Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of open network connections on a monitored system.
This sample works only on target systems with Linux OS and specific Windows OS builds.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device using specific VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of open connections on the system using
doca_apsh_netscan_getApsh API call.
Querying the connections for some of the connection attributes using
doca_apsh_netscan_info_getApsh API call.
Printing the attributes of all connection to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_netscan_get/apsh_netscan_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_netscan_get/apsh_netscan_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_netscan_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Process Netscan Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of open network connections of a specific process.
This sample works only on target systems with Linux OS and specific Windows OS builds.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system processes using Apsh API and searching for a specific process with the given PID.
Getting the list of process connections using
doca_apsh_process_netscan_getApsh API call.
Querying the connections for some of the connection attributes using
doca_apsh_netscan_info_getApsh API call.
Printing connection attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_process_netscan_get/apsh_process_netscan_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_process_netscan_get/apsh_process_netscan_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_process_netscan_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h
Apsh Interfaces Get
This sample illustrates how to properly initialize DOCA App Shield and use its API to get the list of interfaces in the system.
This sample works only on target systems with Linux OS.
The sample logic includes:
Opening DOCA device with DMA ability.
Creating DOCA Apsh context.
Setting and starting the Apsh context.
Opening DOCA remote PCIe device via given VUID.
Creating DOCA Apsh system handler.
Setting fields and starting Apsh system handler.
Getting the list of system interfaces using
doca_apsh_interfaces_getApsh API call.
Printing interfaces attributes to the terminal.
Cleaning up.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_interfaces_get/apsh_interfaces_get_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_interfaces_get/apsh_interfaces_get_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_interfaces_get/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.c;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_apsh/apsh_common.h