The DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS library provides the following main software abstractions:

The virtio-FS type – extends the virtio type; represents common/default virtio-FS configurations of emulated virtio-FS devices

The virtio-FS device – extends the virtio device; represents an instance of an emulated virtio-FS device

The virtio-FS IO context – extends the virtio IO context; represents a progress context responsible for processing virtio descriptors, carrying FUSE requests, and their associated virtio queues (e.g., hiprio, request, admin, and notification queues).

The virtio-FS request

According to the virtio specification, a virtio-FS device may report support for VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION which indicates the ability to handle FUSE notify messages sent via the notification queue.

Note Currently, DOCA does not support reporting the VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver.





According to the virtio specification, the virtio-FS configuration structure layout is as follows:

virtio_fs_config Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct virtio_fs_config { char tag[36]; le32 num_request_queues; le32 notify_buf_size; };

The tag and num_request_queues fields are always available. The notify_buf_size field is only available when VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION is set.

Note Currently, there is no support for reporting the VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver. Therefore, notify_buf_size field is not available.





The virtio-FS type extends the virtio type and describes the common/default configuration of emulated virtio-FS devices , including some of the virtio-FS configuration space registers (e.g., num_request_queues ).

Currently , the virtio-FS type is read-only (i.e., only getter APIs are available to r etrieve information) . T he following method can be used for this purpose:

doca_devemu_vfs_type_get_num_request_queues – to get the default initial value of the num_request_queues register for the associated virtio-FS devices

DOCA supports the default virtio-FS type. To retrieve the default virtio-FS type, users use the following method:

doca_devemu_vfs_is_default_vfs_type_supported – check if the default DOCA Virtio-FS type is supported by the device. If supported: doca_dev_open – open supported DOCA device doca_devemu_vfs_find_default_vfs_type_by_dev – get the default DOCA Virtio-FS type associated with the device



The virtio-FS device extends the virtio device. Before using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device, i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio device, DOCA DevEmu PCI device, and DOCA Core context configuration phase .

This section describes how to create, configure, and operate the virtio-FS device.

The virtio-FS emulated device might be in several different visibility levels from the host point of view:

Visible/non-visible to the PCIe subsystem – If the device is visible to the PCIe subsystem, the user is not able to configure PCIe-related parameters (e.g., number of MSI-X vector, subsystem_id ).

Visible/non-visible to the virtio subsystem – If the device is visible to the virtio subsystem, the user is not be able to configure virtio-related parameters (e.g., number of queues, queue_size ).

The flow for creating and configuring a virtio-FS device is as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_create – Create a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device instance. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag – Set a unique tag for the device according to the virtio specification. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues – Set the number of request queues for the device. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size – Set the user data size of the virtio-FS request. If set, a buffer with this size is allocated for each DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS on behalf of the user. Configure virtio-related parameters as described in DOCA Virtio configurations. Note doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_queues should be equal to the number of request queues +1 (for the hiprio queue) since DOCA does not currently support the virtio-FS notification queue. Configure PCIe-related parameters as described in DOCA DevEmu PCI configurations. doca_ctx_start – Start the virtio-FS device context to finalize the configuration phase. The virtio-FS device object follows the DOCA context state machine as described in DOCA Core context state machine

The virtio-FS device context moves to running state after the initial number of virtio IO contexts is bound to it and turns to running state, as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations

At this point, the DOCA Devemu Virtio-FS context is fully operational.

The following are mandatory configurations:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag – s et a unique tag for the device

The optional configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues – set the number of request queues for the device. If not set, the default value is taken from the virtio-FS type configuration.

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size – set the user data size of the virtio-FS request. If not set, user data size defaults to 0.

DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS device exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture.

Common events are described in DOCA DevEmu Virtio device events, DOCA DevEmu PCI device events and in DOCA Core event .

The virtio-FS IO context extends the Virtio IO Context. To start using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio IO and DOCA Core context configuration phase.

This section describes how to create, configure and operate the virtio-FS IO context.

The flow for creating and configuring a virtio-FS IO context should be as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_io_create – C reate a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio-FS IO instance. doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register – Register event handler for incoming virtio-FS requests. doca_ctx_start – Start the virtio-FS IO context to finalize the configuration phase. The virtio-FS IO object follows the DOCA Core context state machine. The virtio-FS device context moves to running state after the initial number of virtio-FS IO contexts is bound to it and moves to running state (as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations).

The following are mandatory configurations:

doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register – Register event handler for incoming virtio-FS requests is mandatory

The virtio-FS request object serves as an abstraction for handling requests arriving on virtio-FS queues, including high-priority, request, or notification queues. These requests are initially generated by the device driver through created virtio queues and then routed to the user via a registered event handler, which is set up using doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register , on the associated virtio IO context. This event handler, issued by the DOCA Virtio FS library, ensures that users can receive and process virtio-FS requests effectively within their application. Once the event handler is called, the ownership of the virtio-FS request and the associated request user data move to the user. The request ownership moves back to the associated virtio IO context once it is completed by the user by calling doca_devemu_vfs_req_complete .

The following APIs operate a virtio-FS request: